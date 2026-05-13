Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - GT Resources Inc. (TSXV: GT) (OTCQB: CGTRF) (FSE: 7N1) (the "Company" or "GT") announces that it has elected to participate in the Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order"), issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The Blanket Order permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The Company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, including that it is a venture issuer, has annual revenue of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of over 12 months and has filed all required periodic and timely disclosure documents.

As a result of this election, the Company will file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on a semi-annual basis, rather than quarterly. The Company's fiscal year-end is December 31 and will continue to file annual audited financial statements and will remain subject to all timely disclosure requirements for material information.

Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related MD&A for its first and third quarters. The initial period for which the Company will not file a quarterly interim financial report and related MD&A will be for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. The Company will file its next interim financial report for the six-months ended June 30, 2026.

This news release is being filed pursuant to the Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Grant of Incentive Awards

The Company announces that the board of directors have approved for grant, the following annual equity incentives to directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants:

925,000 Restricted Share nits ("RSUs") to certain employees, advisors and consultants which vest 3-years from the date of issue and have a term of 5-years; 2,600,000 Deferred Shares Units ("DSUs") to certain officers and directors, which are exercisable upon departure from the Company and which vest 1-year from the date of issue; 2,625,000 stock options to certain officers and directors, which are exercisable for five years at a price of $0.05 per common share, having a 67% premium to yesterday's close price on the TSXV, with 1/3rd vesting immediately and 1/3rd every 6-months thereafter; and 675,000 stock options to certain employees, advisors and consultants, which are exercisable for five years at a price of $0.05 per common share, having a 67% premium to yesterday's close price on the TSXV, with 1/3rd vesting immediately and 1/3rd every 6-months thereafter.

About GT Resources

GT Resources Inc. (TSXV: GT) (OTCQB: CGTRF) (FSE: 7N1) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and de-risking of district-scale assets in world-class mining jurisdictions. The Company's strategy is driven by a disciplined, science-based methodology designed to create shareholder value by advancing high-potential properties toward production within robust regulatory frameworks.

In Finland, the Company is advancing its flagship Läntinen Koillismaa ("LK") Project, which hosts significant mineral resources including palladium, platinum, gold, copper, and nickel. In Canada, GT maintains a portfolio of earlier-stage, pre-resource projects targeting critical and precious metals. The quality and scale of the Company's project portfolio has attracted strategic investment from Glencore plc, one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies.

Follow GT Resources on LinkedIn, Twitter, and at https://gtresourcesinc.com/.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The common shares of GT Resources Inc. have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in mineral and commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and the impact of governmental entities. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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Source: GT Resources Inc.