Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Genesis AI Corp. (CSE: AIG) (the "Company") announces it has amended the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to be offered at a price of $0.05 per Unit for net proceeds of $120,000.

Under the amended offering the Company will issue up to 2.4 million units. Each unit consists of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at the price of $0.07 per share for a period of 36 months from closing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to support general and administrative expenses and to pursue new business opportunities.

About Genesis AI Corp.



Genesis AI Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the precision geospatial, forestry analytics, and carbon sector through Ai. Woodlands.ai is a generative Ai natural resources model in development, building digital twins of real-world forests.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer

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Source: Genesis AI Corp.