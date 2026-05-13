TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: The Global Intelligence Corridor: TGI AMIRON Alliance Unveils Multi-Continental Sovereign AI Expansion from the Silk Road to the Panama Canal

New Infrastructure Plans Initiative Merges Modular Liquid-Cooled Data Centers with Global "AXINOD Academy" to Bridge the AI Talent Gap and Secure National Data Assets

MIAMI, FL AND ASTANA, KZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / The TGI AMIRON Alliance, a strategic joint venture between TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC:TSPG) and the AMIRON GROUP, today announced a comprehensive expansion plan of its AXINOD platform. This update outlines a multi-continental infrastructure roadmap, the integration of diverse energy sources, and the launch of a global human capital initiative designed to staff and manage the next generation of sovereign AI data centers.

The Global Intelligence Corridor:

TGI AMIRON Alliance

Unveils Multi-Continental Sovereign AI Expansion

from the Silk Road to the Panama Canal

New Infrastructure Plans Initiative Merges Modular Liquid-Cooled Data

Centers with Global "AXINOD Academy" to Bridge the AI Talent Gap

and Secure National Data Assets

The Modular Infrastructure Revolution

To address the urgent global "Inference Flip," AXINOD is prioritizing the deployment plan of modular, liquid-cooled data center pods. These 40-foot self-contained units represent a paradigm shift in digital infrastructure, allowing for rapid scaling that traditional construction cannot match. By utilizing prefabricated designs, the Alliance can move from site selection to full activation in under 90 days. These units are specifically engineered for high-density compute, featuring proprietary thermal recovery systems that allow them to integrate seamlessly with local energy grids-including solar arrays and hydroelectric sources-to maximize power usage effectiveness (PUE).

Expanding the Global Sovereign Footprint

The Alliance is aggressively securing critical nodes along the world's most vital trade and digital transit routes. Current site evaluations and partnership discussions have expanded significantly:

The Eurasian Silk Way:

Building upon the foundation in Kazakhstan, the Alliance is extending its reach into Azerbaijan, Georgia (specifically the strategic port cities of Poti and Batumi), and Ukraine (targeting Odessa). These locations serve as a digital bridge between Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

African Growth Markets:

Recognizing the continent's rapid digital transformation, AXINOD is evaluating establishing a presence in Angola, Kenya, and Morocco. These hubs will serve as localized centers for AI-driven development and data residency for the African Union's growing tech sector.

The Indo-Pacific and European Hubs:

AXINOD is engaging in high-level discussions with partners in South Korea and India to address the exploding demand for localized AI processing. Simultaneously, the Alliance is evaluating strategic entries into Greece, France (Marseille), and the United Kingdom.

The Americas Corridor:

In the United States, the roadmap includes Tier-1 clusters in South Florida, the Mid-Atlantic, and the NY/NJ corridor, alongside West Coast hubs in San Diego and Seattle.

In Central America and Mexico, the Alliance is targeting Merida and the port of Progreso, as well as high-sovereignty deployments in Panama along the Panama Canal, merging maritime logistics with real-time AI execution.

Human Capital: The AXINOD Academy, MetaSense Inc., and Global HR

Recognizing that sovereign infrastructure requires sovereign expertise, the Alliance is establishing a dedicated Human Resources and Education Division. This initiative will manage the specialized staffing requirements for modular centers across all global jurisdictions, ensuring local workforce integration.

The cornerstone of this effort is the AXINOD Academy. Utilizing existing Alliance facilities, the Academy will offer a hybrid educational model featuring advanced online classrooms and intensive, in-person technical training. The curriculum is designed to certify the next generation of technicians and managers in AI Data Management, Modular Infrastructure Project Management, and Sustainable Energy Operations.

To accelerate the global deployment of qualified talent, the TGI AMIRON Alliance has engaged MetaSense Inc. as its primary professional staffing and workforce solutions partner. MetaSense Inc. brings deep expertise in IT staffing, AI workforce deployment, and technical talent acquisition, and will play an integral role in sourcing, vetting, and placing the specialized professionals required to build, operate, and maintain AXINOD sovereign data center infrastructure across all target regions.

MetaSense Inc.'s proprietary talent pipeline and global recruitment network are uniquely positioned to meet the complex demands of multi-continental infrastructure staffing. From data center operations engineers and AI systems architects to modular infrastructure project managers and sustainable energy technicians, MetaSense Inc. will coordinate end-to-end workforce solutions aligned with each deployment node's regulatory, cultural, and technical requirements.

The MetaSense Inc. partnership extends across four core workforce pillars that directly support the AXINOD global expansion:

Identifying and deploying certified technicians, network engineers, and data center operations personnel across Tier-1 and sovereign deployment sites in North America, Europe, Africa, the Indo-Pacific, and Central Asia.

AI Workforce Deployment:

Placing AI engineers, machine learning specialists, and systems integration professionals to support AXINOD's compute infrastructure and inference optimization programs.

Executive & Program Management Staffing:

Recruiting senior program managers, regional operations directors, and compliance officers for each global corridor, ensuring continuity of leadership and governance across jurisdictions.

AXINOD Academy Talent Integration:

Collaborating directly with the AXINOD Academy to identify high-potential candidates from local markets, place Academy graduates into active deployment roles, and develop sovereign workforce pipelines that reduce long-term dependency on external talent imports.

Together, MetaSense Inc. and the AXINOD Academy represent a fully integrated human capital ecosystem-one that combines cutting-edge technical education with precision talent placement to ensure that every modular data center deployment is backed by a skilled, certified, and mission-ready workforce from day one.

"We are not simply seeking deployment of hardware; we are exporting a complete sovereign ecosystem," said Samuel A. Epstein, CEO of TGI Solar Power Group Inc. "By combining rapid modular deployment with a dedicated educational pipeline, AXINOD ensures that our partner nations possess both the physical tools and the intellectual capital to lead the AI revolution."

"The global AI infrastructure race will be won or lost on the strength of its people," said a spokesperson for MetaSense Inc. "Our partnership with the TGI AMIRON Alliance and the AXINOD platform is a testament to that belief. By building sovereign workforce pipelines in parallel with physical infrastructure, we ensure that each new data center node is not only powered on-but fully staffed, operationally ready, and locally empowered."

About TGI AMIRON Alliance

The TGI AMIRON Alliance is a strategic partnership focused on the convergence of sovereign AI, energy-integrated compute, and global industrial deployment. The alliance leverages TGI Solar Power Group's infrastructure expertise and AMIRON GROUP's regional development capabilities to build the digital backbone of the modern world.

About Axina Group Inc.

Axina Group Inc. is a Canadian technology company building AI-powered ERP systems and supply chain sovereignty infrastructure. Its proprietary AXERP platform and SAIL (Silkway Axina Integrated Logistics) platform serve government-grade deployments across Africa and Central Asia.

About MetaSense Inc.

MetaSense Inc. is a global professional staffing and workforce solutions company specializing in the placement of highly skilled talent across AI infrastructure, information technology, modular data center operations, and sovereign technology projects. With an established international recruitment network and deep domain expertise in technical workforce deployment, MetaSense Inc. partners with governments, enterprise technology developers, and infrastructure operators to deliver end-to-end staffing solutions for the world's most complex and mission-critical digital initiatives.

MetaSense Inc.'s services span the full talent lifecycle-from workforce planning and candidate sourcing to onboarding, compliance management, and long-term talent retention. The company's AI workforce deployment practice supports the placement of machine learning engineers, data architects, cloud infrastructure specialists, and AI operations personnel at scale. Its global workforce solutions framework is designed to meet the unique regulatory, language, and skills requirements of each deployment region, enabling sovereign technology projects to build lasting local capacity while maintaining world-class operational standards.

Media Contact:

TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

Email: info@tgipower.com / www.tgipower.com

AXINOD Inquiries:

Website: www.axinod.com



Axina Group Inc.

Email: info@axinagroup.com / Website: www.axinagroup.com

MetaSense Inc.

Email: support@metasenseinc.com / www.metasenseinc.com

Toll Free: (866) 875-6382

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations regarding global expansion, site selection, and educational initiatives. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory changes, technological shifts in the AI market, and the ability to secure final energy and land agreements in various international jurisdictions. TGI and AMIRON undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/the-global-intelligence-corridor-tgi-amiron-alliance-unveils-multi-continental-s-1166502