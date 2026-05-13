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WKN: A2N6YA | ISIN: US64051M7092 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.05.26 | 15:47
1,660 US-Dollar
-2,92 % -0,050
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEONODE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEONODE INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 17:26 Uhr
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Neonode Reports Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 Financial Results

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) ("Neonode" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026:

  • Revenues from continuing operations of $0.6 million, an increase of 19.7% compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Operating expenses from continuing operations of $2.7 million, an increase of 8.6% compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Loss from continuing operations of $1.9 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to a loss of $1.8 million, or $0.11 per share, for the same period in the prior year.
  • Cash used by operations of $2.1 million, compared to $1.4 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Cash and accounts receivable of $23.8 million as of March 31, 2026 compared to $25.8 million as of December 31, 2025.

THE CEO'S COMMENTS

"The first quarter of the year shows encouraging signs of improvement, with topline growth of nearly 20% compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by performance across all geographies and both of our licensing platforms - MultiSensing® and zForce®. Importantly, we have transitioned from development to production with our MultiSensing automotive OEM customer, enabling us to begin generating new licensing revenue," said Daniel Alexus, President & CEO of Neonode.

"Revenue decline stabilized during the quarter and was partially offset by new growth from MultiSensing. While we expect continued decline in our zForce legacy business - particularly within the printer and automotive infotainment segments due to subdued demand - we see continued potential for license growth in MultiSensing as our automotive customer scales production."

"In summary, our priorities remain to execute on existing projects, expand strategic partnerships within the automotive sector, and explore new verticals where our technology can deliver significant customer value. A key area of focus is the retail segment, where we see opportunities in loss prevention, as well as customer analytics solutions," concluded Mr. Alexus.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2026

Revenues from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $0.6 million, an increase of 19.7% compared to the same period in 2025. License revenues were $0.6 million, an increase of 19.1% compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was mainly due to new license agreements. Revenues from non-recurring engineering for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $22,000, an increase of 37.5% compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was the result of increased project deliveries.

Operating expenses from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $2.7 million, an increase of 8.6% compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was mainly related to increased professional fees due to recertifications of ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 and tax analysis of the net income for 2025.

Loss from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $1.9 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $1.8 million, or $0.11 per share for the same period in 2025.

Cash used by operations was $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $1.4 million for the same quarter in 2025. The increase was primarily due to a higher net loss, higher unbilled revenues and higher prepaid expenses.

Cash and accounts receivable totaled $23.8 million and working capital for continuing operations was $22.3 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $25.8 million and $24.1 million as of December 31, 2025, respectively. Our financial position and liquidity provide stability and enable us to execute our strategy to secure more licensing opportunities for our innovative technologies.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

President and Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Daniel Alexus
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 767 60 29 90

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-reports-quarter-ended-march-31--2026-financial-results,c4348253

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/4348253/4091969.pdf

Neonode - 1Q 2026 Earnings Release

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/neonode-earnings-q1-2026,c3537248

Neonode Earnings Q1 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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