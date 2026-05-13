Novedo Holding AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Novedo Holding AB (publ) on May 13, 2026

The Annual General Meeting of Novedo Holding AB (publ), Corp. ID No. 559334-4202, was held today on May 13, 2026, at Linnégatan 18 in Stockholm. All resolutions were in accordance with the proposals submitted in advance by the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee. At the meeting, 80.41 percent of the company's shares and votes were represented.

In summary, the following resolutions were adopted by the meeting. For further information, please refer to www.novedo.se.

Adoption of the income statements and balance sheets

The AGM adopted the income statements and balance sheets for the parent company and the group for the 2025 financial year.

Allocation of profits

The AGM resolved to allocate the 2025 result in accordance with the Board's proposal and carry forward SEK 463,962,782 to a new account.

Discharge from liabilities

The AGM discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the 2025 financial year.

Board of Directors and Board fees

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the AGM resolved that:

(i) the number of Board members shall be four, with no deputies;

(ii) Mikael Ericson, Fredrik Holmström, Lars Kvarnsund and Sebastian Karlsson shall be re-elected as Board members; and

(iii) Mikael Ericson shall be re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Remuneration for the Board shall be SEK 500,000 for the Chairman and SEK 250,000 for each other elected Board member for the period until the end of the next AGM. Remuneration for committee work shall be paid as follows: SEK 75,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee; SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee; SEK 50,000 to the Chair of the Remuneration Committee; and SEK 30,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee. Remuneration for work on the Investment Committee shall be SEK 50,000 for each member. However, no remuneration shall be paid to employees being on the Investment Committee.

Auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor. Fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Authorisation to issue shares

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to grant two separate authorisations for the Board, as set out below, to remain in force until the next Annual General Meeting.

Authorisation to issue shares, convertible bonds and/or warrants

The Board is authorised, until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from shareholders' preferential rights, on one or more occasions, to resolve on the issue of shares, convertible bonds and/or warrants. Payment may be made in cash and/or by way of a non-cash contribution or set-off or otherwise with conditions. The total increase in the number of shares, which includes the issue of, conversion to or subscription for new shares, may - if it takes place with a deviation from shareholders' pre-emptive rights - amount to a maximum of 25 percent of the current number of issued shares, adjusted for any share split or similar. The authorisation shall primarily be used for the execution of acquisitions or the financing thereof.

Authorisation to adjust interest rates on existing convertible bonds

The Board of Directors is authorised, within the framework of the Articles of Association in force at any given time, with deviation from shareholders' preferential rights, on one occasion prior to the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on a new issue of convertible bonds with a PIK interest rate 2024/2028 for the purpose of providing annual interest payments for the period September 18, 2025 - September 17, 2026 for the company's outstanding convertible loan with ISIN: NO0013324731. Payment shall be made by set-off against accrued interest.

The Board

Novedo Holding AB (publ)







For more information, please contact:

Per-Johan Dahlgren, President and CEO

per-johan.dahlgren@novedo.se

Phone: +46 705 97 06 44

About Novedo

Novedo is a growing European industrial group with approximately SEK 3 billion in annual sales. It comprises regionally market-leading and profitable small and medium-sized B2B companies with a solid and diversified customer base across three segments: Industry, Infrastructure, and Installation & Services. The company employs an active growth strategy to expand through acquisitions and organic growth. For more information, visit www.novedo.se.