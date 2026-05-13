SAAB AB: Saab and PGZ Group establish strategic naval domain collaboration

Saab has today entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement in the naval domain with the PGZ Group, Poland's largest defence corporation.

In the agreement, both companies express their interest in collaborating on the service and lifecycle support of surface vessels and submarines, integrating PGZ Group's naval domain entities into Saab's supply chain, and pursuing selected export opportunities for both surface and underwater platforms including rescue vessels.

Furthermore, the intention is to establish a future Underwater Technology Centre in Poland. The two companies will jointly evaluate production and marketing of Saab's Autonomous Ocean Drone and explore the possibility to collaborate on a heavyweight torpedo.

"I am pleased to have signed this agreement today with PGZ and to see the speed at which our cooperation is advancing. This agreement reflects a strong commitment to a deepening partnership between Polish and Swedish industry, while also contributing to enhanced security in the Baltic Sea and NATO's eastern flank," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

Today's agreement is a result of the MoU signed between Saab and PGZ at the MSPO event in Kielce in September 2025.

In March 2026 the two companies also signed another agreement which set out the intention for collaboration relating to in-country submarine maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities within Poland's Orka submarine programme.

The companies are also exploring further possibilities to work on projects related to the development of defence solutions for multi-domain operations and production of mortar munitions in Poland.



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Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.