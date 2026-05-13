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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 15:46 Uhr
114 Leser
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Noted Vaccine Researchers Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci Awarded Sabin Vaccine Institute's Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal; Genomic Scientist Senjuti Saha of Bangladesh Receives Rising Star Award

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Sabin Awards were presented yesterday at the National Academy of Sciences building in Washington, D.C., with Professor Ugur Sahin, MD, and Professor Özlem Türeci, MD, receiving the Sabin Vaccine Institute's Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal for their role in turning the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic and their efforts to support access to novel medicines globally. Dr. Senjuti Saha of Bangladesh was awarded the 2026 Rising Star Award for using genomics to inform the rollout of the world's largest typhoid vaccine program, protecting millions of children.

"Together, Professors Sahin and Türeci have helped reshape the future of vaccines, demonstrating how scientific entrepreneurship can translate cutting-edge research into global public health impact," said Sabin Chief Executive Officer Amy Finan. "The Sabin Gold Medal recognizes their extraordinary contribution for accelerating lifesaving vaccines and their commitment to vaccine access and equity."

Professors Sahin and Türeci, who are both business and life partners, were awarded the Sabin Gold Medal for their steadfast dedication to supporting medicine access through innovative technologies they have been pioneering for decades. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they leveraged the technology they had been researching and developing for decades originally for oncology applications and pivoted their company's focus to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in record time that helped protect billions of lives.

Driven by the mission to improve the health of people worldwide, Sahin and Türeci continue to advance the development of vaccine candidates against diseases of major relevance to millions of people worldwide, including tuberculosis, HIV, and malaria. Their dedication extends beyond developing medical innovations as they work along the entire R&D chain to make a difference for communities. Together with their team and partners, they are leading efforts to contribute to build a sustainable and resilient vaccine ecosystem in Africa, for Africa.

"We are deeply honored to receive the 2026 Sabin Gold Medal. Albert Sabin's conviction that scientific breakthroughs only truly matter when they reach the people has been a lasting source of inspiration for us. We firmly believe that innovative medicines must be accessible to those who need them most," said Professors Sahin and Türeci. "This award is a testament to a collaborative effort, recognizing the dedication of our teams and partners around the world who walk this journey with us and share a deep sense of commitment to improving health."

Sabin's Rising Star Award encourages and recognizes the next generation of vaccine and immunization leaders. Rising Star Awardee Dr. Senjuti Saha generates critical evidence for major national immunization initiatives, including Bangladesh's 2025 typhoid conjugate vaccine campaign that has already reached more than 40 million children. As Deputy Executive Director of the Child Health Research Foundation (CHRF), she helped build one of the country's leading genomic laboratories. The lab has sequenced thousands of pathogen genomes to improve outbreak detection and inform vaccine development for diseases such as Klebsiella and RSV. Her work also emphasizes developing local scientific leadership and mentoring the next generation of researchers.

"This award is incredibly meaningful to me because it reflects years of work by an extraordinary community in Bangladesh and shows that great science can grow anywhere people are determined to solve problems together," said Dr. Saha.

"Dr. Senjuti Saha exemplifies the next generation of scientific leadership," said Finan. "She understands that her work doesn't stop in the laboratory or with a published paper. To improve and protect community health, she uses data and evidence to advocate for strong vaccine policy."

The Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal and Rising Star Award, awarded since 1994 and 2020 respectively, celebrate Dr. Sabin's legacy of ensuring vaccine access for all. They honor individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to immunization and global health. These awards commemorate the legacy of the late Dr. Albert B. Sabin, who discovered the oral polio vaccine and dedicated his life to ensuring everyone in the world had access to vaccines.

Watch the 2026 Sabin Awards ceremony recording.

About the Sabin Vaccine Institute

The Sabin Vaccine Institute is a leading advocate for expanding vaccine access and uptake globally, advancing vaccine research and development, and amplifying vaccine knowledge and innovation. Unlocking the potential of vaccines through partnership, Sabin has built a robust ecosystem of funders, innovators, implementers, practitioners, policy makers and public stakeholders to advance its vision of a future free from preventable diseases. As a non-profit with three decades of experience, Sabin is committed to finding solutions that last and extending the full benefits of vaccines to all people, regardless of who they are or where they live. At Sabin, we believe in the power of vaccines to change the world. For more information, visit www.sabin.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Monika Guttman
Senior Manager, Digital Communications and Media
Sabin Vaccine Institute
+1 (202) 621-1691
press@sabin.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4edff3d3-064b-408f-a6fb-b2d48107b8de


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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