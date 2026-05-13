Recognition is Based on Driving Success in the MSP Partner Ecosystem and Demonstrating Continued Improvement and Innovation in Management, Strategy, Technology, and Execution

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been named a Champion in the Omdia Cybersecurity MSP Ecosystems Leadership Matrix 2026. The evaluation assessed 24 leading cybersecurity vendors over a 12-month period, recognizing Bitdefender for its continued innovation, ecosystem expansion, and partner-first execution in support of managed service providers (MSPs).

"For over a decade, we've worked closely with MSPs to build powerful security that quickly scales," said Alina Draganescu, deputy general manager and senior vice president of business operations at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Simplicity, automation, and prevention-first security are at the core of everything we do for the global MSP community. This recognition validates our commitment to advancing our GravityZone security platform and deep partnerships to help MSPs protect and grow their businesses with confidence."

The Omdia Cybersecurity MSP Ecosystems Leadership Matrix evaluated vendors based on three primary inputs: analyst assessment of strategy and execution, ecosystem feedback from partners, and performance metrics including growth and market share. These factors contribute to a comprehensive leadership and momentum score that reflects both current standing and forward progress.

Vendors named Champions represent the highest placement in the Omdia Leadership Matrix, demonstrating strong performance across all evaluated areas, along with sustained improvements in strategy, execution, partner engagement, and a clear commitment to continued innovation.

"Bitdefender's focus on partner alignment, program consistency, and platform innovation underscores its leading position in the MSP cybersecurity ecosystem," said Matthew Ball, chief analyst at Omdia. "These foundations are critical to enabling MSPs to scale their security practices profitably."

Bitdefender earned its Champion designation by advancing its GravityZone platform and MSP partner strategy through new capabilities, targeted acquisitions, program enhancements, and sovereign-cloud partnerships. GravityZone is a unified security, risk management, and compliance solution that delivers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), cloud-native security, integrated with the company's managed detection and response (MDR) services.

Key benefits Bitdefender delivers to MSPs include:

Powerful Cybersecurity Platform Built for MSPs Bitdefender delivers continuous innovation across endpoint security, managed services, and exposure management, including GravityZone PHASR (Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction), an industry-first solution that combines dynamic hardening with real-time threat intelligence to automatically reduce the internal attack surface.

Partner-First Focus Bitdefender supports partners with flexible programs, streamlined operations, and sovereign-cloud alignment to meet compliance requirements and deliver services across diverse IT environments, including on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud, in any industry.

Continuous Ecosystem Expansion Bitdefender enables MSPs to quickly expand their reach and deliver new offerings to customers efficiently through ongoing ecosystem growth and strategic acquisitions, including Mesh Security for integrated multitenant email security and BitShield to strengthen regional support in APAC.

"Our partnership with Bitdefender is built on long-term trust and enables us to deliver advanced security across our global client base without building a security operations center (SOC) from the ground up," said Migiel de Wit-Beets, partner, advisory of Digital Risk Services at Grant Thornton Netherlands. "Bitdefender brings the scale, visibility, and operational efficiency we need to focus on guiding our business customers through today's cyber risks."

To learn more about Bitdefender's advanced solutions for MSPs, visit here.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

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Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com