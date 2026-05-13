Feed the Children Strengthens Leadership Team Naming Roger Nayar CFO and David French SVP of Marketing & Communications to Accelerate Growth and Impact

Appointments Accelerate Feed the Children's Role in Leading the Global Movement to End Childhood Hunger

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Feed the Children, a global movement working to end childhood hunger, today announced the addition of two accomplished executives to its senior leadership team, welcoming Roger Nayar as Chief Financial Officer and David French as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. These appointments mark an important step as the organization advances a period of strategic growth, innovation, and expanded global impact.

"As Feed the Children continues to grow in scale, strengthen our operations, and innovate to extend our impact, strong leadership is essential," said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Roger brings deep financial expertise that will help position the organization for long term strength and sustainability, and David's brand leadership will play a critical role in expanding the reach and relevance of our global movement to end childhood hunger."

Roger Nayar serves as Chief Financial Officer at Feed the Children, where he leads financial strategy and operational stewardship to support the organization's long-term mission and growth objectives. He brings more than two decades of experience as a senior financial leader, partnering closely with executive leadership to drive disciplined financial management, operational efficiency, and investments that strengthen mission delivery and scalability.

Prior to joining Feed the Children, Nayar held senior financial leadership roles across the private sector, including Executive Vice President of Accounting and Tax at Robinson Park and Chief Financial Officer at Eldorado Motors. Earlier in his career, he held finance roles at Charles River Laboratories and JPMorgan Chase and previously owned and operated Nayar Law Group PLLC. He holds a Juris Doctor from Oklahoma City University School of Law, a Master of Science in Finance from Boston College, an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the University of Cincinnati and is a Certified Public Accountant.

David French joins Feed the Children as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, responsible for shaping the organization's global brand identity, amplifying its voice, and building meaningful connections with diverse audiences. In his role French oversees brand strategy, marketing, internal and external communications, public relations, creative direction, design, and storytelling to drive awareness, engagement, and support for innovative approaches to ending childhood hunger.

French brings more than 25 years of experience leading iconic brands and mission driven organizations, with a focus on strategic growth, fundraising, and brand development. A proven strategist and storyteller, he has led data driven, culturally resonant campaigns that engage new audiences, power grassroots movements, particularly among Millennial and Gen Z audiences, and generate meaningful philanthropic and partnership support. He is widely recognized for building diverse, high performing teams and leading integrated, multi-channel marketing and communications programs that drive impact.

Previously, French held senior leadership roles with organizations including MTV and the National Park Foundation. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Marketing Officer of Memphis Brand, where he grew a powerful community and advanced large-scale visibility, engagement, and fundraising, elevating Memphis, Tennessee as a contemporary epicenter of innovation, culture and creativity. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Communications from Villanova University, where he graduated cum laude.

Together, these leadership appointments reflect Feed the Children's continued focus on disciplined growth, innovation, and mission driven impact as the organization works to create a future where no child goes to bed hungry.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a global movement working to end childhood hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Together with communities, the organization provides food, essentials, and opportunities to children and families who need them most so every child can survive and thrive. Learn more at feedthechildren.org

Feed the Children | Create a world where no child goes to bed hungry

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For more information, please contact:

Richard Presser

richard.presser@feedthechildren.org

SOURCE: Feed the Children

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/feed-the-children-strengthens-leadership-team-naming-roger-nayar-1166459