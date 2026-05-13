GEX Management, Inc.: GEX Management Announces Strategic Initiatives Supporting Long-Term Expansion Strategy

Dallas, TX, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEX Management, Inc. (OTC: GXXMD) ("GEX" or the "Company") today announced additional strategic initiatives that it believes align with and support the Company's broader long-term expansion plans.

As part of these initiatives, GEX is currently in the process of expanding into the knowledge commerce sector through continued investment in GEX Private Equity Academy, the educational platform focused on providing practical training and insights related to lower middle market private equity, acquisitions, and value creation strategies.

In addition, the Company is continuing to expand its strategic consulting and advisory capabilities, with a particular emphasis on M&A strategy, operational improvement, post-merger integration, and strategic value creation initiatives.

The Company believes these initiatives may create meaningful synergies with its broader focus on evaluating potential lower middle market acquisition opportunities. GEX believes that the combination of operational consulting capabilities, M&A execution experience, and industry-focused educational initiatives may strengthen its long-term growth strategy and expand its overall business ecosystem.

GEX operators bring experience across M&A execution, post-merger integration, and strategic value creation, which is expected to be synergistic with a disciplined, value-oriented methodology similar to those employed in private equity. The Company believes this combination of capabilities positions it to support operational improvements, performance optimization, and long-term value creation across potential acquired businesses.

"These initiatives are highly complementary to the broader direction we are building toward at GEX," said Sri Vanamali, Chief Executive Officer of GEX Management. "We believe the combination of operational consulting, M&A expertise, and knowledge-driven platforms creates a strong foundation for long-term growth. We are excited about the opportunity to continue expanding the GEX ecosystem in a disciplined and strategic manner."

GEX expects to continue evaluating additional opportunities that may align with its long-term strategic objectives and operational strengths.

About GEX Management, Inc.

GEX Management, Inc. is a strategy and operations-focused consulting firm that has historically provided advisory services across management consulting, technology consulting, and staffing. Building on this foundation, the Company is expanding its focus to include the acquisition and development of businesses in the lower middle market, leveraging its operational expertise and strategic capabilities to support growth and long-term value creation.

Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You can identify such forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, GEX Management, Inc., in an effort to help keep stockholders and the public informed regarding its operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses, acquisitions, strategic initiatives, or other aspects of operating results.

The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may be difficult to predict. In addition, many of these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: GEX Management, Inc.

Media Contact:

John Godwin

Director, Client Relations

Email: info@gexmanagement.com