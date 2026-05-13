Real Tested Inc: Justin Hartfield Announces Launch of Cannabisshop.com to Elevate Consumer Education in the Hemp Market

A new platform designed to provide transparent product information and consumer discovery for legal hemp and cannabinoid products.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Justin Hartfield, through Real Tested Inc., a digital media and consumer information company, announced today the launch of Cannabisshop.com, a new online platform dedicated to consumer education and product discovery within the legal hemp and cannabinoid market. The website aims to serve as a comprehensive resource for individuals seeking transparent, reliable information about emerging products in the space. As the hemp industry continues to expand, consumers are increasingly looking for organized and accessible information to guide their purchasing decisions. Cannabisshop.com addresses this need by offering a centralized hub where users can explore different product categories, learn about various cannabinoids, and discover brands that align with their preferences. The platform is designed to demystify the market, providing educational content that empowers consumers to navigate the landscape with confidence.

By focusing on transparency and education, Cannabisshop.com seeks to elevate the standard of information available to the public. The platform does not make medical claims or offer health advice, but rather focuses on providing factual, easy-to-understand resources that highlight product features, brand backgrounds, and general industry knowledge. "Our goal with Cannabisshop.com is to create a space where consumers can find clear, straightforward information about legal hemp products," said Justin Hartfield, Founder of Cannabisshop.com. "We believe that education is key to a positive consumer experience, and this platform is designed to help people discover products responsibly while understanding exactly what they are exploring."

About Cannabisshop.com

Cannabisshop.com is an online educational and discovery platform focused on the legal hemp and cannabinoid market. The website provides consumers with transparent product information, brand insights, and educational resources to help them navigate the evolving landscape of hemp-derived products.

About Real Tested Inc.

Real Tested Inc. is a digital media and consumer information company focused on building online platforms that help audiences discover, compare, and better understand emerging consumer categories. Through its portfolio of educational and discovery-focused websites, Real Tested Inc. aims to make information more accessible, organized, and useful for modern consumers.

Media Contact:

Company:

Real Tested Inc.

Email:

Justin@realtestedcbd.com

Phone:

+1(833) 365-5250

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/justin-hartfield-announces-launch-of-cannabisshop.com-to-elevate-1164832