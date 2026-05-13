Governance & Accountability Institute: New G&A Resource Paper Prepares Companies for UK Sustainability Reporting Standards

G&A Publication Tracks Latest Developments in Global Adoption of ISSB Standards

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / With the UK's adoption of new Sustainability Reporting Standards (SRS), sustainability consulting and research firm Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A) has issued a resource paper to help companies prepare.

The new SRS signal the UK Government's support for International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards, which have now been adopted by more than 40 countries, while seeking to simplify its corporate disclosure landscape. The SRS, which are currently voluntary, aim to raise the quality and comparability of companies' sustainability information for the benefit of investors, consumers, employees, and communities.

G&A's resource paper, "The UK Now Has Sustainability Reporting Standards," is designed to help companies with UK operations better understand the SRS. The paper is available through G&A's research hub. An "Ask the Analyst" explainer is available here.

"Finalized earlier this year, the UK SRS mark the UK's bid to become a global center for sustainable finance - and adds it to a growing list of jurisdictions adapting ISSB's global baseline into local rules," said Louis D. Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder at G&A Institute. "For multinational companies, that means another disclosure regime to navigate alongside CSRD, ISSB itself, other local and regional adaptations emerging in markets from California to Singapore, and the voluntary frameworks they're already reporting against. This resource paper is designed to help global organizations understand what UK SRS actually require, how they connect to the broader international standards landscape, and where to focus first."

Coppola added, "Companies are coming at this from very different starting points - some are building their first sustainability disclosure program, others have years of GRI, SASB, TCFD, and other reporting behind them. At G&A we meet clients where they are and help them either build new disclosures or translate existing work into what UK SRS, ISSB, CSRD, and other local and regional requirements now demand - using an interoperability-first approach that minimizes duplication of effort across overlapping frameworks. The companies that get this right will spend less on compliance and more on actually improving performance."

The paper provides key reminders and recommendations covering:

Overview of the UK's new SRS including current implementation timelines

How the SRS compares to other frameworks and aligns with IFRS S1 and S2 while having UK-specific adaptations

Which companies are covered and details on eventual mandatory reporting for companies listed in the UK

Recommendations for covered companies, like mapping current disclosures to SRS and building audit-ready documentation ahead of mandates

Designed for UK-listed companies anywhere in the world, the paper is essential reading to prepare for the evolving sustainability disclosure landscape and align with global reporting frameworks.

About G&A Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A) is a New York-based sustainability consulting and research firm with deep advisory experience supporting corporate leaders and investors in integrating sustainability into governance, risk, enterprise performance, and evolving regulatory and stakeholder expectations.

Backed by rigorous disclosure research and one of the industry's most comprehensive benchmarking databases, we deliver insight that strengthens transparency, enhances competitiveness, and drives measurable return on investment.

G&A has published numerous research papers, issue briefs, and quick reference guides covering global sustainability reporting regulations and frameworks, including the CSRD, ISSB standards, and other emerging mandates.

For more information, visit G&A Institute.com.

Media Contact:

Louis D. Coppola

Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.

Tel 646.430.8230 ext 14

Email: lcoppola@ga-institute.com

G&A Resource Paper: The UK Now Has Sustainability Reporting Standards

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SOURCE: Governance & Accountability Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-ganda-resource-paper-prepares-companies-for-uk-sustainabilit-1166524