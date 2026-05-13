HONG KONG, May 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The sixth Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH), jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and the 17th Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair (Medical Fair), organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong MedTech Association, have concluded successfully. As one of the two flagship events of International Healthcare Week, the ASGH gathered some 3,000 participants from 43 countries and regions and arranged over 400 one-on-one deal-making meetings, while also facilitating the signing of multiple cooperation agreements, with a strong focus on the application of artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, the Medical Fair welcomed some 13,000 buyers from 61 countries and regions for sourcing and networking. More than 670 business matching meetings were arranged during the fair, supporting buyers and exhibitors in identifying potential partners and advancing concrete business discussions. Together, the two flagship events facilitated over 1,000 high-quality collaborations and connections, fully demonstrating the synergy between medical technology, investment and industry applications.Over 90 global leaders share insight into healthcare innovation development and AI applicationsThe sixth ASGH, a two-day event jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the HKTDC, has concluded under the theme Fuelling Healthcare Breakthroughs, focusing on public health, frontier healthcare technologies, AI breakthroughs, healthcare investment and the silver health. The ASGH brought together over 90 international healthcare officials, scientific pioneers, Nobel laureate, investors and corporate leaders to share insight and explore pathways to accelerate innovation across the global healthcare ecosystem.At Plenary Session I ' Strengthening Pandemic Preparedness through Global Collaboration. Prof Ibrahim Abubakar, Vice-Provost (Health) and Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, University College London, said: 'Research platforms need to be developed long in advance of pandemics, and we must invest in infectious disease infrastructure, and beyond, whether it's in AI technology or in disease management.'Plenary Session II ' Fuelling Healthcare Breakthroughs centred on the commercialisation of medical research, biomedical innovation and healthcare investment opportunities. Jonathan Symonds, Chair of GSK, said: 'All developed countries are now facing ageing, low birth rates and an increasing impact of chronic disease. So, it's no longer just a health system problem, but it's now an economic problem.'During the Dialogue with Global Pioneer in Health session, Prof Michael Levitt, 2013 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry and Robert W and Vivian K Cahill Professor of Cancer Research at the Stanford University School of Medicine, said that Hong Kong's healthcare system possesses unique advantages and high-quality statistical data, making it potentially more valuable for research than the US and other countries or regions, in areas such as longevity.The ASGH featured multiple thematic sessions spotlighting the application of AI in healthcare. Sustaining the momentum of the 'Intelligence at Scale: How AI is Powering Real-World Healthcare Revolution' session on the first day, another thematic session on the second day, 'Transforming Healthcare through Digital Health & AI Innovations', explored how digital technologies and artificial intelligence are reshaping healthcare systems. Natasha Chhatrapati, Senior Director, Business Transformation Lead for International, Pfizer Inc., said: 'AI is compressing timelines across the entire healthcare journey, from drug development and clinical research to how we engage with physicians and how patients consume care.'The session 'The Next Frontier in China's Healthcare Industry' examined strategies to advance the Chinese Mainland healthcare sector. Dr James Xue, Founder, Chairman and CEO of CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc, said: 'China has an edge because of the population. A bigger population base will allow companies to build better drug candidates.'With silver health emerging as a major global focus, the Silver Health Chapter included the session 'Unlocking Growth in Silver Health: From Precision Medicine to Smart Ageing Innovations', which brought together leading experts to discuss challenges and opportunities arising from population ageing. Dr Alex Mihailidis, Associate Vice-President, International Partnerships and Professor at the University of Toronto and Scientific Director at AGE-WELL, provided in-depth insight into breakthroughs in prevention and treatment of age-related diseases, offering guidance for the development of the silver health economy and smart ageing solutions. He said: 'For a technology to be successful with older people, it's not just the technology, but also the service delivery model, as well as the practice and policy.'The newly introduced session 'CSO Insights: Catalysing Scientific Breakthroughs and Investments for Future Health' featured discussions on research strategy and the acceleration of scientific discoveries into practical applications. Dr Li Xiang, Senior Vice President, Co-President and Chief Scientific Officer, Innovative Medicines Division, Fosun Pharma, said: 'In our business, it is very important to begin with the end in mind. When you set out to do your discovery program, you must already know what the unmet needs are and how difficult the clinical trials will be.'Over 400 deal-making sessions drive investment and business matchingBeyond thought leadership, the ASGH continued to serve as an effective platform for deal-making and investment matching. Dedicated deal-making at the ASGH facilitated one-to-one meetings to promote tangible collaboration.During the ASGH, over 400 business and investment matching meetings were arranged, attracting investment institutions and healthcare enterprises from Europe, the US, Asia and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to explore opportunities in investment, technology deployment and market expansion.Colin Tan, Director of Operations at TusPark Holdings, an investor from the UK, said: 'This year, I brought around 15 UK healthcare and life sciences companies to exhibit at the UK Pavilion. The ASGH has been an excellent platform to forge such connections. We are now facilitating a significant partnership in cancer research between a leading UK organisation and a Hong Kong counterpart.'ASGH also featured the ASGH Business Hub and the InnoHealth Showcase, bringing together some 180 healthcare innovation companies from 12 countries and regions to present cutting-edge solutions across biotechnology, digital health and medical technologies.Strategic Partner of this year's Summit, Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) led multiple subsidiaries in exhibiting at the ASGH. Gu Feng, Chief Finance and Investment Officer, said that the ASGH fully showcased Hong Kong's international competitiveness: 'Chinese companies expanding overseas will come to Hong Kong, and foreign companies seeking to procure will do the same. Here we can not only acquire resources, but also connect and match resources, talent, capital, and other key elements.'AQ Biotech from Finland, exhibiting at ASGH for the first time, said that their objective was to explore the Asian market. They view Hong Kong as a vital hub that adds internationally recognised credibility, connectivity and commercial acumen, helping them take their work global.Dr Iman Manavitehrani, Founder and Director of SDIP Innovations, the Australian exhibitor returning for the second year, said: 'Last year's visit led directly to an IGNITE grant from HSITP, and we are now part of the first Australian cohort based here. With Hong Kong as our gateway to the GBA and Chinese Mainland, I am confident the connections made at the ASGH will lead to further collaboration and partnership.'Third-time exhibitor, Prof Leung Kam-tong, Founder and CEO of local healthcare startup Homing Pharmaceuticals, said: 'We've already reconnected with three investors here for in-depth discussions on our fundraising strategy, taking our navigated CAR-T therapy to first-in-human clinical trials. Sessions outside my field sparked new ideas around refining the therapy and exploring new directions. I also met professors from Australia and Singapore, and look forward to exploring international R&D collaborations as we bring this therapy worldwide.'Building bridges for 'go global' and other cross-border healthcare collaborationsBuilding on its track record of facilitating collaboration, the ASGH enabled the signing of 10 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), such as those between the HKSH Medical Group and Siemens Healthineers, as well as Australian AI-powered clinical documentation platform startup Heidi Health, which signed separate agreements with local medical group EC Healthcare and Hong Kong Metropolitan University. These collaborations will drive deeper cooperation, including AI-enabled healthcare applications and clinical research, further reinforced the ASGH's role as a bridge connecting the Chinese Mainland and international healthcare ecosystems. Notably, HKSH Medical Group and Siemens Healthineers signed an agreement, formally establishing HKSH as Siemens Healthineers' first Photon Counting Computed Tomography Simulation (PCCT-Sim) Reference Site in Asia.On the second day, the GoGlobal CONNECT series: Hong Kong as a Superconnector to Empower Global Expansion of Pharmaceutical Enterprises workshop brought together experts in regulation, clinical trials, IP protection and distribution to share practical insight on international expansion. Prof Bernard Cheung, Chief Executive Officer, Greater Bay Area International Clinical Trial Institute, said: 'Public hospitals in Hong Kong have very good electronic medical records that go back 30 years. It's a unique asset that benefits not just people in Hong Kong but the world, as it allows us to study the long-term progression of diseases.'The ASGH also featured the 'GoGlobal Connect' and the Business of Healthcare Advisory Zone, enabling healthcare enterprises to connect with service providers and receive practical support for developing 'go global' strategies. Xiang Jun, Chairman of 365 Intelligence (Beijing) Medical Technology Co., Ltd, said that the ASGH helped them gain a deeper understanding of Hong Kong's professional services and of HKTDC's 'GoGlobal Connect' initiative. The company is particularly interested in Hong Kong's research data and service resources, and plans to establish research operations in Hong Kong in the long term. Mark Xu, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co, Ltd, also successfully connected with service providers, including DKSH and the Greater Bay Area International Clinical Trial Institute, through this workshop. They engaged in in-depth discussions on potential collaboration opportunities for 'going global'.During the summit, the HKTDC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hong Kong Singapore Business Association (HSBA), supporting Mainland enterprises' 'going global' via Hong Kong to target the Singapore and ASEAN markets. Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Singapore Lawrence Wong visited Hong Kong in March this year, during which both governments agreed to deepen cooperation. The HSBA and the HKTDC, together with professional service providers, plan to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two cities. By leveraging their respective strengths and promoting complementary cooperation, they aim to drive business development, assist Chinese Mainland enterprises in expanding regionally and internationally, and enhance tripartite collaboration among Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Chinese Mainland.The Medical Fair brings together global industry players to foster diverse collaborations, strengthening Hong Kong's status as a global healthcare hubThe Medical Fair was being held concurrently. Organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong MedTech Association, the Medical Fair adopted the theme Innovations Boosting Smart Health Experience. Focusing on three key areas: MedTech, GeronTech, and Preventive Healthcare, the event provided a high-efficiency trade and matchmaking platform for global R&D institutions, manufacturers, and medical professionals to showcase the latest industry trends. The number of exhibitors featuring smart ageing products and green solutions doubled this year, with many showcasing innovative solutions integrating AI and robotics to meet evolving market demands.The Medical Fair featured some 300 exhibitors from 10 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, Macao, Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Korea, New Zealand, United States and Vietnam. The Fair featured seven major zones, including Startup Zone, Hospital Equipment and Digital Health, Biotech and Lab Diagnostics, Laboratory Technologies and Healthcare Services, Medical Supplies, and the World of Health and Wellness, showcasing the latest medical technologies and innovative solutions. Pavilions from leading local universities, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, and the Hong Kong MedTech Association underscored a multi-sector commitment to fostering collaborative innovation across government, industry, academia, research, and investment sectors.Exhibitors acknowledged that AI has become a core driver of healthcare services, while the Medical Fair serves as a one-stop platform that brings together a complete healthcare ecosystem, successfully integrating AI, robotics technology and a wide range of smart medical devices. Wong Cheung Hang, Sales and Marketing Manager of Health Care & Co, a medical and rehabilitation equipment company in Hong Kong, said, 'Buyers showed particular interest in our AI management systems, AI-assisted robots and various smart healthcare applications. With healthcare providers increasingly adopting smart health solutions, the market outlook is promising. We expect this fair to drive at least 20% business growth compared with last edition and enable us to promote smart rehabilitation technologies.' Many overseas exhibitors succeeded in securing business matching opportunities at the fair. Peter Li, Chief Executive Officer of first-time exhibitor GenomeMe Lab Inc from Canada, said, 'We connected with buyers from Hong Kong, Thailand and India, and identified potential local partners in the healthcare and hospital sectors. This will help us explore entry into hospital channels, establish distribution networks, and lay the groundwork for future expansion into Southeast Asia, Australia and Korea.'The Medical Fair has facilitated numerous cross-regional collaborations, serving as a key platform for industry exchange and business matching. Dresio Limited, participating in the Fair for the third time under the banner of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, showcased its contactless physiotherapy assessment system Accudex, drawing strong interest from buyers across Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, Singapore and the Philippines. Curtis Wong, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Research and Development of the company, said, 'This year's fair outperformed previous editions in footfall, business exchanges and partnership discussions. We have engaged with a large number of high-quality buyers from hospitals, rehabilitation centres and the insurance sector.' The company met with a Filipino buyer on the first day of the exhibition and subsequently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the third day, expanding its software into Southeast Asia, with the contract value expected to exceed HK$1 million.The Medical Fair was held concurrently with the ASGH and the Hospital Authority (HA) Convention, bringing together key industry stakeholders and generating strong synergy. Exhibitors were able to seize the opportunity to meet with numerous representatives from the Hospital Authority and major healthcare institutions, fostering meaningful exchanges and collaboration. Among them, first-time exhibitor PalmX Technology Limited showcased its palm vein biometric technology at the Startup Zone. Jeffrey Lo, Vice President of the company, was impressed by the Fair's response, which exceeded his expectations. He added that within the first two days, they received over 20 enquiries from hospitals and healthcare institutions, including representatives from the Hospital Authority, and attracted interest from overseas buyers in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and India, with potential orders ranging from US$10,000 to several hundred thousand dollars.This year's Medical Fair attracted a significant number of buyers from emerging markets seeking sourcing opportunities. Dr Keo Sovann, an otorhinolaryngologist from Orchid Hospital in Cambodia who visited the fair specifically for new medical equipment, said, 'I met more than 10 exhibitors from Chinese Mainland, Australia and Malaysia, which has helped expanding our hospital's procurement network and advanced our internationalization efforts. I am particularly interested in a Hong Kong company's AI-powered medical imaging solutions and X-ray equipment; we are considering an order of 20 units.' A buyer from Morocco also attended the fair for the first time to source laboratory equipment. Rachid Zemmouri, Business Development Manager of Promamec, said he met with at least 15 exhibitors from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, Taiwan and Indonesia. Discussions are underway on thermodynamics-related solutions with the aim of application to eye-disease treatment. Subject to satisfactory progress, he plans to invite partners to Morocco for site visits. He added that the company has an annual procurement budget of approximately US$70 million and intends to return for future sourcing.The Fair hosted over 50 themed forums and seminars, with leading technology companies, industry experts and academics sharing the latest industry trends, technological innovations and practical insights to foster in-depth exchange, collaboration and inspire trade buyers. Highlight sessions included 'Accelerating Mental Health Innovation through AI Research and Adoption', 'HKMTA Medical Fair Forum 2026: The Medtech Solutions - Greater Bay Area & Overseas', 'The ASEAN Gateway: Navigating Regulations, Capital and Distributions from Hong Kong', and 'Decoding the Demand for Gerontechnology' among others, all of which attracted strong audience engagement. Selected sessions are available for replay on the Fair's website for extended engagement.The exhibition continued to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model. Global exhibitors, industry professionals, and buyers could make use of the Click2Match and explore sourcing opportunities via HKTDC Sourcing. Click2Match will remain available until 20 May.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4nokRfTThe sixth Asia Summit on Global Health was attended by some 3,000 participants from 43 countries and regions.Dr Alex Mihailidis, Associate Vice President, International Partnerships and Professor at the University of Toronto and Scientific Director at AGE WELL, attended and shared his insight.In the session Transforming Healthcare through Digital Health & AI Innovations, Natasha Chhatrapati, Senior Director, Business Transformation Lead for International at Pfizer Inc, engaged with fellow panellists to examine the practical implementation and the latest breakthroughs in AI within the healthcare sector.On the second day, the GoGlobal CONNECT series: Hong Kong as a Superconnector to Empower Global Expansion of Pharmaceutical Enterprises brought together experts in regulation, clinical trials, IP protection and distribution to share practical insights on international expansion.During the ASGH, over 400 business and investment matching meetings were arranged, attracting investment institutions and healthcare enterprises from Europe, Asia and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to explore opportunities in investment, technology deployment and market expansion.The ASGH also featured the ASGH Business Hub and the InnoHealth Showcase, bringing together around 180 healthcare innovation companies from 12 countries and regions to present cutting-edge solutions across biotechnology, digital health and medical technologies.The ASGH also featured the 'GoGlobal Connect' and the Business of Healthcare Advisory Zone, enabling healthcare enterprises to connect with service providers and receive practical support for developing 'go global' strategies.HKTDC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hong Kong Singapore Business Association (HSBA), supporting Mainland enterprises to 'go global' via Hong Kong and target the Singapore and ASEAN markets.The 17th Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair attracted buyers from 61 countries and regions, with some 13,000 buyers visiting the fair for sourcing and procurement.The Hong Kong MedTech Association led some 20 companies to exhibit at the fair, drawing strong buyer interest and encouraging in-depth business discussions.The Canada Pavilion brought together a number of companies to promote their medical equipment, technology application solutions and related services, attracting buyers to explore opportunities and engage in business discussions.Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation led over 30 innovation and technology companies to exhibit at the Fair, showcasing the strength of Hong Kong's local medical innovation and R&D capabilities.Industry experts at the themed session 'ASEAN Gateway: Navigating Regulations, Capital and Distributions from Hong Kong' shared the latest market trends, fostering active exchanges among industry stakeholders.WebsitesInternational Healthcare Week: https://internationalhealthcareweek.hktdc.com/enAsia Summit On Global Health: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/conference/asgh/enHong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkmedicalfair/enList of Product: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkmedicalfair/en/productMedia enquiriesYuan Tung Financial Relations:Jasmine Zhang Tel: (852) 3428 3278 Email: jzhang@yuantung.com.hkLouise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5691 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Noah Qiu Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: noah.yl.qiu@hktdc.orgNavin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.