EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: BUSINESS ACTIVITY FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE 2025/2026 FISCAL YEAR

Total revenue of €163.6 million, compared to €178.7 million in the previous year.
Commercial revenue (ticketing and partnerships) increased by €4.1 million (up +8%).
An overall decline in revenue from activities, mainly due to the fall in Ligue 1 TV rights (-40%) following the early termination of the DAZN/LFP contract,
and trading revenue down by 11% over the period.
Lyon, 13 May 2026
|in €m (1 July to 31 March)
|31/03/26
9 months
|31/03/25
9 months
|Var
|Var %
|Ticketing championship & other matches
|31.7
|26.9
|+4.8
|+18%
|Ticketing European matches
|4.2
|4.1
|+0.1
|+3%
|Ticketing
|35.9
|31.0
|+4.9
|+16%
|Media rights LFP-FFF
|10.7
|17.8
|-7.1
|-40%
|Media rights UEFA
|21.9
|20.3
|+1.6
|+8%
|Media and marketing rights
|32.6
|38.1
|-5.5
|-14%
|Sponsoring-Advertising
|21.8
|22.6
|-0.8
|-4%
|Derivative products
|10.2
|9.7
|+0.5
|+6%
|Other brand-related rvenue
|7.5
|8.3
|-0.8
|-10%
|Brand-related revenue
|17.7
|17.9
|-0.3
|-2%
|Seminars & visits
|2.8
|4.4
|-1.6
|-36%
|Major events
|1.7
|7.5
|-5.8
|-77%
|Events
|4.5
|11.9
|-7.4
|-62%
|Revenue (excluding player trading)
|112.5
|121.5
|-9.0
|-7%
|Revenue from the sale of player registrations
|51.1
|57.2
|-6.1
|-11%
|Total revenue (1)
|163.6
|178.7
|-15.1
|-8%
(1) API (Alternative Performance Indicator), which includes revenue from non-trading activities as well as revenue from the sale of player contracts. Unaudited estimated figures
1/ BUSINESS INCOME
Ticketing: €35.9 million (+€4.9 million, +16%)
As at 31 March 2026, ticketing revenues performed well, up by +€4.9 million (+16%). They also benefited from a change in the accounting treatment of Hospitality revenues[1], which are now recognized in full in the Ticketing line.
Media and marketing rights: €32.6 million (-€5.5 million, -14%)
The club's participation up to the Europa League round of 16 generates UEFA TV rights of €21.9 million as at 31 March 2026 (€20.3 million in the previous year, with qualification to the quarter-finals).
At national level, LFP/FFF TV rights are impacted by the sharp decline in domestic TV rights following the early termination of the DAZN/LFP contract in June 2025 and amount to €10.7 million with a 4th place in Ligue 1 as at 31 March 2026 (compared with €17.8 million in the previous year and 7th place in Ligue 1).
Sponsoring-Advertising: €21.8 million (-€0.8 million, -4%)
On a comparable accounting basis, Sponsoring-Advertising revenue would have increased by €3.3 million, or +15%. At €21.8 million as at 31 March 2026, Partnerships and Advertising revenue has been adversely affected by the change in the accounting method for Hospitality revenue further described below (approximately €4.1 million lower than the previous year).
Brand-related revenue: €17.7 million (-€0.3 million, -2%)
Derivative products sales rose by +6% to €10.2 million, with strong performance from boutique revenues. Other brand-related revenue stood at €7.5 million (€8.3 million in the previous year).
Events: €4.5 million (-€7.4 million, -62%)
Revenue from Major Events reached €1.7 million, driven by the Imagine Dragons concert on 3 July 2025.
As at 31 March 2025, activity had been particularly intense, with eleven football matches as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and a France v Belgium match as part of the UEFA Nations League. .
Seminars and Visits revenue has been impacted by the unfavourable overall economic climate for businesses in France, as well as competition from new event venues in Lyon. It amounted to €2.8 million (€4.4 million in the previous year).
Player trading: €51.1 million (-€6.1 million, -11%)
Income from the sale of player registrations amounted to €51.1 million, with the sales of Georges MIKAUTADZE to Villarreal (€22.2 million), Lucas PERRI to Leeds (€12.9 million), Martin SATRIANO to Getafe (€5.3 million), Saël KUMBEDI to Wolfsburg (€4.6 million), ADRYELSON to Al Wasl (€1.1m), Téo BARISIC to Rijeka (€0.4m), Mathieu PATOUILLET to Al-Hilal (€0.3m) and Jordan VERETOUT to Al-Arabi (€0.0m), as well as various incentives and loan fees totalling €4.4m.
As at 31 March 2025, these stood at €57.2 million following the sales of Jake O'BRIEN to Everton (€14.2 million), Maxence CAQUERET to Come (€12.6 million), Orban GIFT to Hoffenheim (€9.2 million), Mamadou SARR to Strasbourg (€9.2 million), Jeffinho to Botafogo (€4.8 million), Mama BALDE to Brest (€4.2 million), as well as incentives totalling €2.9 million.
2/ RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK
Readers are invited to refer to the press release of 12 May 2026 regarding the half-year results.
|EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
|Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
[1] Part of Hospitality revenues was previously recognized in the Sponsoring-Advertising line in previous fiscal years. This change in accounting policy has resulted in an increase of €4.1 million in the Ticketing revenue line.
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