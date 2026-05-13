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PR Newswire
13.05.2026 15:48 Uhr
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RCB Fund Services: Remission Fund Opens to Compensate Victims of the AirBit Club Fraud

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RCB Fund Services LLC ("RCB"), the Claims Administrator for the AirBit Victim Fund (the "AVF") on behalf of the United States Department of Justice ("DOJ"), today announced the opening of the petition submission process for victims of the AirBit Club fraud.

AVF was established by the DOJ to compensate individuals who suffered financial losses as a result of a fraudulent scheme conducted at the AirBit Club. AVF is intended to provide compensation to victims who were induced to purchase AirBit Club memberships based on false representations, including promises of guaranteed daily returns purportedly generated through cryptocurrency mining and trading activities. For more information regarding the AVF compensation process, please see the DOJ Press Release.

Who Is Eligible to Participate?
To be eligible for compensation from the AVF, an individual must qualify as a "victim" of the AirBit fraud. A victim is defined as a person who suffered a direct pecuniary loss as a result of the scheme. Individuals who did not suffer an actual financial loss, such as those who merely transferred funds on behalf of others, are not eligible to receive compensation.

How Are Losses Calculated?
Eligible losses will be calculated using a "cash-in, cash-out" methodology. Under this approach, a petitioner must document the total amount of money and/or virtual currency used to purchase AirBit Club memberships ("cash-in"). This amount will then be reduced by any funds or virtual currency withdrawn from AirBit Club ("cash-out"). Any fictitious or paper profits that may have been reported to participants will not be considered in determining eligible losses.

How to Apply
To participate, individuals must submit a completed petition form along with supporting documentation by the filing deadline.

The easiest way to file is online at: www.airbitvictimfund.com

Alternatively, petitioners may:

  • Download and print a petition form from the website and mail it to the address below;
  • Request a form by calling toll-free at (800) 765-7251; or
  • Request a form via email at info@airbitvictimfund.com.

Petition Filing Deadline
All petitions must be submitted online or postmarked no later than midnight on July 31, 2026.

Apply Now
AirBit Victim Fund
PO Box 6090
Syracuse, NY 13217-6090
Toll-Free: (800) 765-7251

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395768/RCBFS__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/remission-fund-opens-to-compensate-victims-of-the-airbit-club-fraud-302768496.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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