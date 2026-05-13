Hyosung TNC Marks a Major Step in its Integrated Bio-Spandex Platform at Global Fashion Summit 2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and SEOUL, South Korea, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyosung TNC, a complete sustainable textile solutions provider and the largest manufacturer of spandex (elastane) by market share, attended the Global Fashion Summit 2026 in Copenhagen last week. As a Principal Sponsor, it showcased its integrated bio-based spandex platform and engaged with fashion industry stakeholders on the steps needed to scale it across the value chain.

Across the Summit, held 5-7 May under the theme 'Building Resilient Futures', Hyosung TNC demonstrated how bio-based spandex is progressing toward broader commercial adoption through infrastructure, supply chain integration and cross-sector collaboration. The company highlighted its new fully integrated production system in Vietnam, which converts sugarcane-derived inputs into Bio-BDO, Bio-PTMG and ultimately Bio Spandex within a single connected value chain backed by an investment of nearly $1 billion.

Hyosung TNC's participation at this year's Summit included an on-stage panel session at the DR Concert Hall, a private leadership roundtable hosted in collaboration with Global Fashion Agenda, and an Innovation Forum presence designed to bring the bio-based material journey to life for attendees. At the Innovation Forum, Hyosung TNC presented its BIO spandex platform, sample applications and brand storytelling around sugarcane as a renewable feedstock with strong scale potential and verified sourcing via the VIVE platform.

"What stood out at the Global Fashion Summit this year is the focus on driving action, and the role of collaboration across multiple industries and sectors. This has led me to have many meaningful conversations about how bio-based materials are moving from the margins to the mainstream," said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Hyosung TNC Marketing and Sustainability Director - Textiles. "Large-scale commercial production is underway in Vietnam, and we can support the transition away from fossil-based stretch without asking fashion brands or consumers to compromise on performance."

Decarbonising fashion's material mix

During the Summit's panel discussion, 'The Decarbonisation Pathway: Transitions and Turning Points,' Sora Yoo, Vice President of Marketing at Hyosung TNC, joined speakers from across the fashion, sustainability and finance ecosystem.

Sora addressed why recycled spandex alone is not enough. Today's low-impact elastane is mostly pre-consumer recycled - still fossil-based at its origin, with supply limited by how much manufacturing waste the industry generates. Hyosung TNC saw this ceiling coming, and it's what drove the decision to invest nearly $1 billion in a fully integrated bio-based production system in Vietnam - converting sugarcane into Bio-BDO, Bio-PTMG and ultimately Bio Spandex within a single value chain.

During the discussion, a key message from Hyosung TNC was that a successful shift away from fossil-based stretch needs industrial-scale infrastructure, trusted sourcing systems and long-term value chain partnerships that enable brands to adopt lower-impact alternatives without compromising performance, durability or supply resilience.

Sora Yoo emphasised that while Hyosung TNC has invested significantly in bio-based spandex development, price perception remains one of the industry's biggest barriers to adoption. She explained that scaling more sustainable alternatives will require not only industry collaboration, but also greater consumer awareness and demand to help shift purchasing priorities beyond cost alone.

BBC StoryWorks production

As part of its Summit programme, Hyosung TNC exclusively aired its episode of Fashion Redressed II. The film, produced for Hyosung TNC by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions as part of the series presented by Global Fashion Agenda, explores the journey from sugarcane field to finished spandex and the work involved in reengineering stretch materials away from fossil-based inputs.

Following its premiere at Global Fashion Summit 2026, the film is now available to watch here.

Sora Yoo said: "Being part of Fashion Redressed II means our bio-based spandex story reaches people well beyond the Summit stage. The film brings to life the collaboration, infrastructure, responsibility and long-term investment behind this material transition and invites brands to make it a reality."

Bio-based stretch for everyday performance wear

Hyosung TNC's attendance at the Global Fashion Summit highlighted the growing interest in scalable pathways for material transition - particularly in performance-driven textile categories, such as activewear, sportswear, denim, underwear and swimwear.

As large-scale commercial production continues to develop, the company believes that bio-based spandex can play a meaningful role in helping fashion brands reduce their reliance on fossil-based materials while maintaining the functionality expected in stretch apparel.

Imagery: available to download here

About Hyosung TNC

Hyosung TNC is a complete sustainable textile solutions provider that produces world-class products, providing continuous innovation to the textile industry. Hyosung TNC is the world's largest manufacturer of spandex (elastane) by market share supplying the broadest range of stretch fibre offerings supported by exceptional technology and quality under its CREORA and regen brands. The company is advancing lower-impact materials with sugarcane-derived BIO Elastane, pairing trusted performance and resilient supply with an integrated bio-based value chain.

Hyosung TNC's specialty nylon and polyester provide functional and sustainable fibre solutions that are essential to today's dynamic textile market. Hyosung TNC is a proud Textile Exchange Partner-level Member. Visit our website, and our blog at blog.hyosungtnc.com for all the latest trend, event, and product updates. Hyosung TNC can also be found on Instagram @hyosung_textiles and on LinkedIn at Hyosung Performance Textiles.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2979451/Hyosung_Panel.jpg

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