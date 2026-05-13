Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bahnbrechende KI-Lösung "Ohne Nadelstiche" als Ersatz für herkömmliche Bluttests "unlocked"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 16:06 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes TP with the 2026 Transformational Innovation Leadership Award for Redefining AI Operations and Governance in the Global BPO AI Industry

SAN ANTONIO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global outsourcing industry undergoes a profound transformation driven by the ubiquitous adoption of AI and automation, enterprises face mounting pressure to ensure control, safety, and governance across AI-powered operations. Regulatory scrutiny, data sovereignty requirements, and ethical risk have elevated governance from a compliance concern to a strategic imperative. In this environment, Frost & Sullivan recognizes TP (formerly Teleperformance) with the 2026 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Award for its pioneering role in redefining AI operations through AI-human orchestration and enterprise-grade governance frameworks.

The TP.ai Data Services division with TP has fundamentally shifted the industry beyond experimental AI adoption toward scalable, governed, and production-ready intelligent systems, addressing one of the most critical barriers preventing enterprises from operationalizing AI at scale. By embedding human intelligence directly into AI workflows-rather than treating it as a downstream validation layer, TP enables enterprises to evaluate and govern agentic AI across entire decision trajectories. This approach extends beyond traditional output-based testing and introduces a disruptive model for autonomous AI execution, orchestration, and safety across multimodal environments including text, image, video, and audio.

Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst adds, "While much of the market remains focused on model accuracy or discrete annotation tasks, TP has established a living orchestration layer that combines AI automation with certified human judgment across the full AI lifecycle. This trajectory-level governance model positions TP as an embedded extension of enterprise AI operations-an advantage that is difficult for competitors to replicate."

TP's leadership is reinforced by its proprietary global AI-driven crowdsourcing workforce platform, Agents Only, purpose-built for AI safety, evaluation, and alignment; deep vertical expertise across regulated and high-risk industries; and global delivery capabilities spanning more than 170 markets. Frost & Sullivan notes that by carving out TP.ai Data Services from Trust & Safety into a standalone global practice aligned to executive-level priorities, TP has built durable barriers to entry supported by infrastructure scale, governance maturity, and human capital depth.

TP is among the first globally to achieve ISO/IEC 42001:2023 AI Management System Certification from BSI. This world-first standard for AI governance reinforces TP's highest commitment to risk management, transparency, and responsible deployment.

Frost & Sullivan concludes that TP exemplifies Transformational Innovation Leadership by redefining how AI is governed, operationalized, and scaled. By embedding human intelligence at the core of AI systems, TP is not merely participating in the AI revolution - it is shaping its structural foundation. With its strong overall performance, TP is recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Global BPO AI industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding innovation performance and strategic execution, resulting in measurable improvements in market impact, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award honors organizations that redefine their industries through next-generation solutions, sustainable growth, and customer-centric excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition
Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.
Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Ashley Shreve
E: Ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About TP

https://www.tp.com/en-us/why-tp/about-tp/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-recognizes-tp-with-the-2026-transformational-innovation-leadership-award-for-redefining-ai-operations-and-governance-in-the-global-bpo-ai-industry-302770544.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.