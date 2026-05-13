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ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Panel Built, Inc. Announces Facility Expansions to Support Strategic Growth and Key Utility Partnerships

BLAIRSVILLE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Panel Built, Inc., a leading provider of custom modular buildings and enclosures, today announced several major operational expansions, strengthening its ability to support large-scale infrastructure and utility projects. The facility expansions include a 73,000-square-foot addition to the company's main Blairsville campus and a 6,400-square-foot expansion at its 129 facility.

This expansion comes at a pivotal time as Panel Built continues to strengthen partnerships with industry leaders, including Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), and to support major utility customers.

As part of this initiative, Panel Built is positioning itself as a comprehensive solution provider, delivering scalable, high-quality enclosures tailored to the evolving needs of the power and utility sector.

"Our recent operational growth allows us to take on more complex, large-scale projects with confidence. We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with SEL to deliver innovative, reliable solutions that meet the demands of modern power infrastructure," said Panel Built's Steve Grzesik.

Panel Built's expanded capabilities include increased production capacity, enhanced engineering resources, and continued investment in advanced manufacturing processes. These improvements further solidify the company's reputation as a trusted partner for modular building solutions in mission-critical environments.

About Panel Built, Inc.
Panel Built, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of modular buildings, mezzanines, and prefabricated structures serving a wide range of industries. Based in Blairsville, Georgia, the company specializes in designing and manufacturing custom solutions tailored to its customers' specific needs.

Contact Information

Media Contact

Beth Satterfield
esatterfield@panelbuilt.com
706.389.1803

SOURCE: Panel Built



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/panel-built-inc.-announces-facility-expansions-to-support-strategic-gr-1164829

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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