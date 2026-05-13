Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bahnbrechende KI-Lösung "Ohne Nadelstiche" als Ersatz für herkömmliche Bluttests "unlocked"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 17:54
44,800 Euro
-3,49 % -1,620
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,67545,01517:54
44,80044,89517:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 15:00 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SAAB AB: Saab and PGZ Group establish strategic naval domain collaboration

Saab has today entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement in the naval domain with the PGZ Group, Poland's largest defence corporation.

In the agreement, both companies express their interest in collaborating on the service and lifecycle support of surface vessels and submarines, integrating PGZ Group's naval domain entities into Saab's supply chain, and pursuing selected export opportunities for both surface and underwater platforms including rescue vessels.

Furthermore, the intention is to establish a future Underwater Technology Centre in Poland. The two companies will jointly evaluate production and marketing of Saab's Autonomous Ocean Drone and explore the possibility to collaborate on a heavyweight torpedo.

"I am pleased to have signed this agreement today with PGZ and to see the speed at which our cooperation is advancing. This agreement reflects a strong commitment to a deepening partnership between Polish and Swedish industry, while also contributing to enhanced security in the Baltic Sea and NATO's eastern flank," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

Today's agreement is a result of the MoU signed between Saab and PGZ at the MSPO event in Kielce in September 2025.

In March 2026 the two companies also signed another agreement which set out the intention for collaboration relating to in-country submarine maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities within Poland's Orka submarine programme.

The companies are also exploring further possibilities to work on projects related to the development of defence solutions for multi-domain operations and production of mortar munitions in Poland.

Contact
Saab Press Centre
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com


Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.