Hybrid Software Group: Result of the Annual General Meeting

Cambridge (UK) 13 May 2026 - Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) announces the result of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

At the Company's AGM held today, the resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed without amendment.

The results of the voting are as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Total Result 1 22,737,464 0 0 22,737,464 100.00% Pass 2 22,737,464 0 0 22,737,464 100.00% Pass 3 22,737,464 0 0 22,737,464 100.00% Pass 4 22,737,464 0 0 22,737,464 100.00% Pass 5 22,737,464 0 0 22,737,464 100.00% Pass 6 22,737,464 0 0 22,737,464 100.00% Pass 7 22,737,464 0 0 22,737,464 100.00% Pass 8 22,737,464 0 0 22,737,464 100.00% Pass 9 22,737,464 0 0 22,737,464 100.00% Pass 10 22,737,464 0 0 22,737,464 100.00% Pass 11 22,737,464 0 0 22,737,464 100.00% Pass 12 22,737,464 0 0 22,737,464 100.00% Pass 13 22,737,464 0 0 22,737,464 100.00% Pass 14 22,737,464 0 0 22,737,464 100.00% Pass

Details of the resolutions passed are available in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website at https://hybridsoftware.com/investors/shareholders-annual-general-meeting/.

Board of directors

Effective from the AGM on 13 May 2026, the board of directors is:

Guido Van der Schueren, Executive Chairman

Michael Rottenborn, Chief Executive Officer

Joachim Van Hemelen, Chief Financial Officer

Clare Findlay, Non-Executive Director

Luc De Vos, Non-Executive Director

About Hybrid Software Group

Hybrid Software Group PLC, headquartered in Cambridge, UK and listed on Euronext Brussels (ticker: HYSG) is a leading developer of software and electronics for labels & packaging and industrial print manufacturing. Customers include consumer packaged goods companies, prepress service agencies, labels & packaging converters, commercial printers and original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Its subsidiaries include the labels & packaging artwork management & prepress software developer HYBRID Software, colour technology expert ColorLogic, printing software developer Hybrid Software Helix, industrial printhead driver solutions specialist Meteor Inkjet, pre-press workflow developer Xitron and integration specialist Conics.

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