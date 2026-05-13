DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Donnerstag, 14. Mai bis Freitag, 15. Mai (vorläufige Fassung)

=== D O N N E R S T A G, 14. Mai 2026 01:00 US/Fed-Dallas-Präsidentin Logan, moderiert Konversation bei Global Perspectives Event 07:00 JP/Suzuki Motor Corp, Jahresergebnis *** 07:30 ES/Telefonica SA, Ergebnis 1Q 08:00 GB/Burberry Group plc, vorläufiges Jahresergebnis 08:00 JP/Honda Motor Co Ltd, Jahresergebnis *** 08:00 GB/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 1Q PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vq/+0,9% gg Vj zuvor: +0,1% gg Vq/+1,0% gg Vj *** 08:00 GB/BIP Monat März zuvor: +0,5% gg Vq/+1,0% gg Vj Drei-Monats-Rate zuvor: +0,5% gg Vq/+0,8% gg Vj *** 08:00 GB/Handelsbilanz März zuvor: -14,4 Mrd GBP *** 08:00 GB/Industrieproduktion März zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm/-0,4% gg Vj 08:30 TW/Foxconn Technology Group , Ergebnis 1Q 11:15 DE/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, ehemaliger Präsident der EZB, Draghi und Präsidentin der Europäischen Kommission, von der Leyen, Teilnahme an Verleihung des Internationalen Karlspreises in Aachen *** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz April PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm zuvor: +1,7% gg Vm Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz PROGNOSE: +0,8% gg Vm zuvor: +1,9% gg Vm *** 14:30 US/Erstanträge Arbeitslosenhilfe (Woche) PROGNOSE: 205.000 zuvor: 200.000 *** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise April Importpreise PROGNOSE: +0,9% gg Vm zuvor: +0,8% gg Vm *** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände März 19:00 US/Fed-Cleveland-Präsidentin Hammack, Rede bei Veranstaltung zu "Conversations on Central Banking" 23:30 US/Fed-Gouverneur Barr, Teilnahme an Money Marketeers Dinner-Event - CN/US-Präsident Trump, Reise nach China (bis 15. Mai) - Börsenfeiertag: Dänemark, Finnland, Norwegen, Schweden, Schweiz F R E I T A G, 15. Mai 2026 *** 07:00 DE/Fraport AG, Verkehrszahlen April 07:30 DE/Nagarro SE, Ergebnis 1Q *** 07:45 DE/Freenet AG, Ergebnis 1Q (10:00 Analysten- und Pressekonferenz) 11:00 DE/Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA, ausführliches Ergebnis 3Q 14:00 DE/Biontech SE, HV *** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index Mai PROGNOSE: +7,0 zuvor: +11,0 *** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung April Industrieproduktion PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm zuvor: -0,5% gg Vm Kapazitätsauslastung PROGNOSE: 75,8% zuvor: 75,7% - CN/US-Präsident Trump, Reise nach China (seit 14. Mai) - Börsenfeiertag: Dänemark ===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

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DJG/mow/apo/kla

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2026 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

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