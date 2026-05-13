Vancouver, British Columbia and Leeds, United Kingdom and Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Fairfax Partners Inc. ("Fairfax" or the "Company"), a venture studio that originates, builds, and backs early-stage companies across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia, today announced the latest update to Fair, its Agentic Investor Relations Operating System ("Fair OS") - the world's first of its kind built for public companies. Active issuer programs on the platform have grown nearly 6x in a single quarter, spanning multiple exchanges and jurisdictions across North America, the UK, Europe, and Australia.

Highlights:

Active issuer programs on Fair OS have grown nearly 6x in a single quarter, now spanning three continents

Zero investor calls missed across active programs - every interaction logged, time-stamped, and on record

52 weekly summary reports delivered per issuer this year - none requiring human involvement

Investor inquiries handled in over 50 languages across active programs - no additional configuration required

Public companies running Fair OS operate at approximately one-ninth the cost of a traditional IR retainer - with faster response times and a complete audit trail

Introduced roughly two years ago as an AI IR agent, Fair was built to handle inbound investor calls and stakeholder questions on behalf of listed issuers. Over four versions, it has evolved into a full operating system - managing inbound communications, routing inquiries, automating reporting, and delivering structured oversight across an issuer's entire IR program.

"When we introduced Fair over two years ago, the objective was straightforward - give public companies a better way to handle inbound investor calls. What we built in the process was something broader. The structural problem in IR isn't just volume, it's fragmentation. Too many disconnected tools, no single source of truth, and management pulled away from execution every time a shareholder picks up the phone. Fair OS solves that. This latest update is the most complete version of that vision - a true operating system for investor relations, not another point solution."

- Danny Southan-Dwyer, President & Founder, Fairfax Partners Inc.

Fair OS is approximately 9x more cost-effective than traditional IR coverage, while delivering capabilities no human IR resource can match at any price point. Every interaction is answered in real time, automatically logged, time-stamped, and compiled into weekly summary reports without any manual input. Fair OS operates in over 50 languages, allowing issuers with international shareholder bases to communicate fluently with investors in their preferred language - without additional cost or configuration.

"Every public company has a story to tell, and Fair OS becomes the voice that tells it. When an investor calls, they're not reaching an answering service - they're reaching a branded, intelligent extension of the company itself. That consistency, that instant recognition, is what separates companies that command investor attention from those that lose it."

- Aidan Fawkes, Partner & Creative Director, Fairfax Partners Inc.

This latest update delivers always-on company-branded voice agents, automated per-call and weekly reporting, and a structured workflow that moves issuers from provisioning to fully live programs. The platform now handles thousands of investor and stakeholder interactions across its portfolio each year, with active programs growing steadily across every market it serves.

Fair OS is now available to public companies listed on the TMX, CSE, NASDAQ, LSE, Euronext, and ASX. To request a demo and company-specific pricing, email fair@fairfax.partners.

About Fairfax Partners Inc.

Fairfax Partners Inc. is a venture studio that originates, builds, and backs early-stage private and public companies across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia, with presence in Vancouver, Leeds, and Lisbon. The firm's flagship platform, Fair OS, is the world's first Agentic IR Operating System for private and public companies.

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Source: Fairfax Partners Inc.