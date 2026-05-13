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PR Newswire
13.05.2026 16:24 Uhr
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APP Group Highlights Role of Certification in Strengthening Traceability at Fastmarkets Europe Conference 2026

LONDON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APP Group used the Fastmarkets Forest Products Europe 2026 to underline a broader shift across the pulp and paper industry. As Europe continues to advance sustainability requirements, certification is becoming central to building trust, strengthening traceability and ensuring accountability across global fibre supply chains.

This shift is vital as Europe remains an influential market. With the global industry projected at USD 375.57 billion by 2026 and Europe representing 34% of consumption, sustainability expectations are defining market readiness and competitiveness. As a result, traceability and certification are not only viewed as compliance tools, but as key drivers of trust and market leadership.

Speaking during the panel on transparency and traceability, Dr Liz Wilks, Head of Sustainability and Public Affairs Europe at APP Group, said certification has become a baseline for building confidence across markets.

"The system works best when there is shared confidence in how fibre is sourced and verified. Certification helps create that consistency across borders and supply chains," she said.

For APP Group, this builds on its longstanding responsible sourcing approach. Certification is closely linked to market access, investor confidence and brand credibility, particularly in Europe where expectations continue to evolve.

The company highlighted measures supporting this approach, including 100% plantation-based sourcing, eliminating reliance on natural forest fibre, and the Forest Conservation Policy committing to zero deforestation and responsible forest management.

These efforts are reinforced through independent third-party verification under internationally recognised certification systems, alongside Integrated Sustainable Forest Management Plans developed with local communities, NGOs and technical experts.

APP Group continues to strengthen transparency through public reporting and independent monitoring, supported by ongoing investment in traceability technologies that allow fibre origin to be verified across the supply chain. This is complemented by Regenesis, its landscape-based restoration and biodiversity programme focused on rebuilding forest ecosystems beyond concession areas, alongside close collaboration with partners across the value chain to support alignment between producers, buyers and regulators as traceability standards evolve.

About APP Group

APP is a leading Indonesia-based pulp, paper, and forestry company supplying tissue, packaging, and paper products to more than 150 countries. Operating in Indonesia and China, APP integrates responsible sourcing and sustainability into its business strategy through its Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030. The company also introduced Regenesis, its platform to advance long-term environmental and social commitments.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/app-group-highlights-role-of-certification-in-strengthening-traceability-at-fastmarkets-europe-conference-2026-302771075.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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