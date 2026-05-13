Tamko Building Products, LLC: TAMKO Building Products Launches Roofing STRONG Alliance

Together, TAMKO and RSRA are building the Alliance to deliver expanded training, resources, and greater value for contractors.

JOPLIN, MO / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / TAMKO Building Products, a leading independent manufacturer of residential roofing shingles and waterproofing products, acquired the assets of Roofing & Solar Reform Alliance (RSRA), an industry-leading contractor community built on collaboration, education, and service. Together, RSRA and TAMKO will relaunch as The Roofing STRONG Alliance by TAMKO community, with the RSRA team remaining intact.

This milestone builds on TAMKO's previously announced alignment with RSRA and reflects a shared focus on serving contractors, strengthening communities, and advancing the roofing industry through integrity, transparency, and collaboration. The decision to come together was driven by a shared belief in doing things the right way, with a focus on collaboration, integrity, and raising the standard for contractors across the industry.

"Contractors are at the center of everything we do," said Alex Hines, TAMKO's Vice President of Sales and Chief Revenue Officer. "RSRA has built a strong and respected community by prioritizing quality, accountability, and real value for contractors. We're proud to welcome RSRA into the TAMKO family and continue building on that momentum as we strengthen relationships and deliver solutions that support our partners' growth."

Adam Bensman, founder of RSRA, echoed that sentiment. "I feel like I found my people. TAMKO is building something special, and how we do business is wholly aligned. I am over the moon excited about joining forces to create an industry-leading contractor community. That starts by helping create STRONG people, teams, and relationships. Because your company is only as STRONG as you are."

Bensman will continue to lead The Roofing STRONG Alliance while upholding the strict community standards and guidelines that have been in place since inception. He is also taking on a broader role with TAMKO, helping shape the future of the contractor community and driving continued innovation across the business.

Following this announcement, The Roofing STRONG Alliance will continue to operate as an extension of The TAMKO Edge program. This marks a significant milestone in TAMKO's initiative to create an industry-leading contractor community. TAMKO will expand training, resources, and contractor engagement opportunities through the Roofing STRONG Alliance community.

Membership will be offered at no cost to The TAMKO Edge contractors. As a privately held, independent manufacturer, TAMKO is focused on innovation, long-term relationships, and delivering valuable products and education to contractors and homeowners. This announcement reflects TAMKO's continued investment in programs, partnerships, and people that move the industry forward.

By bringing these strengths together, TAMKO further reinforces its promise, Performance that Protects - delivered through products that perform as promised, programs that support contractor growth, and leadership guided by integrity.

About TAMKO

TAMKO Building Products LLC is a leading independent manufacturer of residential roofing shingles and waterproofing products, proudly delivering high-performance roofing solutions for over 80 years, known as America's Shingle. Trusted by homeowners and contractors alike, TAMKO's popular Heritage shingle series and Proline shingle series, including the award-winning Titan XT shingles and StormFighter FLEX shingles, offer innovative designs, performance, and colors. The TAMKO Edge Contractor Program is designed for roofing contractors to build stronger businesses and better serve homeowners. Rooted in a rich history and guided by core values of honesty, integrity, and quality, TAMKO is a trusted authority among building professionals and a proud supporter of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.tamko.com.

About Roofing STRONG Alliance by TAMKO

Formerly the Roofing & Solar Reform Alliance (RSRA), Roofing STRONG Alliance by TAMKO (RSA) is a membership-based contractor community built on accountability, education, and collaboration. RSA takes a people-first approach to building great roofing companies. The Roofing STRONG Alliance also serves as a contractor growth engine helping contractors adapt their businesses in today's fast-changing times while providing top notch service to homeowners. Members get access to weekly live coaching and roundtable discussions, service-first sales training, marketing assets, AI coaching, homeowner education resources, a collaborative peer network, and more. Members work together to raise the standards of the roofing industry through leadership, accountability, and collaboration. To learn more, visit RSA.pro.

Contact:

Konner McIntire

Konner_McIntire@tamko.com

PH: 800-641-4691

SOURCE: Tamko Building Products, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tamko-building-products-launches-roofing-strong-alliancetm-1166162