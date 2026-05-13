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PR Newswire
13.05.2026 17:54 Uhr
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Future Market Insights: Citrus Oil Market to Reach USD 7.1 Billion by 2036 as Natural Flavor Demand, Clean-Label Formulations, and Wellness Applications Drive Global Expansion | FMI Report

NEWARK, Del., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Citrus Oil Market is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2026 to USD 7.1 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), rising demand for natural flavor ingredients, increasing adoption of plant-derived aroma compounds, and expanding applications across food, beverages, personal care, and wellness products are significantly reshaping the global citrus oil industry.

As food manufacturers, cosmetic formulators, aromatherapy brands, household care producers, and ingredient suppliers increasingly prioritize clean-label and naturally sourced ingredients, citrus oils are witnessing stronger adoption across industrial and consumer applications. Manufacturers are investing in advanced cold-press extraction technologies, peel-based sourcing optimization, quality stabilization systems, and sustainable processing infrastructure to improve aroma retention, product purity, and formulation consistency.

An FMI analyst, Nandini Roy Choudhury notes:

"Citrus oil is evolving from a traditional essential oil ingredient into a strategically important natural formulation component across flavor, fragrance, and wellness industries. Buyers are increasingly prioritizing stable aroma profiles, food-grade consistency, clean-label compatibility, and sustainable sourcing as commercial applications continue to expand globally."

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1697

Market Drivers and Strategic Shifts

The market's expansion is being driven by increasing consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients, growing demand for citrus-based flavor systems, and rising use of citrus oils in cosmetics, aromatherapy, and wellness applications.

Manufacturers are also focusing on improved extraction methods and ingredient stabilization technologies to enhance aroma quality, shelf stability, sensory consistency, and functional performance across food, personal care, and household product applications.

Key growth drivers include:

  • Rising demand for natural flavor and fragrance ingredients
  • Increasing consumer preference for clean-label food and beverage products
  • Expansion of aromatherapy and wellness product categories
  • Growing use of citrus oils in personal care and cosmetic formulations
  • Rising adoption of peel-based sustainable extraction systems
  • Increasing demand for plant-derived household cleaning ingredients
  • Advancements in cold-press and steam distillation technologies

However, the market also faces challenges including raw material price volatility, climate-related citrus crop disruptions, quality consistency concerns, and competition from synthetic aroma compounds.

Segment and Regional Insights

Cold pressed citrus oil is expected to dominate the extraction method segment with a 58.0% market share in 2026, supported by its ability to preserve natural aroma compounds, flavor integrity, and nutrient composition across food and fragrance applications.

Meanwhile, 2-4 folded citrus oil is projected to contribute 70.0% of the fold type segment share due to its balanced concentration levels, cost-effectiveness, and broad compatibility across industrial formulations.

Food & beverages are expected to remain the leading end-use segment, driven by increasing demand for natural citrus flavor systems in beverages, confectionery, bakery products, and packaged foods.

E-commerce platforms and organized retail channels are also witnessing strong growth as ingredient accessibility and consumer demand for natural wellness products continue to rise globally.

Customize insights for your business strategy:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1697

Regionally:

  • China remains a leading growth market driven by rising natural ingredient demand and expanding citrus processing infrastructure
  • India is projected to witness strong expansion due to increasing demand for personal care and wellness products
  • Japan continues to see growing adoption of citrus oils in aromatherapy and premium cosmetic formulations
  • South Korea benefits from expanding clean beauty and natural skincare trends
  • The United States experiences steady growth due to rising demand for natural food flavoring and household care ingredients

Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the United States are leading commercialization and innovation across the sector.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains highly competitive, with global fragrance houses, essential oil suppliers, and ingredient manufacturers competing through extraction quality, sustainable sourcing, purity assurance, and formulation innovation.

Key players include Givaudan, Ultra-International B.V., Phoenix Aromas and Essential Oils, LLC, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, Citrus Oleo, and Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc..

Competitive strategies are increasingly focused on:

  • Expansion of cold-pressed citrus oil production capacity
  • Development of food-grade and cosmetic-grade oil formulations
  • Investment in sustainable peel sourcing and traceability systems
  • Enhancement of aroma stability and sensory consistency
  • Expansion of citrus oil applications across wellness and home care products
  • Strengthening global ingredient distribution and e-commerce networks

Why FMI's Citrus Oil Market Report Is Different

Traditional market research typically provides:

  • Market size, CAGR, and forecast projections
  • Segment-level and regional analysis
  • Competitive landscape overviews

FMI delivers deeper operational and strategic intelligence, including:

  • Extraction method benchmarking analysis
  • Fold concentration and sensory performance assessment
  • Regulatory and labeling trend analysis
  • Quality consistency and sourcing evaluation
  • Country-level ingredient demand intelligence
  • Pricing and supply-chain risk analysis
  • Competitive movement tracking across flavor and fragrance innovation

Why This Matters for Buyers?

  • Enables stronger sourcing and procurement decisions
  • Supports formulation development for natural products
  • Helps optimize flavor and fragrance ingredient selection
  • Reduces quality inconsistency and aroma stability challenges
  • Improves supplier benchmarking and sustainability planning

Who Should Use This Report

  • Flavor and fragrance manufacturers
  • Food and beverage companies
  • Cosmetic and skincare brands
  • Aromatherapy product manufacturers
  • Household care product companies
  • Ingredient suppliers and distributors
  • Essential oil processors
  • Investors and private equity firms

Where It Supports Action

  • Sell: Identify high-growth natural ingredient categories
  • Source: Optimize citrus peel and raw material procurement strategies
  • Manufacture: Improve extraction efficiency and oil stability systems
  • Distribute: Strengthen retail and ingredient supply-chain networks
  • Promote: Align product portfolios with clean-label and wellness trends
  • Partner: Build collaborations across natural ingredient ecosystems
  • Invest: Identify emerging regional expansion opportunities
  • Defend market share: Benchmark against evolving citrus oil competitors

Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision-making and investment planning:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1697

Citrus Oil Market Size & Industry Trends 2036

  • Market name: Citrus Oil Market
  • Market size: USD 4.6 Billion (2026)
  • Forecast value: USD 7.1 Billion (2036)
  • CAGR: 4.4%
  • Forecast period: 2026 to 2036
  • Leading extraction method: Cold Pressed Method (58.0% share)
  • Leading fold type: 2-4 Folded Citrus Oil (70.0% share)
  • Fastest-growing country: China (5.0% CAGR)
  • Key companies: Givaudan, Ultra-International B.V., Phoenix Aromas and Essential Oils, LLC, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, Citrus Oleo, Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd., Bontoux S.A.S., Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc.

Related Reports

Marine By-products Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/marine-by-products-market

Coconut Sugar Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/coconut-sugar-market

Gelatin Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gelatin-market

Crab Meat Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/crab-meat-market

Gummy Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gummy-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-focused market intelligence that goes beyond traditional research reports. The company provides:

  • In-depth pricing and cost benchmarking analysis
  • Demand forecasting based on real industry inputs
  • Procurement and buyer behavior insights
  • Supply chain and trade flow intelligence
  • Technology adoption trends across industries

FMI follows a robust bottom-up research methodology, combining insights from industry experts, procurement leaders, and technical professionals to ensure accurate and practical market intelligence.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries???

Rahul Singh???
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy???
Future Market Insights, Inc.???
+91 8600020075???
For Sales -?sales@futuremarketinsights.com???
For Media -?Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com???
For web -?https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/???
For?Web -?https://www.factmr.com/???

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citrus-oil-market-to-reach-usd-7-1-billion-by-2036-as-natural-flavor-demand-clean-label-formulations-and-wellness-applications-drive-global-expansion--fmi-report-302771204.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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