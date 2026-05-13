Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Limited Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Revenue of $1.17 Billion, up 3.9% YoY as Reported and up 2.2% YoY in Constant Currency(1)
Expects Fiscal 2026 Revenue Growth Outlook of 2.6%-4.6% YoY as Reported
Reiterates Midpoint of Fiscal 2026 Revenue Growth Outlook in Constant Currency(1) while Tightening Expected Range to 2.0%-4.0% YoY
Announces Retirement of Long-Serving CFO and Appointment of Internal CFO Successor
Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights
(All comparisons are against same quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise stated)
Revenue of $1,172 million, up 3.9% as reported and up 2.2% in constant currency(1); revenue was above the midpoint of the $1,150-$1,190 million guidance range and includes a positive impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $2 million relative to our guidance assumptions
Revenue of $754 million in North America, up 2.2%; record revenue of $192 million in Europe, up 6.2%; revenue of $226 million in Rest of World, up 8.0%
Managed services revenue of $759 million, equivalent to approximately 65% of total revenue and up 1.6%
GAAP diluted EPS of $1.28, above the midpoint of the guidance range of $1.22-$1.30
Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.78, above the midpoint of the guidance range of $1.73-$1.79
GAAP operating income of $183 million; GAAP operating margin of 15.6%, down 190 basis points compared to last year's second quarter and 230 basis points sequentially, mainly due to costs related to leadership transition as well as benefit from changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value in the first fiscal quarter
Non-GAAP operating income of $252 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 21.5%, up 20 basis points as compared to last year's second fiscal quarter and down 10 basis points sequentially
Free cash flow of $80 million, comprised of cash flow from operations of $102 million, including $17 million of restructuring payments, less $21 million in net capital expenditures(2); excluding restructuring payments, free cash flow was $97 million; reiterates full year fiscal 2026 free cash outlook of $710 million to $730 million, excluding restructuring payments
Repurchased $138 million of ordinary shares during the second fiscal quarter
Twelve-month backlog of $4.28 billion, up $30 million sequentially and up 2.6%
Amdocs Limited (the "Company" or "Amdocs") announced today that Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, has decided to retire from the Company following a distinguished career spanning over two decades. Tal Rozenfeld, currently General Manager Head of Finance, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1st, 2026. Tamar will continue to complete the transition process to help ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities.
(1) Revenue on a constant currency basis assumes exchange rates in the current period were unchanged from the prior period
(2)Please refer to the Selected Financial Metrics tables below (figures may not sum because of rounding)
JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today reported operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
"I'm excited to be leading Amdocs forward in the agentic era, as our vision is to become the primary partner of choice to turn the agentic opportunity into reality for our customers. We believe Amdocs is uniquely positioned to lead due to our deep industry knowledge and telco domain expertise, engineering and innovation pedigree, mission critical systems transformation leadership and our outcome-based business model. To realize our vision, we are aiming to move towards an agentic and automated portfolio, tailor agentic customer roadmaps, leverage strategic partnerships, and internally transform the way we operate. While we are continuing to refine our strategy, we are already seeing initial commercial engagements with the launch of aOS- Amdocs' agentic operating system for telco.
We are building this strategy on our strong business foundations, as demonstrated by solid Q2 results which show healthy sales, strong customer relationships and consistent operating execution," said Shimie Hortig, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.
"Project delivery continued as a defining strength for Amdocs this quarter, as reflected by many production milestones achieved for AT&T, Vodafone Germany and other flagship customers worldwide. Profitability improved year-over-year, demonstrating our continued focus on operational excellence and automation, and we generated healthy free cash flow of which we returned more than 100% to shareholders though share repurchases and dividend payments," said Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Amdocs Management Limited.
Hortig continued, "I'm pleased with our financial and operational progress for the fiscal year to date, and while we are closely monitoring macroeconomic developments and customer spending behavior in the current climate, we are on track to achieve our fiscal 2026 financial guidance."
Hortig concluded, "On behalf of the Board and the entire leadership team, I want to thank Tamar for her exceptional leadership, partnership and dedication over the past 22 years. Throughout her tenure, Tamar has played a critical role in strengthening our financial foundation, leading operational excellence, supporting our strategic growth and helping position the company for long-term success. We are deeply grateful for her many contributions and wish her the very best. We are very pleased to appoint Tal Rozenfeld as our next Chief Financial Officer. Tal brings deep financial expertise, strong operational and business knowledge and a proven track record of leadership. Tal has been an important part of our finance and leadership team, and we are confident he will play a key role in driving the next phase of Amdocs' growth and execution."
Revenue
(All comparisons are against same quarter as the prior year, unless otherwise stated )
In millions
Three months ended
March 31, 2026
Actual
Guidance
Revenue
$1,172
$ 1,150 - $1,190
Revenue Growth, as reported
3.9%
Revenue Growth, constant currency(1)
2.2%
Revenue for the second fiscal quarter of 2026 was above the midpoint of Amdocs' guidance and includes positive impact from foreign currency movement of $2 million compared to our guidance assumptions
Revenue for the second fiscal quarter includes a positive impact from foreign currency movements of $19 million relative to the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and a positive impact from foreign currency movements of $3 million relative to the first quarter of fiscal 2026
Net Income and Earnings Per Share
In thousands, except per share data
Three months ended
March 31,
2026
2025
GAAP Measures
Net Income
$138,772
$164,001
Net Income attributable to Amdocs Limited
$137,815
$163,243
Diluted earnings per share
$1.28
$1.45
Non-GAAP Measures
Non-GAAP Net Income
$192,501
$201,017
Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Amdocs Limited
$191,544
$200,259
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share
$1.78
$1.78
Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses, restructuring charges, and other, net of related tax effects. For further details of the reconciliation of selected financial metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP, please refer to the tables below
Capital Allocation & Liquidity
Quarterly Cash Dividend Program: On May 13, 2026, the Board approved the Company's next quarterly cash dividend payment at the rate of $0.569 per share, and set June 30, 2026 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on July 31, 2026
Share Repurchase Activity: Repurchased $138 million of ordinary shares during the second quarter of fiscal 2026
Commercial Paper Program: In March 2026, the Company established a commercial paper program, supported by the Revolving Credit Facility under which it may issue unsecured commercial paper up to a total of $800 million outstanding at any time, with maturities of up to 397 days from the date of issue. The net proceeds from the issuance of commercial paper are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. As of March 31, 2026, there was no outstanding borrowing amount under the commercial paper program
Revolving Credit Facility: In March 2026, the Revolving Credit Facility was amended to increase the amount from $500 million to an aggregate amount of $800 million
Twelve-month Backlog
Twelve-month backlog was $4.28 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up approximately 2.6% as compared to last year's second fiscal quarter. Twelve-month backlog includes anticipated revenue related to contracts, estimated revenue from managed services contracts, letters of intent, maintenance and estimated on-going support activities.
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook
In millions, except per share data
Q3 - 2026
Revenue
$ 1,155-$1,195
GAAP Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.39-$1.47
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.81-$1.87
Third quarter revenue guidance assumes a negative $1 million sequential impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2026
GAAP diluted EPS guidance does not include the impact of future restructuring charges
Third quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance excludes primarily equity-based compensation expense of approximately $0.22-$0.24 per share, amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs of approximately $0.16 per share, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and other, net of related tax effects
Full Year Fiscal 2026 Outlook
FY 2026 - Year-over -Year growth
Current guidance
Previous guidance
Revenue Growth, as reported
2.6%-4.6%
1.5%-5.5%
Revenue Growth, constant currency (1)
2.0%-4.0%
1.0%-5.0%
GAAP Diluted earnings per share
12.0%-15.0%
10.0%-17.0%
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share
5.0%-7.0%
4.0%-8.0%
FY 2026, in millions
Current guidance
Previous guidance
Free Cash Flow (2)
$ 710-$730
$ 710-$730
Full year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance incorporates an expected positive impact from foreign currency fluctuations of approximately 0.6% year-over-year compared with a positive impact of 0.5% year-over-year previously, and includes some inorganic contribution
GAAP diluted EPS guidance does not include the impact of future restructuring charges
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth excludes primarily equity-based compensation expense of approximately $0.97-$1.01 per share, amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs of approximately $0.58 per share, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and other, net of related tax effects
Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be within a range of 21.3% to 21.9% for the full year fiscal 2026
Non-GAAP operating margin is comprised of GAAP operating margin, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets and other, equity-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value
Non-GAAP effective tax rate is anticipated to be within a range of 16% to 19% for the full year fiscal 2026
Reiterates full year fiscal 2026 free cash flow(2) of $710 million to $730 million, excluding payments related to restructuring charges; free cash flow(2) is comprised of cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures
The forward-looking statements regarding our third fiscal quarter 2026 and full year fiscal 2026 guidance take into consideration the Company's current expectations regarding macroeconomic, geopolitical and industry specific risks and various uncertainties and certain assumptions, some of which we will discuss on our earnings conference call. However, we note that market dynamics continue to shift rapidly and we cannot predict all possible outcomes, including those resulting from certain geopolitical events, the current inflationary environment, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions and the resulting impact on economic activities (as our outlook assumes current economic conditions do not deteriorate significantly due to trade policy or other macro factors), global or regional events, and the prevailing level of macro-economic, business and operational uncertainty, including customer spending behavior which have created, and continue to create, a significant amount of uncertainty, or from current and potential customer consolidation or their other strategic corporate activities. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.
Conference Call and Earnings Webcast Presentation Details
Amdocs will host a conference call and earnings webcast presentation on May 13, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's second quarter of fiscal 2026 results. To participate in the call, please register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique access PIN. The conference call and webcast will also be carried live on the Internet and may be accessed via the Amdocs website at https://investors.amdocs.com. Presentation slides will be available shortly before the webcast.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow(2), revenue on a constant currency(1) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth. These other non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:
amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs;
changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value;
restructuring and unusual charges or benefits;
equity-based compensation expense;
other; and
tax effects related to the above.
Free cash flow(2) equals cash generated by operating activities less net capital expenditures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Amdocs believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Amdocs' results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Amdocs' results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.
Amdocs believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow(2), revenue on a constant currency(1) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations, as well as the net amount of cash generated by its business operations after taking into account capital spending required to maintain or expand the business.
For its internal budgeting process and in monitoring the results of the business, Amdocs' management uses financial statements that do not include amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value, restructuring and unusual charges or benefits, equity-based compensation expense, other and related tax effects. Amdocs' management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Amdocs. In addition, Amdocs believes that significant groups of investors exclude these items in reviewing its results and those of its competitors, because the amounts of the items between companies can vary greatly depending on the assumptions used by an individual company in determining the amounts of the items.
Amdocs further believes that, where the adjustments used in calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are based on specific, identified amounts that impact different line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income (including cost of revenue, research and development, selling, general and administrative, operating income, interest and other expenses, net, income taxes and net income), it is useful to investors to understand how these specific line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income are affected by these adjustments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP tables below.
Supporting Resources
Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the Company's website
Subscribe to Amdocs' RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube
About Amdocs
Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' strategy, including with respect to artificial intelligence and agentic opportunities, growth, financial outlook, and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026.
Contact:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
314-212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com
AMDOCS LIMITED
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenue
$
1,171,979
$
1,128,203
$
2,327,918
$
2,238,258
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
716,733
698,049
1,444,456
1,380,308
Research and development
87,001
81,796
168,979
166,129
Selling, general and administrative
153,677
134,625
267,398
256,712
Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other
21,308
15,998
35,842
31,757
Restructuring charges
10,405
-
21,706
6,783
989,124
930,468
1,938,381
1,841,689
Operating income
182,855
197,735
389,537
396,569
Interest and other expense, net
(5,963
)
(8,465
)
(17,228
)
(14,874
)
Income before income taxes
176,892
189,270
372,309
381,695
Income taxes
38,120
25,269
75,083
65,842
Net income
$
138,772
$
164,001
$
297,226
$
315,853
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
957
758
1,845
1,477
Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited
$
137,815
$
163,243
$
295,381
$
314,376
Basic earnings per share attributable to Amdocs Limited
$
1.29
$
1.46
$
2.75
$
2.80
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Amdocs Limited
$
1.28
$
1.45
$
2.74
$
2.78
Cash dividends declared per ordinary share
$
0.569
$
0.527
$
1.096
$
1.006
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
107,095
111,961
107,541
112,357
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
107,472
112,514
107,997
112,981
AMDOCS LIMITED
Selected Financial Metrics
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenue
$
1,171,979
$
1,128,203
$
2,327,918
$
2,238,258
Non-GAAP operating income
251,836
240,106
501,775
475,504
Non-GAAP net income
192,501
201,017
389,632
389,894
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited
191,544
200,259
387,787
388,417
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.78
$
1.78
$
3.59
$
3.44
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
107,472
112,514
107,997
112,981
Free Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
101,584
$
172,458
$
321,766
$
278,013
Purchases of property and equipment, net (a)
(21,237
)
(15,964
)
(53,476
)
(43,319
)
Free Cash Flow
$
80,347
$
156,494
$
268,290
$
234,694
(a) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net", include immaterial proceeds from sale of property and equipment for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
AMDOCS LIMITED
Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
GAAP
Amortization
Equity based compensation
Changes in certain acquisitions
Restructuring charges
Other
Tax
Non-GAAP
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
$
716,733
$
-
$
(11,392
)
$
(135
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
705,206
Research and development
87,001
(2,068
)
84,933
Selling, general and administrative
153,677
(24,539
)
866
130,004
Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other
21,308
(21,308
)
-
Restructuring charges
10,405
(10,405
)
-
Total operating expenses
989,124
(21,308
)
(37,999
)
731
(10,405
)
-
-
920,143
Operating income
182,855
21,308
37,999
(731
)
10,405
251,836
Interest and other expense, net
(5,963
)
(7,637
)
(13,600
)
Income taxes
38,120
7,615
45,735
Net income
138,772
21,308
37,999
(731
)
10,405
(7,637
)
(7,615
)
192,501
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
957
957
Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited
$
137,815
$
21,308
$
37,999
$
(731
)
$
10,405
$
(7,637
)
$
(7,615
)
$
191,544
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
GAAP
Amortization
Equity based compensation
Changes in certain acquisitions
Other
Tax
Non-GAAP
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
$
698,049
$
-
$
(12,356
)
$
(360
)
$
-
$
-
$
685,333
Research and development
81,796
(2,283
)
79,513
Selling, general and administrative
134,625
(11,014
)
(360
)
123,251
Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other
15,998
(15,998
)
-
Restructuring charges
-
-
Total operating expenses
930,468
(15,998
)
(25,653
)
(720
)
-
-
888,097
Operating income
197,735
15,998
25,653
720
240,106
Interest and other expense, net
(8,465
)
(69
)
(8,534
)
Income taxes
25,269
5,286
30,555
Net income
164,001
15,998
25,653
720
(69
)
(5,286
)
201,017
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
758
758
Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited
$
163,243
$
15,998
$
25,653
$
720
$
(69
)
$
(5,286
)
$
200,259
AMDOCS LIMITED
Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended March 31, 2026
GAAP
Amortization
Equity based
Changes in certain acquisitions
Restructuring
Other
Tax
Non-GAAP
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
$
1,444,456
$
-
$
(22,765
)
$
(494
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,421,197
Research and development
168,979
(3,927
)
165,052
Selling, general and administrative
267,398
(35,397
)
7,893
239,894
Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other
35,842
(35,842
)
-
Restructuring charges
21,706
(21,706
)
-
Total operating expenses
1,938,381
(35,842
)
(62,089
)
7,399
(21,706
)
-
-
1,826,143
Operating income
389,537
35,842
62,089
(7,399
)
21,706
501,775
Interest and other expense, net
(17,228
)
(6,064
)
(23,292
)
Income taxes
75,083
13,768
88,851
Net income
297,226
35,842
62,089
(7,399
)
21,706
(6,064
)
(13,768
)
389,632
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,845
1,845
Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited
$
295,381
$
35,842
$
62,089
$
(7,399
)
$
21,706
$
(6,064
)
$
(13,768
)
$
387,787
Six Months Ended March 31, 2025
GAAP
Amortization
Equity based
Changes in certain acquisitions
Restructuring
Other
Tax
Non-GAAP
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
$
1,380,308
$
-
$
(25,606
)
$
(360
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,354,342
Research and development
166,129
(4,554
)
161,575
Selling, general and administrative
256,712
(22,013
)
12,138
246,837
Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other
31,757
(31,757
)
-
Restructuring charges
6,783
(6,783
)
-
Total operating expenses
1,841,689
(31,757
)
(52,173
)
11,778
(6,783
)
-
-
1,762,754
Operating income
396,569
31,757
52,173
(11,778
)
6,783
475,504
Interest and other expense, net
(14,874
)
5,979
(8,895
)
Income taxes
65,842
10,873
76,715
Net income
315,853
31,757
52,173
(11,778
)
6,783
5,979
(10,873
)
389,894
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,477
1,477
Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited
$
314,376
$
31,757
$
52,173
$
(11,778
)
$
6,783
$
5,979
$
(10,873
)
$
388,417
AMDOCS LIMITED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
As of
March 31,
September 30,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
214,495
$
324,999
Accounts receivable, net, including unbilled
938,182
935,751
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
364,347
331,387
Total current assets
1,517,024
1,592,137
Property and equipment, net
738,836
768,557
Lease assets
179,580
182,088
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,243,895
3,046,962
Other noncurrent assets
684,535
660,086
Total assets
$
6,363,870
$
6,249,830
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable, accruals and other
$
1,108,842
$
1,201,206
Short-term financing arrangements
250,000
-
Lease liabilities
36,017
38,725
Deferred revenue
152,434
118,861
Total current liabilities
1,547,293
1,358,792
Lease liabilities
134,567
140,776
Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
647,211
646,901
Other noncurrent liabilities
611,376
632,681
Total Amdocs Limited Shareholders' equity
3,382,292
3,429,453
Noncontrolling interests
41,131
41,227
Total equity
3,423,423
3,470,680
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,363,870
$
6,249,830
AMDOCS LIMITED
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Six months ended
2026
2025
Cash Flow from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
297,226
$
315,853
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
103,747
94,460
Amortization of debt issuance cost
310
300
Equity-based compensation expense
62,089
52,173
Deferred income taxes
24,148
2,296
Loss from short-term interest-bearing investments
-
1,739
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:
Accounts receivable, net
(46,640
)
33,174
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(23,114
)
(32,526
)
Other noncurrent assets
18,492
5,141
Lease assets and liabilities, net
(6,408
)
(1,194
)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued personnel
(90,120
)
(126,700
)
Deferred revenue
23,505
27,846
Income taxes payable, net
(5,003
)
(11,082
)
Other noncurrent liabilities
(36,466
)
(83,467
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
321,766
$
278,013
Cash Flow from Investing Activities:
Purchase of property and equipment, net (a)
(53,476
)
(43,319
)
Proceeds from sale of short-term interest-bearing investments
-
92,955
Net cash paid for business and intangible assets acquisitions
(217,663
)
(57,169
)
Net cash from equity investments and other
11,848
16,741
Net cash (used) provided by investing activities
$
(259,291
)
$
9,208
Cash Flow from Financing Activities:
Repurchase of shares
(284,513
)
(279,720
)
Proceeds from employee stock option exercises
3,193
11,422
Payments of dividends
(113,849
)
(107,810
)
Distribution to noncontrolling interests
(1,941
)
(2,209
)
Borrowings under financing arrangements
250,000
-
Payment of contingent consideration and deferred payment of business acquisitions
(25,869
)
(7,599
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(172,979
)
$
(385,916
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(110,504
)
(98,695
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
324,999
346,085
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
214,495
$
247,390
AMDOCS LIMITED
Supplementary Information
(In millions)
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
North America
$
754.3
$
764.7
$
762.4
$
745.4
$
738.3
Europe
191.8
181.7
179.8
189.4
180.7
Rest of the World
225.8
209.5
208.0
209.6
209.2
Total Revenue
$
1,172.0
$
1,155.9
$
1,150.2
$
1,144.4
$
1,128.2
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Managed Services Revenue
$
758.7
$
745.9
$
748.3
$
771.5
$
747.1
as of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
12-Month Backlog
$
4,280
$
4,250
$
4,190
$
4,150
$
4,170
SOURCE: Amdocs - IR
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-limited-reports-second-quarter-fiscal-2026-results-1166412