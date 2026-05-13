Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Africa Data Center Construction Market Set to Hit $4.58 Billion by 2031 - Google, Microsoft, AWS Expand Investments Across the Continent | Arizton

Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026-2031.

CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Africa data center construction market is expected to reach USD 4.58 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.26% during the forecast period.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Africa Data Center Construction Market

Pages- 189

Region- 1

Countries-5

Company- 94

Segment-9

Africa Data Center Construction Market Report Scope:

Market Size by Investment (2031) USD 4.58 Billion Market Size by Investment (2025) USD 1.24 Billion CAGR By Investment (2025-2031) 24.26 % Market Size - Area (2031) 1,337.5 Thousand Sq. Ft. Power Capacity (2031) 348 MW Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Market Segmentation Facility Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographical Analysis Africa (South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, and Other African Countries)

South Africa is expected to account for the largest share of investments supported by mature infrastructure, strong connectivity, and the presence of multiple global cloud regions Countries, such as South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt, are emerging as key hubs for data center development due to improving connectivity infrastructure and increasing enterprise demand for colocation services.

In addition, colocation facilities will remain the dominant segment across power capacity, investment, and physical area, highlighting the growing preference among enterprises and cloud providers to outsource infrastructure to specialized operators. At the same time, hyperscale investments are expected to emerge gradually toward the later years of the forecast period, reflecting growing interest from global cloud providers in expanding their footprint in Africa.

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Africa's Data Center Market Is Gaining Global Attention

Nigeria is emerging as Africa's fastest-growing data center investment market, with investments projected to increase from $132 million in 2025 to nearly $770 million by 2031, driven by rising cloud adoption and digital infrastructure expansion.

In 2026, RailTel Corporation of India secured a $2.2 million contract to develop a government data center for Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Addis Ababa, highlighting growing government-led digital infrastructure investments across Africa.

Emerging markets including Morocco, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ghana, and Tanzania are expected to attract more than $1.3 billion in data center investments by 2031 as regional digitalization accelerates.

South Africa continues to dominate the region with the largest installed data center power capacity, projected to reach around 94 MW by 2031, reinforcing its position as Africa's leading digital infrastructure hub.

Africa Hyperscale Data Center Investments to Reach $390 Million by 2031

Africa is rapidly emerging as a key destination for hyperscale data center investments as global cloud providers expand their digital infrastructure across the continent. Companies such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google are strengthening their presence in major markets including Johannesburg and Cape Town to support rising AI adoption, enterprise digital transformation, and growing demand for cloud services. In 2025, Google officially launched its Johannesburg cloud region following an investment of nearly $148 million, while Microsoft announced plans to invest around $300 million to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in South Africa by 2027. These large-scale expansions are positioning South Africa as one of Africa's leading cloud and data center hubs.

South Africa Leads Africa's Rapidly Expanding Data Center Market

South Africa is rapidly strengthening its position as Africa's leading data center hub as hyperscale operators, colocation providers, and global investors accelerate digital infrastructure expansion across the region. The country accounted for over $1.2 billion in data center investments in 2025 and is projected to approach nearly $4.6 billion by 2031, driven by rising AI adoption, enterprise cloud demand, submarine cable connectivity, and large-scale hyperscale deployments.

Major operators including Teraco, Africa Data Centres, NTT DATA, and Vantage Data Centers are expanding aggressively to capture growing demand for cloud, colocation, and AI-ready infrastructure. Meanwhile, emerging African markets are entering a high-growth phase as governments and technology providers increase investments in digital transformation and next-generation connectivity infrastructure.

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Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Baudouin

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Envicool

Evapco

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

KSTAR

Legrand

nVent

Piller Power Systems

Rehlko (Kohler)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Key Data Center Construction Contractors

AECOM

Arup

B2 Architects

BlueSun DC

Copy Cat Group

Crovik Technologies

Eastra Solutions

Edarat Group

EDS Engineering

Egypro

Future-tech

GREA

Gruppo ICM

H&MV Engineering

HubTech

Ingenium

Interkel Group

ISF Group

ISG

Kent

Kinetic Controls

LYT Architecture

Master Power Technologies

MWK Engineering

Norkun Intakes

Orascom Construction PLC

Raya Network Services

REDCON Construction Co. S.A.E

Remax Consult

Reno Design and Finish

Rider Levett Bucknall

Royal HaskoningDHV

Shaker Consultancy Group

Sterling and Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

Tetra Tech

Tri-Star Construction

Turner & Townsend

United For Technology Solutions

WBHO Construction

Westwood Management

X2X Group

Data Center Investors

21st Century Technologies

Africa Data Centres

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty

e& Egypt

ECC Solutions

Equinix

GPX Global Systems

iXAfrica Data Centres

Microsoft

MTN

Nxtra by Airtel

Open Access Data Centres

Orange Business

Paratus Namibia

Rack Centre

Raya Data Center

Safaricom

Telecom Egypt

Telkom Kenya

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

Cloudoon

G42

Gulf Data Hub

Kasi Cloud

Khazna Data Centers

NEOIX

Otech

The Africa Data Center Construction MarketReport Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:??????????

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the Africa data center construction market over the specified time frame.??????????

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the Africa data center construction market growth from 2025 to 2031. This includes an analysis of various market influences.??????????

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the Africa data center construction market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.??????????

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the Africa data center construction market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.??????????

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the data center construction market across the Africa

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the Africa data center construction market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.??????????

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the Africa data center construction market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.?????

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Africa data center construction market by 2031?

How big is the Africa data center construction market?

What is the growth rate of the Africa data center construction market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Africa data center construction market by 2031?

What are the key trends in the Africa data center construction market?

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