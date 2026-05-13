Raythink Technology Co., Ltd.: Raythink Advances AI-Driven Wide-Area Monitoring for Regional Safety in Central Asia at KSS 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink"), a leading provider of thermal imaging solutions, introduces its latest security solutions at Kazakhstan Security Systems 2026. Visitors to Booth B14 will witness Raythink's latest multi-spectrum position system designed for wide-area monitoring and critical infrastructure protection.

Advanced Multi-Sensor Platform with Direct-Drive Technology

The new multi-sensor PTZ platform showcased by Raythink at KSS 2026 continues to build on its advanced multi-dimensional sensing technologies, supporting configurable options including LWIR, MWIR, SWIR, visible light, and laser range finder (LRF), enabling flexible adaptation to complex monitoring scenarios.

Building on this configuration, the new product introduces three key upgrades.

Direct-drive architecture: The direct-drive motor architecture ensures blur-free imaging performance even during high-speed operation.





The direct-drive motor architecture ensures blur-free imaging performance even during high-speed operation. Co-axial integration capability: Supporting integrated operation with additional electro-optical devices, the platform simplifies system calibration and deployment.





Supporting integrated operation with additional electro-optical devices, the platform simplifies system calibration and deployment. Enhanced AI target detection: The newly upgraded AI detection technology ensures continuous target tracking even when parts of the target are occluded.

Deep Localization: Solving Central Asian Challenges

Focusing on the market demands of Kazakhstan and Central Asia, Raythink highlighted its and multi-sensor solutions across three key application areas.

Energy and Mining Security: As a major energy producer, Kazakhstan's oil and gas fields and mining areas require highly automated, remote security. Raythink's thermal imaging technologies deliver persistent all-weather monitoring and cross-environment perimeter security.





As a major energy producer, Kazakhstan's oil and gas fields and mining areas require highly automated, remote security. Raythink's thermal imaging technologies deliver persistent all-weather monitoring and cross-environment perimeter security. Mobile Vehicle Patrol: Raythink provides solutions for vehicle-, vessel-, and other mobile platform deployments, ensuring stable imaging performance under vibration conditions for long-range and wide-area security monitoring.





Raythink provides solutions for vehicle-, vessel-, and other mobile platform deployments, ensuring stable imaging performance under vibration conditions for long-range and wide-area security monitoring. Advanced Detection of small targets: Small-target detection remains a key challenge in wide-area monitoring. Powered by proprietary AI algorithms, Raythink's long-range PTZ systems enable stable tracking of targets as small as 1.5 × 1.5 pixels.

A Trusted Partner for Regional Growth

Beyond product showcasing, Raythink aims further to strengthen strategic presence in the Central Asian region and enhance long-term collaboration with local partners across key industry sectors.

"Central Asia is an important strategic market for Raythink, and we are committed to strengthening our local presence while expanding our partner network and welcoming more regional collaborators to join us in driving innovation and shared growth," said Qin, Raythink's Central Asia Sales Manager.

Visitors are invited to experience Raythink's latest innovations firsthand and discover how advanced sensing technologies can be transformed into actionable insights at Booth B14 during KSS 2026.

For More Information:

Email: sales@raythink-tech.com

Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com/

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