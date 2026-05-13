Amdocs Management Limited: Telefónica Móviles Argentina Signs Strategic Multi-Year Agreement with Amdocs to Advance its Operational Excellence

Through this collaboration, the service provider will strengthen its operational resilience, improve service agility, and enhance customer experiences

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, today announced a strategic multi-year agreement with Telefónica Móviles Argentina to support its operational excellence journey through a comprehensive modernization program.

As part of the agreement, Amdocs will deliver Product Maintenance Services, Application Managed Services, and Software Factory capabilities, ensuring service continuity while enabling the Argentine service provider to evolve its technology landscape continually.

The program will enable Telefónica Móviles Argentina to continue to operate on an up-to-date version of Amdocs' full-stack solutions, incorporating the latest software enhancements, security updates, and architectural improvements.

This initiative will establish a robust, standardized, and future-ready foundation, ensuring stable day-to-day operations while supporting the ongoing evolution of Telefónica Móviles Argentina's network systems.

"This agreement marks a significant step forward in our operational excellence journey," said Diego Martinez, CTIO at Telefónica Móviles Argentina. "With Amdocs' expertise and continued innovation, we are enhancing our end-to-end customer management processes while significantly reducing billing cycle times. These improvements are driving meaningful efficiencies across our operations, enabling faster time-to-market and greater agility in delivering new services. At the same time, Amdocs' support in maintaining and evolving our technology stack ensures we can provide a more seamless, reliable, and high-quality experience to our customers."

"This multi-year agreement marks an important step in enabling Telefónica Móviles Argentina to combine ongoing innovation with seamless operational scale," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Through this collaboration, Telefónica Móviles Argentina will be well-positioned to deliver reliable, high-quality experiences as customer expectations continue to evolve."

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About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/telef%c3%b3nica-m%c3%b3viles-argentina-signs-strategic-multi-year-agreement-1165777