EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: BUSINESS ACTIVITY FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE 2025/2026 FISCAL YEAR

Total revenue of €163.6 million, compared to €178.7 million in the previous year.

Commercial revenue (ticketing and partnerships) increased by €4.1 million (up +8%).

An overall decline in revenue from activities, mainly due to the fall in Ligue 1 TV rights (-40%) following the early termination of the DAZN/LFP contract,

and trading revenue down by 11% over the period.

Lyon, 13 May 2026

in €m (1 July to 31 March) 31/03/26

9 months 31/03/25

9 months Var Var % Ticketing championship & other matches 31.7 26.9 +4.8 +18% Ticketing European matches 4.2 4.1 +0.1 +3% Ticketing 35.9 31.0 +4.9 +16% Media rights LFP-FFF 10.7 17.8 -7.1 -40% Media rights UEFA 21.9 20.3 +1.6 +8% Media and marketing rights 32.6 38.1 -5.5 -14% Sponsoring-Advertising 21.8 22.6 -0.8 -4% Derivative products 10.2 9.7 +0.5 +6% Other brand-related rvenue 7.5 8.3 -0.8 -10% Brand-related revenue 17.7 17.9 -0.3 -2% Seminars & visits 2.8 4.4 -1.6 -36% Major events 1.7 7.5 -5.8 -77% Events 4.5 11.9 -7.4 -62% Revenue (excluding player trading) 112.5 121.5 -9.0 -7% Revenue from the sale of player registrations 51.1 57.2 -6.1 -11% Total revenue (1) 163.6 178.7 -15.1 -8%

(1) API (Alternative Performance Indicator), which includes revenue from non-trading activities as well as revenue from the sale of player contracts. Unaudited estimated figures

1/ BUSINESS INCOME

Ticketing: €35.9 million (+€4.9 million, +16%)

As at 31 March 2026, ticketing revenues performed well, up by +€4.9 million (+16%). They also benefited from a change in the accounting treatment of Hospitality revenues[1], which are now recognized in full in the Ticketing line.

Media and marketing rights: €32.6 million (-€5.5 million, -14%)

The club's participation up to the Europa League round of 16 generates UEFA TV rights of €21.9 million as at 31 March 2026 (€20.3 million in the previous year, with qualification to the quarter-finals).

At national level, LFP/FFF TV rights are impacted by the sharp decline in domestic TV rights following the early termination of the DAZN/LFP contract in June 2025 and amount to €10.7 million with a 4th place in Ligue 1 as at 31 March 2026 (compared with €17.8 million in the previous year and 7th place in Ligue 1).

Sponsoring-Advertising: €21.8 million (-€0.8 million, -4%)

On a comparable accounting basis, Sponsoring-Advertising revenue would have increased by €3.3 million, or +15%. At €21.8 million as at 31 March 2026, Partnerships and Advertising revenue has been adversely affected by the change in the accounting method for Hospitality revenue further described below (approximately €4.1 million lower than the previous year).

Brand-related revenue: €17.7 million (-€0.3 million, -2%)

Derivative products sales rose by +6% to €10.2 million, with strong performance from boutique revenues. Other brand-related revenue stood at €7.5 million (€8.3 million in the previous year).

Events: €4.5 million (-€7.4 million, -62%)

Revenue from Major Events reached €1.7 million, driven by the Imagine Dragons concert on 3 July 2025.

As at 31 March 2025, activity had been particularly intense, with eleven football matches as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and a France v Belgium match as part of the UEFA Nations League. .

Seminars and Visits revenue has been impacted by the unfavourable overall economic climate for businesses in France, as well as competition from new event venues in Lyon. It amounted to €2.8 million (€4.4 million in the previous year).

Player trading: €51.1 million (-€6.1 million, -11%)

Income from the sale of player registrations amounted to €51.1 million, with the sales of Georges MIKAUTADZE to Villarreal (€22.2 million), Lucas PERRI to Leeds (€12.9 million), Martin SATRIANO to Getafe (€5.3 million), Saël KUMBEDI to Wolfsburg (€4.6 million), ADRYELSON to Al Wasl (€1.1m), Téo BARISIC to Rijeka (€0.4m), Mathieu PATOUILLET to Al-Hilal (€0.3m) and Jordan VERETOUT to Al-Arabi (€0.0m), as well as various incentives and loan fees totalling €4.4m.

As at 31 March 2025, these stood at €57.2 million following the sales of Jake O'BRIEN to Everton (€14.2 million), Maxence CAQUERET to Come (€12.6 million), Orban GIFT to Hoffenheim (€9.2 million), Mamadou SARR to Strasbourg (€9.2 million), Jeffinho to Botafogo (€4.8 million), Mama BALDE to Brest (€4.2 million), as well as incentives totalling €2.9 million.

2/ RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK

Readers are invited to refer to the press release of 12 May 2026 regarding the half-year results.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +44 781 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

[1] Part of Hospitality revenues was previously recognized in the Sponsoring-Advertising line in previous fiscal years. This change in accounting policy has resulted in an increase of €4.1 million in the Ticketing revenue line.

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