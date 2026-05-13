NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / The Museum of Life and Science received a one-year-old male American black bear cub for its Explore the Wild: Black Bear habitat. The 110-pound cub joins the Museum's two adult black bears, Little (5) and Murray (3).

Montana wildlife officials found the cub abandoned in December 2025 and determined him to be at certain risk of death over winter. Those officials then contacted the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), of which the Museum is a proud member, who reached out to the Museum to give him a home, thus ensuring his long-term wellbeing. To honor his native habitat and those wildlife officials who rescued him, the Animal Care Team has chosen to name the cub "Montana." FedEx provided in-kind shipping to transport Montana and the presiding veterinarian to Raleigh-Durham International Airport as part of the company's FedEx Cares Delivering for Good initiative.

"We are so appreciative of our partners at Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, AZA, and FedEx," Senior Director of Animal Care Sherry Samuels said. "The care and speed in which so many came together to make sure this cub was cared for is a testament to the amazing things that happen when people come together for a common good."

The Museum of Life and Science has a long-standing commitment to wildlife conservation and education, and the introduction of the new bear cub aligns with this mission. The bear habitat in Explore the Wild provides a unique opportunity for visitors to witness the natural behaviors and social dynamics of these native creatures, reinforcing the importance of conservation efforts.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/bear-y-good-news-fedex-helps-welcome-cub-no.-3-to-north-carolina-museum-1166466