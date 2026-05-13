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PR Newswire
13.05.2026 16:30 Uhr
174 Leser
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BingX Names World Champion Enzo Fernández as Global Ambassador Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

PANAMA CITY, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today named two-time football world champion Enzo Fernández as its Global Ambassador. The partnership builds on BingX's global sports partnership strategy following its recent partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP and renewal with Chelsea FC, arriving at a pivotal moment ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, positioning BingX to engage billions of fans worldwide on football's greatest stage.

As one of the most exciting talents of his generation, Fernández, who plays for Chelsea FC, and represents the Argentina national team, embodies ambition, precision, and resilience. Through this collaboration, BingX aims to connect the precision and performance of elite sport and digital finance, inspiring a new generation of users to take control of their future. The partnership will unfold through global campaigns, digital experiences, and fan-focused initiatives throughout the 2026 World Cup period and beyond.

This announcement marks a significant milestone in BingX's global expansion and evolution of its brand identity as a premium, globally recognized platform. Following its partnership with Chelsea FC in 2024 and a multi-year collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari HP in early 2026, Enzo Fernández has become the company's first individual athlete Global Ambassador. Fernández's journey from Buenos Aires to the pinnacle of world football mirrors BingX's own trajectory of growth, determination, and global ambition.

"This partnership marks an important step in BingX's growth across Latin America," said Pablo Monti, Spokesperson of BingX. "Enzo Fernández represents a rare combination of adaptability, intelligence, and control under pressure. These qualities strongly resonate with BingX and reflect the mindset behind how BingX helps users navigate fast-moving financial markets with confidence across crypto, stocks, forex, commodities, and beyond."

"I'm proud to join BingX as a Global Ambassador," said Enzo Fernández. "For me, success is built in the unseen moments: the discipline, the belief, and the consistency behind every decision. That mindset is what drew me to BingX. It's a platform known for trust and reliability, and I'm looking forward to the journey ahead and what we can build over time. Together, we want to inspire people to trust themselves, take control, and build their own path forward."

About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2979274/Enzo_Fernandez_1920x1080_EN.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-names-world-champion-enzo-fernandez-as-global-ambassador-ahead-of-2026-fifa-world-cup-302771087.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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