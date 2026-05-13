Cloud-Clone Corp.: Cloud-Clone Expands Primary Cell Platform for Global Research Applications

KATY, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / As demand grows for more physiologically relevant research models in drug discovery, cell therapy, and translational medicine, primary cells are becoming increasingly important across life science research workflows. Compared with immortalized cell lines, primary cells more closely retain native biological characteristics, making them valuable tools for disease modeling, toxicity evaluation, biomarker studies, regenerative medicine, and preclinical drug screening.

The rapid expansion of cell and gene therapy (CGT), precision medicine, and advanced in vitro models has also increased demand for standardized, traceable, and application-ready primary cell products. At the same time, researchers continue to face challenges related to donor variability, limited scalability, inconsistent culture performance, and reproducibility across experiments.

To address these challenges, Cloud-Clone Corp. has continued expanding its primary cell development platform through vertically integrated production capabilities, standardized quality systems, and application-focused cell culture solutions designed to support global research and biotechnology markets.

I. Growing Demand for Physiologically Relevant Cell Models

Primary cells are widely used in applications where biological relevance and functional fidelity are critical. Their ability to more accurately reflect in vivo physiology has made them increasingly important in:

Disease mechanism studies

Cell and gene therapy research

Regenerative medicine

Personalized and patient-derived disease modeling

Inflammation and immunology studies

As advanced technologies such as organoids, 3D culture systems, and organ-on-a-chip platforms continue to develop, the need for stable and well-characterized upstream primary cell resources is also increasing.

II. Expanding a Comprehensive Primary Cell Platform

Cloud-Clone has established a large-scale primary cell product platform covering multiple species and tissue types for research use.

The company currently provides more than 560 primary cell product types and over 3,000 cell preparations, covering commonly used research species including human, mouse, rat, rabbit, dog, cat, sheep, and pig.

Its portfolio includes:

Stem cells

Cardiomyocytes

Fibroblasts

Neural cells

Epithelial cells

Endothelial cells

Chondrocytes

Muscle cells

Immune-related cells

Cloud-Clone has also expanded its canine primary cell portfolio to support veterinary medicine and comparative biology research applications.

These products are used in research areas including drug development, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular research, regenerative medicine, and translational biology.

III. Integrated Upstream Infrastructure Supports Traceability and Consistency

To improve source consistency and reduce variability associated with outsourced biological materials, Cloud-Clone operates an integrated upstream infrastructure that includes SPF-grade animal facilities and internal tissue sourcing systems.

This platform supports:

Controlled animal breeding and tissue acquisition

Standardized tissue isolation procedures

Cell purification and cryopreservation workflows

Full-process batch documentation and traceability

Species-, age-, and disease-specific sampling strategies

Each primary cell batch is accompanied by production and quality documentation designed to support experimental reproducibility and downstream validation requirements.

IV. Standardized Validation and Quality Control Systems

Primary cell quality can directly affect experimental reliability and downstream analytical outcomes. To support research reproducibility, Cloud-Clone applies standardized validation procedures throughout cell preparation and release processes.

Validation workflows include:

Morphological assessment under microscopy

Marker-based identification using validated antibodies and techniques such as immunofluorescence

Purity evaluation for specific cell populations

Sterility and mycoplasma testing

Functional validation for selected stem cell products

The company has also developed supporting antibody, protein, and assay resources that can be integrated into downstream cell characterization and functional analysis workflows.

V. Supporting Cell Culture Optimization Through Integrated Reagent Systems

In addition to primary cell products, Cloud-Clone provides supporting reagents designed for integrated experimental workflows, including:

Recombinant proteins and cytokines

Growth factors for culture optimization

Antibodies for cell identification and analysis

ELISA kits and multiplex assay solutions

Customized culture media systems

These integrated solutions are intended to help researchers improve culture stability, reduce adaptation-related variability, and support application-specific experimental design,

Figure 1 Cloud-Clone Four-Dimensional Core Competitiveness

VI. Expanding Global Research Collaboration

Cloud-Clone products are currently supplied to universities, research institutes, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical organizations across multiple international markets.

The company continues to expand technical collaboration efforts through scientific conferences, laboratory partnerships, distributor networks, and application support programs focused on experimental optimization and assay development.

VII. Looking Ahead

As life science research continues moving toward more physiologically relevant and translationally predictive models, demand for standardized primary cell systems is expected to increase further.

Cloud-Clone plans to continue expanding its primary cell platform through additional species coverage, optimized culture systems, and broader application support for emerging research areas including 3D culture technologies, regenerative medicine, immunotherapy, and precision medicine.

By combining integrated production infrastructure, standardized validation systems, and application-focused technical support, the company aims to provide scalable primary cell solutions for global research and biotechnology development.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. is dedicated to the development and production of high-quality immunoassay reagents and detection solutions. With a focus on antibody engineering, multiplex assay development, and cross-platform compatibility, the company provides research tools designed to support precision medicine and advanced biomedical investigation globally. Our core products and services include the research and development of proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, and multiplex cytokine assay kits, as well as professional CRO services to fully meet the diverse needs of biomedical research and related fields.

For more information about Cloud-Clone Corp, visit www.cloud-clone.com.

CLOUD-CLONE CORP.(CCC)

Tel: 001-832-538-0970, 0086-27-8425-9552

Email: mail@cloud-clone.com, sales@cloud-clone.us

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SOURCE: Cloud-Clone Corp. (CCC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/cloud-clone-expands-primary-cell-platform-for-global-research-applications-1166382