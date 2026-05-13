Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Relaunches Remergify.Com as Technology Asset Marketplace, Shifting Strategy from Shell Consulting to Portfolio Development

Miami-based company pivots from public company advisory to operating 12 investment-ready technology ventures across blockchain, SaaS, fintech, legal tech, and real-world asset tokenization

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Remergify today relaunched Remergify.com as a technology asset marketplace, signaling a strategic shift in the company's direction and public identity. The redesigned site presents Remergify's initial portfolio of 12 developed and near-complete technology ventures - each available for shell-to-asset transactions, licensing, or acquisition - and marks the company's formal transition from public company advisory services to technology asset development and deployment.

"We spent years helping shell companies find assets," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify. "At some point we looked around and realized we had become the asset. We've built 12 ventures - some live in market, some weeks from launch - and every one of them is ready for the right capital structure. The new site reflects that reality."

The relaunched Remergify.com is designed explicitly for investment banks, broker-dealers, and SPACs seeking revenue-ready technology assets for reverse merger transactions. Visitors can browse the full portfolio, review individual asset one-pagers, and submit structured inquiries directly to Fine. The company said the redesign reflects a deliberate repositioning away from listed public company relationships - which Fine described as slow and difficult to execute - toward broker-dealer and investment banking counterparties who move faster and understand deal structure.

"We're not looking for a public company that wants to take 18 months to do due diligence on a simple asset injection," Fine said. "We're looking for investment bankers and broker-dealers who have a shell, understand the mechanics, and want a technology asset that's already built."

THE PORTFOLIO

The relaunched site presents 12 ventures spanning seven technology categories. Production-ready and live assets include:

TrustNFT, a 10-product blockchain trust infrastructure platform addressing email impersonation, identity verification, QR code safety, and anti-counterfeiting. The platform's enterprise product, TrustNFT Verify, addresses an estimated $2.9 billion in annual corporate email impersonation losses. Its consumer product, Guardian, is pending Google Chrome Web Store approval.

EvidenceTrust, a blockchain chain-of-custody platform for law enforcement that creates GPS-verified, FRE 901-compliant evidence records at crime scenes using existing mobile devices. The platform commercially launched in May 2026 and is available to law enforcement agencies on a free 60-day pilot basis. Bureau of Justice Statistics data shows evidence handling failures contribute to the dismissal of an estimated 25% of felony cases annually in major urban counties.

Wipeboard, a Kanban-based project management platform for teams of 3 to 25 people that launched publicly in April 2026. Wipeboard is currently under exclusive consideration by an acquirer and continues to accept inquiries from qualified parties.

Cerfinity, a live NFT-powered product authentication platform combating the estimated $600 billion annual global counterfeit market. Built on IBM's Hyperledger Fabric blockchain, Cerfinity targets six industries including luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and fashion.

Near-complete and pre-launch assets include JusticeTrust, a Hyperledger Fabric SaaS suite for law enforcement and legal professionals comprising CaseBoard and LitigationBoard; FriendsGroove, a superfan monetization platform for independent artists launching in June 2026; itsme, a blockchain-verified professional identity platform; SeedlessWallet, a seed-phrase-free cryptocurrency wallet with structural address poisoning protection; RWAdirect, a compliant institutional marketplace for tokenized real-world assets; and GeoNFT.games, a location-based literary NFT gaming platform with the flagship title Manhattan Transfer live in beta.

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

ReadySetFundGrow, a Reg D 506(c) Qualified Opportunity Fund co-managed by Remergify and Farrington Capital Group, is separately presented on the relaunched site as an active investment opportunity rather than an acquisition asset. The fund deploys capital into Opportunity Zone-designated AI micro-datacenter facilities combining three revenue verticals - AI compute infrastructure, business acceleration, and medical research - across sites in Homestead, Fla., Sussex County, N.J., and Greenville, Mich. A complete Private Placement Memorandum and investor presentation are available to accredited investors upon request.

ReadySetFundGrow is offered pursuant to Regulation D, Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and is available only to accredited investors as defined under SEC Rule 501(a). This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

STRATEGIC CONTEXT

The relaunch comes as Remergify has accelerated its development output significantly in 2026. The company has issued more than a dozen public announcements this year alone, including white papers from TrustNFT on the corporate costs of email impersonation and blockchain solutions to DMARC authentication gaps; the commercial launch of EvidenceTrust; the public launch of Wipeboard; the launch of Cerfinity; the designation of SeedlessWallet as the official wallet platform for all Remergify portfolio companies; and a global partnership with Farrington Capital Group and Near Infrared Imaging for an AI medical diagnostic suite.

Fine said the volume of development activity made the previous positioning of Remergify as a consulting and advisory firm increasingly inaccurate.

"Every time we tried to help a shell company find an asset, we were building something better than what was on the market," Fine said. "We stopped looking outward and started executing inward. The portfolio speaks for itself now."

ABOUT REMERGIFY

Remergify LLC is a Miami, Florida-based technology holding company developing products at the intersection of blockchain infrastructure, identity security, legal technology, financial technology, and creator economy platforms. The company's portfolio of 12 ventures spans SaaS, Web3, NFT infrastructure, and Opportunity Zone real estate. Stuart Fine serves as CEO. For information, visit remergify.com or contact Stuart@remergify.com .

Media Contact:

Stuart Fine

Chief Executive Officer

Remergify LLC

Stuart@remergify.com

remergify.com

SOURCE: Remergify LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/remergify-relaunches-remergify.com-as-technology-asset-marketplace-sh-1166420