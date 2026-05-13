Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, purchased 1,000,000 common shares (Shares) of Max Power Mining Corp. over the Canadian Securities Exchange (representing approximately 0.7% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at an average price of $2.0219 per share for aggregate consideration of $2,021,900.

Prior to the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 17,484,979 Shares and 12,138,548 Share purchase warrants (Warrants), representing approximately 12.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 18.9% of the outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such Warrants. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 18,848,979 Shares and 12,138,548 Warrants, representing approximately 12.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 19.5% of the outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such Warrants. The acquisition resulted in an increase in holdings, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 2.0% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

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Source: Eric Sprott