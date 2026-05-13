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PR Newswire
13.05.2026 15:54 Uhr
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RLC Fashion Summit 2026 in Milan Convenes Global Fashion CEOs as Industry Reassesses Growth Models

Brunello Cucinelli, Prada Group, Selfridges Group, Saks Global among confirmed participants at the Four Seasons Hotel Milano

MILAN, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 RLC Fashion Summit in Milan convenes an invite-only group of global fashion and luxury leaders on June 3-4 at the Four Seasons Hotel Milano. Confirmed speakers include Luca Lisandroni, Chief Executive Officer of Brunello Cucinelli; André Maeder, Chief Executive Officer of Selfridges Group; and Lana Todorovich, Chief Global Brands Officer of Saks Global.

Additional participants include Silvio Campara, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Goose; Antonio De Matteis, Chief Executive Officer of Kiton; Stefano Canali, Chief Executive Officer of Canali Group; Andrea Bonini, Group Chief Financial Officer of Prada Group; Francesco Pascalizzi, Partner and Co-Head of Consumer at Permira; and Alison Rehill-Erguven, Chief Executive Officer of Cenomi Centers. The gathering brings together an international group of senior decision-makers spanning brands, retail platforms, investment firms, and real estate operators.

The Fashion Summit in Milan takes place as companies across the sector reassess growth strategies in Europe, the Middle East, China, Southeast Asia, and the Americas, while navigating pressure on margins and the integration of artificial intelligence across design, merchandising, and distribution. Senior executives are engaging directly as operating models, capital allocation, and regional priorities continue to shift across the global fashion industry.

The program includes a VIP Dinner and RLC Honors on June 3 and a full-day summit on June 4, addressing four themes: The New Geography of Growth, The Reinvention of Desire, The New Economics of Luxury, and AI and the Innovation Frontiers.

"Where and how the global fashion industry grows is now determined across multiple markets, with strategy, capital, and execution increasingly fragmented and distributed," said Panos Linardos, Chairman of RLC Global Forum. "RLC convenes the individuals and institutions shaping how the industry evolves."

About RLC Global Forum

RLC Global Forum is a CEO-level platform convening brand and retail leaders, innovators, and policymakers to advance strategic dialogue across the retail and consumer-facing industries. Through its portfolio of high-level gatherings, including the RLC Annual Forum in Riyadh, the RLC Fashion Summit in Milan, and the RLC CEO Summit in New York, it connects decision-makers across markets and disciplines to shape the future direction of global retail. The RLC Fashion Summit is the RLC's flagship event for the global fashion and luxury industries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2979148/RLC_Fashion_Summit.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rlc-fashion-summit-2026-in-milan-convenes-global-fashion-ceos-as-industry-reassesses-growth-models-302771048.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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