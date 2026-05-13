Baku, Azerbaijan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - NEQSOL Holding, a diversified international group operating across 11 countries, has announced the appointment of Teymur Taghiyev as Chief Operating Officer. He will continue to serve concurrently in his existing role as Chief of Staff.

Teymur Taghiyev, Chief Operating Officer

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In his expanded capacity, Taghiyev will serve as a key strategic partner to the CEO, with responsibility for translating the Group's strategic priorities into coordinated, disciplined execution across its portfolio of businesses. His mandate encompasses strengthening cross-functional alignment, driving business process optimization and resource mobilization, enhancing performance visibility, and overseeing the delivery of key Group-level initiatives.

Taghiyev will additionally lead select Group-level strategic projects, support the CEO in the efficient allocation of capabilities across business units, and play a central role in coordinating the Group's corporate resilience and crisis response capabilities.

Commenting on his appointment, Taghiyev said: "I am honored to take on this new responsibility at a time of continued growth for the Group. I look forward to working closely with our leadership teams to strengthen execution, create long-term value, and support the success of all our businesses."

NEQSOL Holding CEO Kirill Rubinski welcomed the appointment: "Teymur has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, strategic focus, and a results-oriented mindset. His appointment reflects our confidence in his ability to help accelerate execution, strengthen collaboration across the Group, and contribute to the next phase of our development."

Taghiyev brings over two decades of experience spanning strategy development, business development, project management, compliance, risk management, and corporate affairs. He joined NEQSOL Holding in 2018 as Head of Strategy and Project Management Office, and has served as Chief of Staff since 2023, leading the Office of the CEO and driving transformation and digitalization initiatives.

He holds a degree in International Law from Baku State University and an Executive MBA from Bayes Business School (formerly Cass Business School), City, University of London. He has also completed the Chief of Staff certification program at Harvard University and the Strategy Execution program at Duke University.

About NEQSOL Holding

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Source: PRNews OU