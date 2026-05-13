SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Image by Freepik

by Allison Stowell

Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

Last month, the American Heart Association (AHA) released recommendations for heart disease prevention. This updated guidance highlights the importance of a diet pattern that decreases risk of heart disease. The AHA emphasizes nine key features of a heart-healthy lifestyle that begins in childhood and grows across our lifespan.

Energy Balance

The updated AHA guidance stresses the importance of balanced energy intake and expenditure to maintain an ideal weight. According to the AHA, 21% of children and adolescents, along with 40% of adults, live with obesity. This raises risk of heart disease and increases potential for other chronic diseases that also negatively impact heart health. The AHA strongly recommends adjusting intake throughout the lifespan to match expenditure. It also reminds us that, if possible, adults should seek a minimum of 150 minutes of exercise per week, while children should aim for 60 minutes per day. Exercise is essential for balancing energy and expenditure and reducing overall risk of chronic disease.

Eat More Plants

Despite many reminders from our dietitians and others, Americans are still not eating enough fruits and vegetables. When we don't consume enough produce, we miss out on essential antioxidants and nutrients, including fiber. We also tend to round out our plate with higher-calorie, sometimes less nutritious foods. Aim for at least three servings of vegetables and two servings of fruit each day.

Go for Whole Grains

A diet rich in whole grains reduces risk of heart disease. When we choose whole grains in place of refined grains, we feel satisfied. We also improve blood sugar control and consume essential nutrients, including fiber. Whole grain foods are often higher in protein too. Lean on Guiding Stars to help you find the right ones for you and your family.

Quality Protein

It's well established that Americans are obsessed with protein. The AHA is here to remind us that it's the type of protein that matters most. To reduce risk of heart disease, choose lean animal proteins along with seafood and fish. And embrace plant-based protein. Above all, remember to choose options that are low in added sugar, sodium, and saturated fat to ensure a well-rounded, heart-healthy diet.

Choose the Right Fat

Recently there have been confusing messages suggesting that a diet high in saturated fat from whole milk and animal fats is beneficial. However, years of science contradict this message. Saturated fat is directly correlated with increased LDL ("bad') cholesterol levels. It's clear that when we replace saturated fat with polyunsaturated (and monounsaturated) fats, we improve cholesterol levels and reduce risk of coronary artery disease.

Aim for Minimally Processed Foods

Science confirms that choosing minimally processed foods reduces risk of chronic diseases, including obesity and heart disease. Put another way, a diet high in ultra-processed foods (UPFs) appears to increase risk. We don't have a clear definition of UPFs at this time. But generally these are foods produced with additives and other ingredients that don't add nutritional benefit. They are often higher in added sugar or sodium too. Guiding Stars-earning foods are less processed and lower in these additives.

Avoid Sugary Beverages

Sugary bottled beverages and sweet coffee drinks can contribute to chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Research has found that adults who consume more than 25% of their calories from added sugar (compared with those who limit it to less than 10%) have a 3x greater risk of mortality from heart disease. Look for Guiding Stars-earning beverages to avoid added sugar, along with better beverages with attributes like live active cultures.

Choose Low-Sodium Foods

A diet consistently high in sodium increases risk for chronic blood pressure (hypertension). The AHA recommends choosing lower-sodium foods, and increasing potassium-rich fruits and vegetables, to regulate blood pressure.

Limit or Avoid Alcohol

Alcohol may increase blood pressure and overall risk of heart disease. The message from the AHA regarding alcohol is simple. If you drink, drink less (including red wine). And if you don't presently drink alcohol, don't start.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-heart-health-guidelines-update-1166433