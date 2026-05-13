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WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 08:04
2,040 Euro
-0,97 % -0,020
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0902,35020:51
Actusnews Wire
13.05.2026 19:23 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: BUSINESS ACTIVITY FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE 2025/2026 FISCAL YEAR

Total revenue of €163.6 million, compared to €178.7 million in the previous year.

Commercial revenue (ticketing and partnerships) increased by €4.1 million (up +8%).

An overall decline in revenue from activities, mainly due to the fall in Ligue 1 TV rights (-40%) following the early termination of the DAZN/LFP contract,
and trading revenue down by 11% over the period.

Lyon, 13 May 2026

in €m (1 July to 31 March)31/03/26
9 months		31/03/25
9 months		VarVar %
Ticketing championship & other matches31.726.9+4.8+18%
Ticketing European matches4.24.1+0.1+3%
Ticketing35.931.0+4.9+16%
Media rights LFP-FFF10.717.8-7.1-40%
Media rights UEFA21.920.3+1.6+8%
Media and marketing rights32.638.1-5.5-14%
Sponsoring-Advertising21.822.6-0.8-4%
Derivative products10.29.7+0.5+6%
Other brand-related rvenue7.58.3-0.8-10%
Brand-related revenue17.717.9-0.3-2%
Seminars & visits2.84.4-1.6-36%
Major events1.77.5-5.8-77%
Events4.511.9-7.4-62%
Revenue (excluding player trading)112.5121.5-9.0-7%
Revenue from the sale of player registrations51.157.2-6.1-11%
Total revenue (1)163.6178.7-15.1-8%

(1) API (Alternative Performance Indicator), which includes revenue from non-trading activities as well as revenue from the sale of player contracts. Unaudited estimated figures

1/ BUSINESS INCOME

Ticketing: €35.9 million (+€4.9 million, +16%)

As at 31 March 2026, ticketing revenues performed well, up by +€4.9 million (+16%). They also benefited from a change in the accounting treatment of Hospitality revenues[1], which are now recognized in full in the Ticketing line.

Media and marketing rights: €32.6 million (-€5.5 million, -14%)

The club's participation up to the Europa League round of 16 generates UEFA TV rights of €21.9 million as at 31 March 2026 (€20.3 million in the previous year, with qualification to the quarter-finals).

At national level, LFP/FFF TV rights are impacted by the sharp decline in domestic TV rights following the early termination of the DAZN/LFP contract in June 2025 and amount to €10.7 million with a 4th place in Ligue 1 as at 31 March 2026 (compared with €17.8 million in the previous year and 7th place in Ligue 1).

Sponsoring-Advertising: €21.8 million (-€0.8 million, -4%)

On a comparable accounting basis, Sponsoring-Advertising revenue would have increased by €3.3 million, or +15%. At €21.8 million as at 31 March 2026, Partnerships and Advertising revenue has been adversely affected by the change in the accounting method for Hospitality revenue further described below (approximately €4.1 million lower than the previous year).

Brand-related revenue: €17.7 million (-€0.3 million, -2%)

Derivative products sales rose by +6% to €10.2 million, with strong performance from boutique revenues. Other brand-related revenue stood at €7.5 million (€8.3 million in the previous year).

Events: €4.5 million (-€7.4 million, -62%)

Revenue from Major Events reached €1.7 million, driven by the Imagine Dragons concert on 3 July 2025.
As at 31 March 2025, activity had been particularly intense, with eleven football matches as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and a France v Belgium match as part of the UEFA Nations League. .

Seminars and Visits revenue has been impacted by the unfavourable overall economic climate for businesses in France, as well as competition from new event venues in Lyon. It amounted to €2.8 million (€4.4 million in the previous year).

Player trading: €51.1 million (-€6.1 million, -11%)

Income from the sale of player registrations amounted to €51.1 million, with the sales of Georges MIKAUTADZE to Villarreal (€22.2 million), Lucas PERRI to Leeds (€12.9 million), Martin SATRIANO to Getafe (€5.3 million), Saël KUMBEDI to Wolfsburg (€4.6 million), ADRYELSON to Al Wasl (€1.1m), Téo BARISIC to Rijeka (€0.4m), Mathieu PATOUILLET to Al-Hilal (€0.3m) and Jordan VERETOUT to Al-Arabi (€0.0m), as well as various incentives and loan fees totalling €4.4m.

As at 31 March 2025, these stood at €57.2 million following the sales of Jake O'BRIEN to Everton (€14.2 million), Maxence CAQUERET to Come (€12.6 million), Orban GIFT to Hoffenheim (€9.2 million), Mamadou SARR to Strasbourg (€9.2 million), Jeffinho to Botafogo (€4.8 million), Mama BALDE to Brest (€4.2 million), as well as incentives totalling €2.9 million.

2/ RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK

Readers are invited to refer to the press release of 12 May 2026 regarding the half-year results.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

[1] Part of Hospitality revenues was previously recognized in the Sponsoring-Advertising line in previous fiscal years. This change in accounting policy has resulted in an increase of €4.1 million in the Ticketing revenue line.

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98283-efg-pr-q3-20252026-13052026-en.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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