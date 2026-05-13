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ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2026 16:38 Uhr
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Tex Cycle Technology Berhad: Tex Cycle to Convene 22nd Annual General Meeting

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad ("Tex Cycle" or the "Group"), an established waste management and recycling solutions provider, today held its 22nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), where shareholders approved all resolutions tabled.

At the AGM, shareholders received the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, together with the Directors' Report and Auditors' Report. Shareholders also approved the payment of Directors' fees and benefits of up to RM350,000, the re-election of Datuk Low Chin Koon and Ms Ho Ai Hoon, and the re-appointment of Messrs HLB Ler Lum Chew PLT as Auditors of the Company.

The Group also obtained shareholders' approval for the renewal of authority to issue and allot shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016, as well as the proposed renewal of authority for the Company to purchase its own shares of up to 10% of the total number of issued shares.

Mr. Gary Dass A/L Anthony Francis, Group Chief Executive Officer of Tex Cycle commented, "Today's AGM provided an important platform for us to engage with our shareholders and share the Group's progress, strategic priorities and long-term direction. As Tex Cycle continues to expand its capabilities across scheduled waste management, e-waste, compost and organics recovery, oil and gas waste treatment, and renewable energy, we remain focused on building a stronger and more diversified environmental solutions platform."

He added, "Moving forward, we will continue to execute our growth plans with discipline, while strengthening operational efficiency and pursuing opportunities that align with Malaysia's sustainability and net-zero agenda. We remain committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders and supporting industries in their transition towards more responsible and ESG-aligned waste management practices."

With the shareholders' continued support, Tex Cycle remains committed to strengthening its operational foundation, expanding its environmental solutions portfolio, and pursuing sustainable growth opportunities that create long-term value for all stakeholders.

###

ABOUT TEX CYCLE TECHNOLOGY (M) BERHAD

Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad is a Malaysian company specialising in waste management, focusing on both hazardous and non-hazardous waste. Tex Cycle offers comprehensive solutions including waste treatment, recovery, and disposal across various sectors. The Group's services extend to renewable energy, utilising solar, biomass, and biogas technologies to promote sustainability. The Group emphasises environmental compliance and safety, operating a state-of-the-art facility in Klang, Malaysia, and has over 40 years of experience in the industry.

For more information, visit https://www.texcycle.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad

For more information, please contact:
Jazzmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz
Xinyi Ching
Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/tex-cycle-to-convene-22nd-annual-general-meeting-1166450

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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