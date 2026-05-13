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ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2026 20:38 Uhr
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HCSS HeavyBid Named a Top 30 Product for 2026 by Asphalt Contractor

This coveted award recognizes tools and solutions designed to help contractors overcome daily challenges.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / HCSS, a leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure contractors, announced that its new web-based HeavyBid has been named a recipient of Asphalt Contractor's 2026 Top 30 Products award.

This annual award recognizes innovative tools and technologies designed to help contractors overcome daily challenges in the field, in the office, and across their businesses. HeavyBid was selected for providing contractors with a modern way to streamline a critical part of their project lifecycle: bid management and estimating.

"The reimagined web-based HeavyBid gives estimators a faster, more connected way to manage bids and collaborate," said Amanda Ayles, Group Product Manager for HeavyBid at HCSS. "Being named by Asphalt Contractor as one of their Top 30 Products for 2026 validates our mission to help contractors bid more work with greater confidence."

For over 40 years, the desktop version of HeavyBid has served as the industry benchmark for estimating software, helping civil and infrastructure contractors win work with precision. Building on that legacy of trust, HeavyBid moved to the web earlier this year, equipping estimators with the ability to make faster, data-driven decisions on which projects to pursue and better navigate increasingly complex bid requirements.

For contractors relying on pen and paper, spreadsheets, or other disconnected estimating processes, HeavyBid standardizes and automates estimating, enabling teams to bid more work. The solution supports rapid estimate entry, greater cost visibility, and more accurate bids while helping contractors manage the entire estimating workflow on a single, connected platform.

The web-based HeavyBid also gives estimators secure access to bids from the office, field, or remote locations. Multiple team members can work simultaneously within a single estimate, supported by built-in audit trails and visual cues. Advanced data standardization, custom tagging, and flexible category breakdowns, such as by project phase or estimator, also help teams evaluate more accurate estimates and refine pricing strategies.

To see firsthand how HeavyBid has evolved, visit www.hcss.com.

ABOUT HCSS

HCSS is the leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure projects. Since 1986, HCSS has helped contractors work smarter, faster, and safer with innovative software designed hand-in-hand with the people who use it. What began with HeavyBid, the industry standard in estimating, has grown into a powerful, user-friendly platform spanning the entire project lifecycle. The HCSS platform-HeavyBid, HeavyJob, and HCSS Fleet-centralizes data across the office, field, and shop to deliver real-time insights and streamlined workflows so contractors can bid, build, and deliver with confidence. Recognized as both a pioneer and an industry leader, HCSS continues to innovate with customer-centric solutions and award-winning 24/7/365 support.

Contact: David Redd (David.Redd@hcss.com)

SOURCE: HCSS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hcss-heavybid-named-a-top-30-product-for-2026-by-asphalt-contract-1166580

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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