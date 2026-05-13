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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 15:12 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Table Trac, Inc. Reports 2026 First Quarter Earnings

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, announced financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2026.

The 10-Q can be found @ http://www.sec.gov

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • The Company installed three systems at new customer locations and expanded the services at three of our existing customers.
  • The Company had three customers with system contracts in backlog as of March 31, 2026. The company anticipates that all of these contracts will be installed during the second quarter of 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • System revenue increased from $1.56M in 2025 to approximately $1.74M in 2026.
  • Maintenance revenues increased from $1.51M in 2025 to approximately $1.54M in 2026.
  • Other income increased 37% qtr. vs qtr.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:

For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2026 2025
Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation:
Net income - 971,489 - 782,239
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 4,603,556 4,576,669
Basic net income per share - 0.21 - 0.17
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 4,645,831 4,617,073
Diluted net income per share - 0.21 - 0.17

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells and leases information and management systems and provides technical support to casinos. The open architecture of CasinoTrac is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable, and flexible system that interconnects and operates with most third-party software and hardware. Key products and services include modules that drive player tracking programs, kiosk promotions, and provide vault and cage controls. The Company's systems are designed to meet strict auditing, accounting and regulatory requirements applicable to the gaming industry.

Additionally, the Company has developed a patented, real-time system that automates and monitors the operations of casino gaming tables.

The Company's suite of management systems and kiosks are installed with on-going support and maintenance contracts in over 115 casino operators in over 300 casinos worldwide. The Company continues to increase its market share by expanding its product offerings to include new system features, and ancillary products. More information is available at http://www.casinotrac.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:
Randy Gilbert, CEO
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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