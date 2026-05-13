Hybrid Software Group: Result of the Annual General Meeting

Cambridge (UK) 13 May 2026 - Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) announces the result of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM").
At the Company's AGM held today, the resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed without amendment.
The results of the voting are as follows:
|Resolution
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|Total
|Result
|1
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|2
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|3
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|4
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|5
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|6
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|7
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|8
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|9
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|10
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|11
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|12
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|13
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|14
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
Details of the resolutions passed are available in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website at https://hybridsoftware.com/investors/shareholders-annual-general-meeting/.
Board of directors
Effective from the AGM on 13 May 2026, the board of directors is:
- Guido Van der Schueren, Executive Chairman
- Michael Rottenborn, Chief Executive Officer
- Joachim Van Hemelen, Chief Financial Officer
- Clare Findlay, Non-Executive Director
- Luc De Vos, Non-Executive Director
About Hybrid Software Group
Hybrid Software Group PLC, headquartered in Cambridge, UK and listed on Euronext Brussels (ticker: HYSG) is a leading developer of software and electronics for labels & packaging and industrial print manufacturing. Customers include consumer packaged goods companies, prepress service agencies, labels & packaging converters, commercial printers and original equipment manufacturers worldwide.
Its subsidiaries include the labels & packaging artwork management & prepress software developer HYBRID Software, colour technology expert ColorLogic, printing software developer Hybrid Software Helix, industrial printhead driver solutions specialist Meteor Inkjet, pre-press workflow developer Xitron and integration specialist Conics.
Contacts
|Floris De Ruyck
|Joachim Van Hemelen
|Legal Counsel & Investor Relations Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
|Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
|Email: florisdr@hybridsoftware.group
|Email: joachimvh@hybridsoftware.group