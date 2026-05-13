SPARC AI INC: SPARC AI moves to permanent Ukraine presence to drive Overwatch integration with drone manufacturers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) today announced it is establishing its permanent Ukrainian operations to accelerate adoption of Overwatch, the company's autonomous mission software for unmanned systems, across the Ukrainian defence drone market. The decision follows a growing pipeline of opportunities with Ukrainian drone manufacturers and operators.

SPARC AI is establishing a wholly owned Ukrainian subsidiary with the support of one of the country's leading commercial law firms, which will also support contracting, compliance, and export-control matters across customer engagements. The company is recruiting a Country Manager to lead local operations, multiple business development professionals to drive engagement with drone manufacturers, and technical integration engineers to deliver installation, integration and field support of Overwatch onto customer platforms. The new in-country team will work alongside SPARC AI's existing contractor and local agent in Ukraine, preserving the customer relationships and market intelligence already built and accelerating onboarding of the incoming team. The subsidiary will also have a physical office for meetings, workshops and storage of demonstration drones.

To lead execution of the Ukrainian expansion, SPARC AI has appointed Greg Daly to the role of Chief Strategy & Mission Integration Officer. Mr Daly is responsible for hiring and training the in-country team, driving integration of Overwatch with Ukrainian drone manufacturers, and converting those integrations into recurring software sales. Mr Daly previously served in the Australian Defence Force, with prior operational deployments to Ukraine. The combination of defence credibility, prior in-country experience, and direct commercial accountability for integration delivery is intended to compress the time between customer engagement and deployed integration.

Defence units operating different drones from different manufacturers have the option to see each other's targets and navigation on the same live view of the battlefield once connected to Overwatch. As more drones integrate, the intelligence layer becomes progressively more valuable. Every additional drone contributes to a richer view of assets, adversaries and events for every operator and commander on the network. Beyond targeting and navigation, unifying disparate drone fleets into a single operating picture is one of the most significant opportunities Overwatch addresses, and one of the strategic priorities behind SPARC AI's Ukraine expansion.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI Inc. develops next-generation, GPS-free target acquisition and intelligence software for defence drones and edge devices. Its zero-signature technology delivers real-time detection, tracking, and behavioural insights without reliance on radar, lidar, or heavy sensors. SPARC AI's flagship platform, Overwatch, provides defence operators and commanders with unmatched situational awareness across the connected fleet. The Company is committed to building a scalable software platform that defines the future of defence drone intelligence globally.

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