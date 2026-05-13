Norse Gold Corp.: Norse Gold Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Norse Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VKG) (the "Corporation" or "Norse Gold") announces that at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held May 13, 2026 (the "Meeting"), the Corporation's shareholders re-elected Tom MacNeill, Sylvain Laberge and Ray Hodgkinson as the Corporation's directors. Norse Gold also reports that the resolutions appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors for the Corporation and approving the Corporation's new stock option plan were also passed.

The shareholders of the Corporation showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with the resolutions passing with support of at least 98% of the votes cast.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tom MacNeill, Norse Gold Corp.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (306) 653-2692

Jeff Sheppard, Norse Gold Corp.

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (306) 653-2692

Website: norse-gold.com

About the Corporation

Norse Gold's primary asset is its 100% interest in the 3,231-hectare Morris Lake Property, consisting of seven contiguous claims and three leases, 75 km north of Yellowknife. Norse Gold plans to advance this brownfields gold exploration project in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt. Gold was initially discovered on the property in 1945. Historic work conducted has included over 15,000 meters of diamond drilling in 100 holes on the Viking Zone, and 33 holes on the Greenlee Zone along with underground development work at the Viking Zone. Several other gold zones and occurrences to be followed up on have been located on the property. The geological model for the gold mineralization is that of an Archean lode gold deposit consisting of gold-bearing veins and shoots within a structurally controlled shear-vein system.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Corporation, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE: Norse Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/norse-gold-announces-results-of-its-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-1166654