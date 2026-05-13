All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. Acquires Metis Technology S.p.A., Strengthening European Enterprise Capabilities

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTCID:ATMH) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Metis Technology S.p.A., a prestigious Italian company specialized in digital transformation, enterprise architecture, and system integration.

This acquisition creates powerful synergies with NS12 S.p.A., which was acquired earlier this year, further consolidating ATMH's position as a major player in the European enterprise technology sector.

Metis Technology brings deep expertise in:

Enterprise Architecture & Strategic Consulting

Mission-Critical System Integration & Legacy Modernization

Cybersecurity & Regulatory Compliance

AI, Data Analytics & Cloud Solutions

Blockchain and Web3 Technologies

Together with NS12, Metis significantly expands ATMH's delivery capacity for complex, high-value projects across banking, telecommunications, public administration, industry, and utilities.

Massimo Travagli, CEO of All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. stated:

"The acquisition of Metis Technology, combined with our previous acquisition of NS12, creates a formidable European platform. We are now able to offer end-to-end digital transformation solutions - from strategy and architecture to implementation and security - to large enterprise clients. These two companies perfectly complement each other and will drive substantial revenue growth and margin expansion in the coming quarters."

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary closing conditions. Additional details will be provided upon completion of the acquisition.

About All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTCID:ATMH) https://allthingsmobileanalytic.com/media.html is a U.S.-based technology company delivering innovative solutions in fintech, AI, telecommunications, cybersecurity, digital health and enterprise software. Through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, ATMH continues to expand its global presence and build a diversified portfolio of high-value technology services.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. ATMH undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: Massimo Travagli CEO All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.

https://allthingsmobileanalytic.com

Email: inquire@allthingsmobileanalytic.com

Phone: +1 (888) 350-4660

SOURCE: All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/all-things-mobile-analytic-inc.-otcid-atmh-acquires-metis-technol-1166400