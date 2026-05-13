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WKN: A0RC7E | ISIN: AU000000BRG2 | Ticker-Symbol: HDE
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 08:00
17,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,70018,30017:49
17,90018,20017:25
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2026 16:26 Uhr
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ImageWorks Display Wins GOLD at the Shop! OMA Awards for Breville Brand Expression Display

Award-winning Breville brand expression display scales premium, education-led shopping across 300+ stores.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / ImageWorks Display (IWD) announced today that the Breville brand expression, a permanent fixture created for Best Buy, has earned the GOLD Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Award for Best Permanent Display - Mass Merchandise Retail.

Installed in 300+ Best Buy locations, the destination-style brand expression brings specialty-retail storytelling to national scale-helping shoppers compare Breville products by category, understand key features, and shop with confidence.

A standout feature is an integrated pull-out demo counter engineered for live brand ambassador engagement-supporting on-the-floor demonstrations while keeping the experience fluid. The fixture also includes inventory capacity to reduce purchase friction.

"We build brand performance into every detail-strategy, design, prototyping, engineering, manufacturing, and installation," said Justin Raney, CEO, ImageWorks Display. "This GOLD OMA recognition further validates what our teams and partners set out to do: deliver a premium Breville brand expression display that's built to scale, serviceable, and designed for enduring impact.

Jeanette Fischer, Trade Marketing Manager at Breville said, "ImageWorks really does live up to its ethos, fiercely focused on clients first. Their work is extremely impressive in every regard, from innovation and creativity, to excellence and efficiency. My confidence in the IWD Team to ensure a successful merchandising solution is absolute."

The Shop! OMA Awards, now in their 68th year, are the marketing-at-retail industry's most prestigious, longest-running awards competition, recognizing excellence in merchandising and design.

About ImageWorks Display

Founded in 1996, ImageWorks Display partners with retailers and consumer brands to design, engineer, and manufacture stock and custom retail display solutions. Learn more at imageworksdisplay.com.

Media Contacts

Robert Baggett, Marketing Manager, ImageWorks Display | 336-898-0625

Press Inquiries

Anne M. Berg, President, Vyway Market & Brand Strategy | 651-271-1111

SOURCE: ImageWorks Display



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/imageworks-display-wins-gold-at-the-shop-oma-awards-for-breville-brand-1166443

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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