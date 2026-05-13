Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bahnbrechende KI-Lösung "Ohne Nadelstiche" als Ersatz für herkömmliche Bluttests "unlocked"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 18:00 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: How China helps advance girls' and women's education worldwide

CGTN published an article examining how China contributes to the global progress of girls' and women's education. The article highlights China's efforts in improving education access at home and expanding cooperation abroad, showing how it supports equal opportunities for women and girls worldwide.

BEIJING, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since China and UNESCO jointly established the Prize for Girls' and Women's Education in 2015, a total of 20 projects from 19 countries have received the award, bringing better education opportunities to more than 6 million girls.

As the first UNESCO prize dedicated to girls' and women's education, the award reflects China's long-term commitment to advancing education for women and girls globally. Funded by the Chinese government, the Prize is conferred annually to two laureates and consists of an award of $50,000 each to further their work in this field.

China's commitment was highlighted again on Tuesday, when Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with Khaled El-Enany, director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Beijing.

Peng, a UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, said she is willing to continue fulfilling her duties as special envoy, strengthen cooperation with UNESCO and promote the continuous progress of girls' and women's education globally.

Building progress at home

In 1989, under the leadership of the All-China Women's Federation, the China Children and Teenagers' Foundation launched the Spring Bud Project to improve education opportunities for girls from impoverished families.

Since serving as the special envoy for the project in 2014, Peng has continued to promote its development. In 2019, she announced the Dream of the Future Action of the Spring Bud Project, an upgraded program aimed at helping more girls complete their education and pursue their dreams.

By the end of 2023, the project had raised 3.2 billion yuan ($451 million), supported 4.22 million girls across all 31 provincial-level regions and 56 ethnic groups, provided skills training for 527,000 girls, and offered one-to-one companionship and mental health services to 190,000 girls.

Its impact was recognized globally when it won the UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education in 2023.

The Spring Bud Project is also part of China's broader progress in ensuring equal access to education.

Since 2018, the net enrollment rate of school-age children has remained close to 100%, with almost no gender gap between boys and girls. In 2024, women accounted for 50.76% of students in higher education, while female postgraduate students made up 50.01%.

These figures show how education has become a strong foundation for women's development in China.

Sharing opportunities with the world

China is also helping more women and girls around the world gain access to education and training.

Through South-South cooperation, scholarships and technical exchanges, China has trained more than 200,000 female professionals from over 180 countries and regions. Since 2018, it has launched more than 100 training programs focused on women and children in developing countries.

Fajer Rabia Pasha, executive director of the Pakistan Alliance for Girls' Education, whose organization won the UNESCO Prize in 2023, said China has helped women and girls in developing countries gain access to education, training and leadership opportunities.

She said China has proved through action that its development benefits not only Chinese women, but also women around the world.

At the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women held in Beijing last year, China announced it would donate another $10 million to UN Women over the next five years and invite 50,000 women to China for exchange and training programs.

El-Enany Tuesday said UNESCO is grateful for China's valuable support and is ready to deepen cooperation with China to promote further development of girls' and women's education worldwide.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-05-13/How-China-helps-advance-girls-and-women-s-education-worldwide-1N7kfm0cvg4/p.html

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-how-china-helps-advance-girls-and-womens-education-worldwide-302771218.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.