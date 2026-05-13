Cascale: Analysis Highlights Consumer Goods Regulatory Pressure, Data Demands

New report issued by Cascale and Worldly shows how evolving regulations, including textile EPR, are increasing pressure on companies to strengthen traceability, reporting, and data alignment across value chains

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, AND OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Cascale and Worldly have released a new policy deep dive examining how evolving sustainability regulations are increasing demand for more standardized, interoperable data across global value chains. Using the expansion of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes, particularly for textiles, as one example of this broader shift, the analysis explores the implications for the apparel, textile, and wider consumer goods industry.

A More Complex Global Regulatory Landscape

As governments introduce and expand sustainability regulations across product policy, disclosure, and lifecycle accountability, companies are facing a more complex and fragmented compliance environment. In the European Union, developments such as the revision of the Waste Framework Directive, the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) are raising expectations for product-level transparency, lifecycle accountability, and consistent reporting systems. Similar momentum is building globally, with new and emerging EPR schemes taking shape across North America, Asia, and other regions.

Key Takeaways

Textile EPR is one sign of a broader regulatory shift: Regulations are extending producer responsibility beyond packaging, accelerating requirements for lifecycle accountability across apparel and consumer goods.

Data and traceability are now central: Companies are under growing pressure to deliver consistent, product-level data to respond to EPR requirements, digital product passports (DPP), and disclosure frameworks.

Fragmentation is increasing complexity: Diverging rules across jurisdictions make compliance more resource-intensive, reinforcing the need for interoperable systems.

Stronger data systems can unlock business value: Investments in data systems and supply chain visibility can improve decision-making and readiness for evolving regulations.

Shared frameworks and methodologies are important to scale: Frameworks like the Higg Index can support standardized data and help translate complex policy requirements into more practical implementation approaches.

From Textile EPR to a Broader Data and Systems Challenge

While EPR has traditionally focused on packaging and plastics, its extension into textiles reflects a broader shift toward lifecycle responsibility - linking product design, material choices, and end-of-life outcomes with regulatory and financial implications.

"Textile EPR is one clear example of how rapidly the regulatory landscape is evolving, and companies are being asked to manage increasingly complex requirements across multiple jurisdictions," said Gabriele Ballero, public affairs manager at Cascale. "For Cascale members and the wider consumer goods industry, this is a strong signal that the conversation is shifting from reactive compliance to more strategic, system-level approaches. The focus now needs to be on aligning how data is collected and used across value chains so it is consistent, comparable, and can be reused across different regulatory requirements. Companies that invest in this kind of alignment will be better positioned not only to respond to regulation, but also to reduce duplication, improve coordination, and make more informed decisions."

"Companies are under growing pressure to report on regulatory requirements with consistent, actionable data," said JR Siegel, vice president of sustainability at Worldly. "Scalable technology and aligned data frameworks are essential. By connecting product and facility-level insights in one platform, we can help businesses streamline reporting, improve data quality, and better integrate sustainability into core business decision-making."

Turning Complexity into Action

As regulatory expectations become more connected and data-intensive, shared frameworks and methodologies become increasingly important. Cascale and Worldly help organizations navigate this complexity through tools and methodologies, such as the Higg Index. By supporting standardized data collection, verification, and analysis at both the product and facility level, these tools can help translate fragmented regulatory requirements into actionable insights and more efficient implementation.

In tandem with existing frameworks, Worldly's Product Impact Calculator also helps brands meet France's Affichage Environmental eco-labeling requirement. Brands have already used it to model impact for more than 400,000 products, with all eight mandatory data parameters already captured in the platform, so companies can act now without building new data pipelines.

While the expansion of EPR introduces new reporting and operational demands, it also presents an opportunity. Investments in data systems and supply chain visibility can improve internal decision-making, reduce duplication, and strengthen readiness for evolving regulatory and market expectations.

As regulatory requirements continue to evolve, including through the expansion of textile EPR schemes, Cascale and Worldly encourage companies to take a proactive approach by strengthening data capabilities, aligning with industry frameworks, and preparing for a more connected and data-driven regulatory landscape.

Download the Report

Media Contact: Forster Communications, cascaleforster@forster.co.uk

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering pre-competitive collaboration to combat climate change and support decent work in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale stewards and governs the Higg Index frameworks, modules, and methodologies, while Worldly delivers the technology platform through which they are implemented globally. Cascale also recently acquired the Better Buying and Sustainable Furnishings Council tools. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

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ABOUT WORLDLY

Worldly is the leading sustainability and supply chain intelligence platform for the consumer goods industry. The company empowers brands, retailers, and manufacturers to turn verified primary data into insight and action across complex global supply chains.

Trusted by a network of more than 40,000 companies across apparel, footwear, home furnishings, and sporting goods, Worldly provides visibility into environmental and social performance, including carbon, water, chemicals, and labor, at the product, facility, and value-chain levels.

Built on industry-recognized standards, including Cascale's Higg Index, Worldly translates raw data into actionable intelligence that helps organizations reduce risk, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and drive measurable progress over time.

www.worldly.io

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SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/analysis-highlights-consumer-goods-regulatory-pressure-data-dema-1166451