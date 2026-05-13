Ferronordic AB: Bulletin from Ferronordic's annual general meeting (AGM) 2026

At Ferronordic's AGM on May 13, 2026, held at Radisson Collection Strand Hotel, Nybrokajen 9, Stockholm, at 11:30, the shareholders resolved as follows:

It was resolved not to pay dividend.

The company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets were adopted.

The Board members and CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Annette Brodin Rampe, Lars Corneliusson, Håkan Eriksson, Aurore Belfrage, Fredrik Isberg and Peter Zonabend were elected members of the Board for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Lars Corneliusson was elected Board chairman.

Remuneration to the Board in a total amount of SEK 11 195 699 was approved.

Deloitte AB was elected auditor. Fees to the auditor are paid as per agreement between the company and Deloitte AB.

Procedures were adopted regarding the election of the Nomination Committee and its work. The procedures provide, inter alia, that the four largest shareholders shall be invited to nominate members to the nomination committee. No fees are paid to the members of the nomination committee.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives were adopted.



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About Ferronordic

Ferronordic is a multi-market dealer group in construction equipment and trucks. Through its subsidiaries, the Group is the dealer for Volvo Construction Equipment in ten US states and in Kazakhstan, and the dealer for Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks in parts of Germany. In the US, Ferronordic also represents Hitachi, Sandvik, Link-Belt Cranes, and Bergmann across parts of its territory. In Kazakhstan, the Group is the dealer for Volvo Construction Equipment and Ammann. Ferronordic currently has around 40 branches and over 800 employees. The shares in Ferronordic AB (publ) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.ferronordic.com

Contacts

For investors, analysts and media:

Erik Danemar, CFO and Head of Investor Relations

+46 73 660 72 31

ir@ferronordic.com

Financial calendar

Interim report January - June 2026 - August 12, 2026

Interim report January - September 2026 - November 11, 2026

Year-end report January - December 2026 - February 12, 2027

Nybrogatan 6

SE-114 34 Stockholm

+46 8 5090 7280

Corporate ID no. 556748-7953

www.ferronordic.com