Avanza Capital Holdings Announces the Promotion of Matthew Kovacs, a Rising Leader Shaping the Future of Private Credit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Avanza Capital Holdings proudly announces the promotion of Matthew Kovacs, the direct protégé of CEO Frank Scarso, whose remarkable rise within the firm represents the next generation of leadership emerging in the private credit and alternative lending industry.

In an increasingly competitive financial landscape where execution, adaptability, and strategic intelligence define long-term success, Matthew Kovacs has rapidly established himself as one of the firm's most promising and respected leaders. His promotion reflects not only exceptional performance, but also the culmination of years spent mastering the operational, analytical, and strategic foundations of the business under the guidance of some of Avanza Capital's most influential leadership figures.

From the beginning of his tenure, Matthew immersed himself in every aspect of the organization-studying underwriting dynamics, capital deployment strategies, operational infrastructure, portfolio optimization, lender relationships, and financial structuring with relentless determination and precision.

Under the mentorship of CEO Frank Scarso and alongside senior leadership including Managing Partner Justin Feig, Matthew developed a sophisticated understanding of the mechanics that drive sustainable growth and high-performance lending operations within the private credit sector.

Justin Feig began his career at Microsoft, where he led teams within the company's Partner Program, cultivating strategic alliances and supporting major growth initiatives before transitioning into the private financial markets. His experience navigating both the technology and finance sectors helped shape Avanza Capital's operational and strategic development framework. Working directly under Feig's leadership, Matthew gained invaluable exposure to business development strategy, institutional relationship management, operational scalability, and the evolving dynamics of modern private credit markets.

Today, as a Partner at Avanza Capital Holdings, Matthew brings a strategic edge in private credit, capital allocation, and operational leadership. He possesses a proven ability to enhance portfolio company performance, deploy capital with precision, and engineer resilient financial structures designed to perform across changing market conditions.

Matthew now plays a central role in Avanza Capital's continued expansion efforts-including lending partner relationships, strengthening strategic alliances, and maximizing capital deployment opportunities throughout the firm's growing national network.

His analytical rigor, performance-driven mindset, and commitment to operational excellence have earned the trust of both internal leadership and external lending partners alike, reinforcing Avanza Capital's reputation as a disciplined and forward-thinking force within the alternative lending sector.

"Matthew's rise within Avanza has been the result of hard work, discipline, and an exceptional commitment to mastering this business from the ground up. He has earned the trust of our leadership team and lending partners through his ability to execute, adapt, and consistently deliver results. We are incredibly proud of what he has accomplished and even more excited about what lies ahead."

- FRANK SCARSO

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"At Avanza, we don't simply evaluate résumés or titles-we evaluate trajectory, instinct, resilience, and the ability to perform under pressure. The greatest organizations in the world separate themselves by identifying talent before the rest of the market recognizes it. Matthew Kovacs embodies exactly that philosophy."

- ANTHONY DEBENEDICTIS

MANAGING PARTNER

"We unequivocally believe Matthew has an extraordinarily bright future ahead of him. In this industry, there are individuals who follow markets, and then there are individuals who eventually shape them. We believe Matthew is firmly on that path."

- ANTHONY DEBENEDICTIS

MANAGING PARTNER

Matthew's promotion underscores Avanza Capital's continued commitment to cultivating elite leadership from within while positioning the firm for long-term expansion in the rapidly evolving private credit marketplace.

As Avanza Capital continues to strengthen its national footprint and lending partner ecosystem, firm leadership believes Matthew Kovacs will play a pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of growth, innovation, and operational excellence for years to come.

ABOUT AVANZA CAPITAL HOLDINGS

Avanza Capital Holdings is a leading alternative funding and private credit firm specializing in strategic financing solutions for businesses unable to secure traditional bank financing. The firm focuses on disciplined capital deployment, operational excellence, and relationship-driven growth while delivering dependable returns through transparency, rigorous due diligence, and strategic financial innovation.

Media Contact

40 Wall Street, 28th Floor

New York, NY 10005

Avanza Capital Holdings

Frank Scarso

CEO

frank@avanza.nyc

212-320-0532

Anthony DeBenedictis

Managing Partner / Chief Strategic Officer

anthony@avanza.nyc

914-536-7565

https://avanza.nyc/in-the-news/

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, financial instruments, or investment advisory services. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no guarantees of returns are made.

Avanza Capital Holdings is not a registered investment advisor, hedge fund, or SEC filing, and nothing in this release should be construed as financial, legal, or tax advice. Prospective lenders should conduct their own due diligence and consult with independent legal and financial professionals before participating as an accredited lending partner.

The outside general counsel for Avanza Capital Holdings provides legal oversight and regulatory guidance and is not responsible for the overall activity, actions, or financial outcomes in connection with the business relationships between Avanza Capital and its respective lending partners.

General counsel conducts legal services as an outside entity to and for Avanza Capital Holdings and is not directly employed by Avanza Capital and acts solely as "Outside General Counsel."

SOURCE: Avanza Capital Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/avanza-capital-holdings-announces-the-promotion-of-matthew-kovac-1166578