Future Market Insights: Roofing Material Market to Reach USD 251.67 Billion by 2036 as Energy-Efficient, Storm-Resistant, and Sustainable Roofing Systems Reshape Global Construction Demand

NEWARK, Del., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Roofing Material Market is projected to grow from USD 150.16 billion in 2026 to USD 251.67 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. the market's transformation is being driven by rising global construction activity, stricter energy-efficiency building codes, climate-resilient infrastructure requirements, and accelerating replacement demand in mature housing markets.

Unlike conventional construction material categories driven purely by volume procurement, roofing materials are increasingly being evaluated through specification-driven purchasing models where durability certifications, energy performance ratings, weather resistance, and supply chain traceability have become central to supplier qualification and contract approvals.

An FMI analyst, Nikhil Kaitwade notes:

"The roofing material market is shifting from standardized sourcing models toward performance-led procurement strategies. Manufacturers capable of delivering energy-efficient, storm-resistant, and code-compliant roofing systems with transparent supply chains will gain long-term competitive advantages across residential, commercial, and industrial construction segments."

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5659

Market Drivers and Strategic Shifts

The growth trajectory of the roofing material market is closely linked to rapid urbanization, rising residential construction, expanding commercial infrastructure projects, and increasing renovation activity worldwide. Aging building stock in North America and Europe is significantly increasing re-roofing and replacement cycles, while emerging economies continue to generate strong demand for cost-effective and durable roofing systems.

Simultaneously, climate adaptation policies and evolving building regulations are accelerating adoption of cool roofing technologies, reflective membrane systems, and impact-resistant roofing materials designed to withstand hailstorms, hurricanes, wildfires, and extreme temperature fluctuations.

Key growth drivers include:

Expansion of cool roofing and reflective coating technologies

Increasing adoption of impact-resistant and storm-ready roofing systems

Rising investment in solar-integrated and photovoltaic-compatible roofing

Growing preference for lightweight composite and synthetic roofing materials

Rapid infrastructure and residential development across Asia-Pacific and Latin America

Strong growth in re-roofing and renovation activities in mature housing markets

However, the market also faces challenges such as raw material price volatility, skilled labor shortages in roofing installation trades, fluctuating transportation costs, and increasing competition from alternative building envelope technologies.

Segment and Regional Insights

The asphalt shingles segment remains the leading material category, accounting for approximately 34% market share in 2026 due to its affordability, installation efficiency, contractor familiarity, and broad residential application base.

Meanwhile, residential construction continues to dominate end-use demand, capturing nearly 57% market share in 2026 as suburban housing expansion, renovation activity, and affordable housing programs continue to accelerate globally.

Regionally:

North America leads in re-roofing demand, storm-resistant roofing adoption, and premium roofing system innovation

leads in re-roofing demand, storm-resistant roofing adoption, and premium roofing system innovation Europe is driven by energy-efficiency mandates, green building standards, and renovation-focused construction programs

is driven by energy-efficiency mandates, green building standards, and renovation-focused construction programs Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and rising housing development activity

is the fastest-growing region, fueled by urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and rising housing development activity Latin America is witnessing strong residential and industrial roofing demand, particularly in Brazil and neighboring economies

Countries such as India, Brazil, China, the United States, Germany, France, and Japan remain central to roofing material innovation, manufacturing expansion, and construction demand growth.

Customize insights for your business strategy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5659

Competitive Landscape

The roofing material market features a moderately concentrated competitive environment where leading companies are increasingly focused on high-performance roofing systems, sustainability innovation, and climate-resilient construction solutions.

Key players include Owens Corning, CertainTeed Corporation (Saint-Gobain), GAF Materials Corporation, Kingspan Group, Braas Monier Building Group, IKO Industries Ltd., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Firestone Building Products Company, TAMKO Building Products LLC, and Atlas Roofing Corporation.

Competitive strategies are increasingly centered on:

Development of energy-efficient cool roofing systems

Expansion of impact-resistant and high-wind-rated roofing products

Investment in sustainable and recyclable roofing materials

Geographic expansion into high-growth emerging construction markets

Integration of solar-ready and photovoltaic-compatible roofing systems

Strengthening contractor distribution and technical support networks

Why FMI's Roofing Material Market Report Is Different

Traditional market research often focuses primarily on market sizing and basic segmentation analysis. FMI delivers deeper operational and strategic intelligence tailored to construction materials stakeholders.

FMI's Roofing Material Market report includes:

Production capacity and raw material sourcing analysis

Cost benchmarking across roofing categories and regions

Supply chain and trade flow intelligence for roofing manufacturers

Building code compliance and regulatory impact mapping

Climate-zone-specific performance requirement analysis

Contractor and distributor channel intelligence

Re-roofing and replacement cycle demand forecasting

Innovation tracking across cool roofing, composites, and solar integration

Competitive benchmarking and manufacturer expansion analysis

Why this matters for buyers:

Enables optimized sourcing and procurement decisions

Supports development of energy-efficient roofing product portfolios

Reduces exposure to regulatory and supply chain risks

Helps align manufacturing capacity with regional construction demand

Improves contractor and distribution strategy planning

Who should use this report:

Roofing material manufacturers

Construction companies and contractors

Raw material and polymer suppliers

Building envelope consultants

Distributors and wholesale building material providers

Infrastructure developers and real estate firms

Investors and private equity stakeholders

Where it supports action:

Sell: Identify high-demand roofing categories and applications

Identify high-demand roofing categories and applications Source: Optimize supplier selection and raw material procurement

Optimize supplier selection and raw material procurement Manufacture: Align production with regional growth opportunities

Align production with regional growth opportunities Distribute: Strengthen contractor and channel partnerships

Strengthen contractor and channel partnerships Promote: Target emerging residential and commercial demand centers

Target emerging residential and commercial demand centers Partner: Build alliances across solar integration and sustainability ecosystems

Build alliances across solar integration and sustainability ecosystems Invest: Identify high-growth geographies and roofing technologies

Identify high-growth geographies and roofing technologies Defend market share: Benchmark competitive positioning and product innovation

Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5659

Roofing Material Market Size & Industry Trends 2036

Market name: Roofing Material Market

Roofing Material Market Market size: USD 142.60 Billion (2025)

USD 142.60 Billion (2025) Industry size: USD 150.16 Billion (2026)

USD 150.16 Billion (2026) Forecast value: USD 251.67 Billion (2036)

USD 251.67 Billion (2036) CAGR: 5.3%

5.3% Forecast period: 2026 to 2036

2026 to 2036 Leading material segment: Asphalt Shingles (34% share)

Asphalt Shingles (34% share) Leading end-use segment: Residential (57% share)

Residential (57% share) Fastest-growing countries: India, Brazil, China

India, Brazil, China Key companies: Owens Corning, CertainTeed Corporation (Saint-Gobain), GAF Materials Corporation, Kingspan Group, Braas Monier Building Group, IKO Industries Ltd., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Firestone Building Products Company, TAMKO Building Products LLC, Atlas Roofing Corporation

Related Reports:

Automotive Sound Proofing Material Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-sound-proofing-material-market

Material Shrinkage-reducing Agents Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/material-shrinkage-reducing-agents-market

Roofing Tile Underlayment Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/roofing-tile-underlayment-market

Roofing Anchors Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/roofing-anchors-market

Roofing Underlay Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/roofing-underlay-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-focused market intelligence that goes beyond traditional research reports. The company provides:

In-depth pricing and cost benchmarking analysis

Demand forecasting based on real industry inputs

Procurement and buyer behavior insights

Supply chain and trade flow intelligence

Technology adoption trends across industries

FMI follows a robust bottom-up research methodology, combining insights from industry experts, procurement leaders, engineers, and technical professionals to ensure accurate and practical market intelligence.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries

Rahul Singh

AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 8600020075

For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media - Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com

For web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

For Web : https://www.factmr.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roofing-material-market-to-reach-usd-251-67-billion-by-2036-as-energy-efficient-storm-resistant-and-sustainable-roofing-systems-reshape-global-construction-demand-302770868.html