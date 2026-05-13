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PR Newswire
13.05.2026 16:05 Uhr
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Greg Walsh Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Unlock Health

Leadership transition positions Unlock Health to accelerate growth across healthcare marketing, performance media, technology and consulting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock Health, the largest fully-integrated healthcare marketing agency serving hospitals, health systems and other large physician organizations, announced that Greg Walsh has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Walsh joins Unlock Health at a time when healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to strengthen consumer engagement, modernize digital experiences, and improve marketing performance in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

A longtime marketing and advertising executive, Walsh brings more than two decades of experience leading integrated marketing organizations and large-scale agency operations. He previously held senior leadership roles at Interpublic Group (IPG) and Havas, where he helped modernize agency delivery models and align media, creative, strategy, and technology teams around client growth.

Unlock Health was founded on the belief that healthcare organizations need more than traditional agency support. The company combines healthcare marketing, performance media, digital technology, analytics, and strategic consulting to help organizations improve performance and drive business results.

"Healthcare organizations need partners that can connect strategy, creativity, media, technology, and analytics to drive measurable outcomes," said Walsh. "Unlock has built something differentiated in the market - a model designed specifically for the complexity of healthcare. There is enormous opportunity ahead to continue expanding our capabilities, strengthening innovation, and helping clients grow and modernize."

Unlock Health works with hospitals, health systems, physician organizations, healthcare associations, health technology companies, and other healthcare brands nationwide.

Former CEO and co-founder Brandon Edwards will remain on the company's Board of Directors and continue supporting Unlock's consulting and strategic advisory initiatives.

About Unlock Health

Unlock Health is a full-service healthcare marketing company that helps healthcare organizations create authentic connections between consumers and care.

The company partners with hospitals, health systems, physician organizations, healthcare associations, health technology companies, and healthcare brands to strengthen marketing performance, improve digital experiences, and drive measurable business results through integrated marketing, media, technology, analytics, and strategic consulting.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Unlock Health is one of the largest organizations in the country focused exclusively on healthcare marketing.

Visit UnlockHealth.com to learn more.

SOURCE Unlock Health

© 2026 PR Newswire
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