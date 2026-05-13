Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Motorcycle Market Accelerates Global Mobility Shift through EV and Premiumization Trends | US$ 250.2 billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global motorcycle market is growing strongly, expected to be valued at around US$ 150.8 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 250.2 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.5% in the coming years. This expansion is driven by rising electric two-wheeler adoption, increasing demand for affordable transportation in densely populated urban regions, and the growing popularity of premium and adventure motorcycles among enthusiasts. Motorcycles remain essential for daily commuting in developing economies, while premium touring and electric motorcycles gain traction in mature markets.

Rapid Expansion of Electric Two-Wheelers Boosting Market Growth

The worldwide transition toward electric mobility is significantly reshaping the motorcycle market. Governments across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are introducing subsidies, tax incentives, and stricter emission standards to accelerate the adoption of electric motorcycles and scooters. Electric two-wheelers are increasingly preferred for urban transportation because they offer lower operating costs, reduced emissions, and quieter operation compared to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles.

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China remains the global leader in electric motorcycle adoption, with over 55 million electric two-wheelers already in operation according to industry estimates. India's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II and upcoming FAME III) schemes are also accelerating EV motorcycle registrations by offering subsidies linked to battery capacity. This creates substantial demand for affordable electric commuter bikes and premium electric performance motorcycles.

Beyond commuting, electric motorcycles are gaining traction in delivery and logistics fleets because of lower maintenance costs and improved fleet efficiency. Food delivery and e-commerce companies increasingly prefer electric two-wheelers for last-mile operations, particularly in India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Key Highlights

The global motorcycle market is projected to grow from US$ 150.8 billion in 2026 to US$ 250.2 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.5%.

Asia Pacific dominates the global market, with China and India collectively accounting for nearly 65% of worldwide motorcycle sales volume.

Standard motorcycles lead the motorcycle type segment with approximately 35% market share, supported by strong commuter demand across emerging economies.

Internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles remain dominant, accounting for nearly 78% of total market value despite accelerating EV adoption.

Electric motorcycles and scooters represent the fastest-growing propulsion segment, driven by government subsidies, urban electrification policies, and expanding charging infrastructure.

Premium adventure touring and mid-capacity motorcycles are emerging as high-margin growth opportunities, particularly across China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Urbanization and Affordable Mobility Demand Supporting Volume Sales

Rapid urbanization in developing economies is another major growth driver for the motorcycle market. As urban populations continue to rise, motorcycles remain the most affordable and fuel-efficient mode of personal transportation for millions of consumers. Congested road networks, limited parking space, and rising public transport pressure make motorcycles highly practical in densely populated cities.

According to global urbanization projections, nearly 68% of the world's population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050, increasing demand for low-cost mobility solutions. India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, and several African nations continue to witness strong demand for commuter motorcycles in the 100-150 cc category because they offer excellent fuel efficiency and low ownership costs.

Manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor collectively sell millions of motorcycles annually to meet this structural commuter demand. In India alone, annual motorcycle registrations exceed 15 million units, supported by improving rural incomes, financing availability, and expanding road infrastructure.

The rise of app-based delivery services and shared mobility platforms also contributes to motorcycle demand growth. Small businesses and gig-economy workers increasingly rely on motorcycles for transportation and commercial deliveries. Manufacturers are responding with connected motorcycles equipped with GPS tracking, mobile app integration, and enhanced fuel efficiency technologies.

Key Highlight: Expansion of Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson Partnership in 2025

A major development in 2025 was the expansion of the partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson through the introduction of new premium motorcycle models in India. The companies unveiled the Harley-Davidson X440T along with select Harley-Davidson CVO models, strengthening their collaboration in the mid-size and premium motorcycle segments.

The partnership builds on Hero MotoCorp's role in developing, manufacturing, and distributing Harley-Davidson motorcycles for the Indian market. According to the companies, the expansion is aimed at widening Harley-Davidson's presence in India while leveraging Hero MotoCorp's manufacturing capabilities and dealership network.

In parallel, Hero MotoCorp highlighted its broader growth strategy in electric mobility and premium segments, including plans for pan-India expansion of its EV business. The company stated that steady growth in the electric vehicle market and rising consumer demand for premium mobility products are expected to support future business expansion.

This development reflects the increasing focus of motorcycle manufacturers on strategic collaborations to strengthen market reach and expand premium product portfolios. It also highlights how companies are combining brand strength, local manufacturing expertise, and distribution capabilities to address evolving consumer demand in both conventional and electric mobility segments.

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Segmentation Insights: Standard Motorcycles Continue Dominating Global Commuter Mobility Demand

Standard motorcycles represent the leading motorcycle type segment, accounting for approximately 35% market share, driven by their affordability, fuel efficiency, and suitability for daily commuting across emerging economies. These motorcycles remain the backbone of global two-wheeler transportation, particularly in India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where 100-150 cc models serve as essential household mobility solutions. High-volume models such as the Honda CB Shine, Hero Splendor, and Hero HF Deluxe continue recording strong annual sales due to low maintenance costs and widespread dealer networks. According to SIAM, India's annual motorcycle registrations exceeding 15 million units are heavily concentrated in the standard commuter category. Manufacturers are also enhancing these motorcycles with digital displays, improved fuel economy, and connected features, further strengthening their dominance in both volume and revenue generation globally.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Dominates While North America Shows Rapid Premium Growth

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the motorcycle market, accounting for the majority of global production and consumption in 2025. China and India collectively contribute nearly 65% of worldwide motorcycle sales volume, supported by massive commuter demand, growing urban populations, and strong domestic manufacturing ecosystems. China dominates electric two-wheeler production, led by companies such as Yadea and AIMA, while India remains the world's largest market for commuter motorcycles. Government support for electric mobility, increasing disposable income, and expanding financing access continue to strengthen regional growth. North America is the fastest-growing major motorcycle market, supported by rising interest in premium touring, cruiser, and adventure motorcycles. The region benefits from a strong enthusiast riding culture and increasing consumer demand for premium electric motorcycles. Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, BMW Motorrad, and Triumph continue expanding their premium product portfolios to capture higher-margin sales.

Europe maintains steady demand due to strong adoption of adventure touring motorcycles, urban scooters, and electric two-wheelers. Strict Euro 5 emission regulations are accelerating investments in cleaner propulsion technologies and connected mobility features.

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Market Segmentation

By Motorcycle Type

Standard

Sports

Cruiser

Off-Road

Touring

Mopeds

By Propulsion Type

ICE (Internal Combustion Engine)

EV (Electric Vehicle)

By Engine Capacity

< 150 cc

150-500 cc

500 cc

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and Harley-Davidson, Inc..

- Honda continues expanding its electric motorcycle portfolio and battery-swapping ecosystem to strengthen leadership in urban mobility markets.

- Hero MotoCorp focuses on affordable commuter motorcycles and electric mobility expansion through investments in EV technology platforms and strategic partnerships.

- Bajaj Auto is expanding global exports and strengthening its premium KTM partnership to increase presence in the mid-capacity motorcycle category.

Strategies across the industry emphasize electrification, connected mobility technologies, premiumization, regional manufacturing expansion, and strategic alliances to enhance long-term competitiveness.



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